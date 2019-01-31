Polar vortex 2019: Chilling photos that'll freeze you solid

Millions of people in the Midwest and Great Lakes are seeing record-shattering temperatures with even lower wind chills — cold so extreme it's been linked to several deaths. Forecasters have warned that the chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in five minutes or less. Some 100 million people were expected to experience temperatures near or below zero.
Here, boiling water freezes as it is thrown during subzero temperatures carried by the polar vortex in Chicago January 30.
Polar vortex 2019: Frozen Chicago River
A pedestrian takes a photo by the icy Chicago River on January 29, 2019.
Polar vortex 2019: Frozen falls
Water flows around ice caused by to subzero temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York on January 22.
Polar vortex 2019: Huddling birds
Pigeons huddle together in the snow during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York on January 30.
Polar vortex 2019: Shivering student
A student is dressed for subzero temperatures while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on January 29.
Polar vortex 2019: View of Lake Michigan
Frozen Lake Michigan is pictured in St. Joseph, Michigan.
Polar vortex 2019: View from space
A satellite image above the Great Lakes shows parallel rows of "cloud streets" streaming over the lakes' surface caused by the frigid weather.
Polar vortex 2019: City skiing
A man cross-country skis down sidewalk during a winter storm in Buffalo, New York on January 30.
Polar vortex 2019: Chicago freezes over
Ice covers the Lake Michigan shoreline on January 30, 2019 in Chicago. Businesses and schools closed, Amtrak suspended service into the city, more than a thousand flights were cancelled and even mail delivery was suspended.
Polar vortex 2019: Fighting the ice
The James Versluis tug boat breaks ice on the frozen Chicago River on January 30 in downtown Chicago.
Polar vortex 2019: Icy river
Ice covers the Chicago River on January 30.
Polar vortex: Nowhere to go
A boat sits in the ice on the Chicago River on January 30.
Polar vortex 2019: One cold sunrise
Photographers shoot the sunrise despite temperatures hovering around minus-20 degrees and wind chills nearing minus-50 on January 31 in Chicago.
Polar vortex: Snowy lake
A man walks along the Chicago lakefront as temperatures hovered around 20 degrees below zero on January 30.
Polar vortex 2019: Shuttered by the cold
A shoe store displays a sign that it is closed due to weather on January 30 in Oak Park, Illinois.
Polar vortex 2019: Hard for the homeless
A homeless man sits in the falling snow in the Financial District in New York City on January 30. Wind gusts were expected to reach up to 50 miles per hour.
Polar vortex 2019: View from the Mall
The Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on January 31, was frozen.
Polar vortex 2019: Braving the chill
A couple takes a photo of ice formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, as viewed from the Canadian side, in Ontario, Canada, on January 22.
Polar vortex 2019: Where's the foliage?
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on January 22.