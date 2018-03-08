Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018

People gather during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2018.
Born out of the fight for women's suffrage in the early 20th century and by the activism of the Socialist movement in the U.S. and Europe, International Women's Day has been recognized on March 8 for more than a century. The United Nations began promoting International Women's Day in 1975, as a day to celebrate the cultural, economic and political accomplishments of women, as well as to call for gender quality.