Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018

Back
    Next
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018
    • Rallies mark International Women's Day 2018

    • Spain

      A woman waves a flag during a protest marking International Women's Day in Madrid, Thursday, March 8, 2018. 

      Spanish women are marking the occasion with the first-ever full-day strike, and with dozens of protests across the country against wage gap and gender violence.

      Credit: Francisco Seco/AP

    • Spain

      People gather during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2018.

      Born out of the fight for women's suffrage in the early 20th century and by the activism of the Socialist movement in the U.S. and Europe, International Women's Day has been recognized on March 8 for more than a century.  The United Nations began promoting International Women's Day in 1975, as a day to celebrate the cultural, economic and political accomplishments of women, as well as to call for gender quality.

      Credit: SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS

    • Spain

      Protesters take part in a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain, March 8, 2018, on International Women's Day.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST/REUTERS

    • Spain

      Protesters form triangles with their hands during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain, March 8, 2018, on International Women's Day.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST/REUTERS

    • Spain

      A protester holds a sign reading "The Revolution will be feminist or it won't happen," during a demonstration for women's rights on International Women's Day, in Bilbao, Spain, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST/REUTERS

    • Spain

      Women dance during a protest as as part of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

    • Spain

      A woman smiles at a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS

    • Spain

      Protesters march during a demonstration for women's rights on International Women's Day in Bilbao, Spain, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: VINCENT WEST/REUTERS

    • Turkey

      Participants are seen during a rally on International Women's Day in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: SERTAC KAYAR/REUTERS

    • Turkey

      Women gather during a rally on the International Women's Day in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: SERTAC KAYAR/REUTERS

    • Turkey

      Demonstrators hold banners and shout slogans during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Ankara, Turkey, March 8, 2018. The banner reads "Freedom."

      Credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS

    • Turkey

      Participants dance during a rally on the International Women's Day in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: SERTAC KAYAR/REUTERS

    • Belarus

      Women participate in a "Beauty Run" to mark International Women's Day in Minsk, Belarus, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO/REUTERS

    • Pakistan

      Female members of the police march during a ceremony on International Women's Day, at the police headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: FAISAL MAHMOOD/REUTERS

    • Pakistan

      Pakistan students take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: K.M. Chaudary/AP

    • Pakistan

      Demonstrators hold banners and shout slogans during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: FAISAL MAHMOOD/REUTERS

    • Philippines

      An effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen while women's rights activists march during a celebration of International Women's Day in Quiapo city, Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS

    • Georgia

      Women's right activists march on International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: DAVID MDZINARISHVILI/REUTERS

    • South Korea

      Women attend a protest as a part of the #MeToo movement on International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

    • India

      Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women on International Women's Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

    • India

      Hindu nuns shout slogans during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI/REUTERS

    • India

      An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's Day, in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, March 7, 2018.

      Credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/REUTERS

    • India

      A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a protest against rapes on the occasion of International Women's Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

    • Ukraine

      Participants attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

    • Ukraine

      Participants attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women, on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

    • Ukraine

      Participants shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women, on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

    • Saudi Arabia

      Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 8, 2018.

      Credit: FAISAL AL NASSER/REUTERS

    • Mexico

      Perla Reyes, whose daughter Jocelyn Calderon was reported missing to police in 2012, takes part in a protest to mark International Women's Day at a memorial for female murder victims, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 7, 2018.

      Credit: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS