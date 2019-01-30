Deadly polar vortex blasts Midwest with coldest air in decades - live updates





Deadly polar vortex making everyday tasks unbearable What we know about the deep freeze At least 6 weather-related deaths across U.S.

2 were killed in a car crash in Indiana; 3 other deaths in Iowa were attributed to the storm

Nearly 2,000 flights canceled by 9 a.m. ET Wednesday morning (nearly 600 at Chicago's O'Hare; over 160 at Midway)

Chicago Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers have declared states of emergency

Chicago's forecast high Wednesday of 14 below zero would set a record, CBS Chicago reports

Temps making everyday tasks almost unbearable Deadly polar vortex making everyday tasks unbearable The combination of snow and below-average temperatures is making everyday tasks almost unbearable, CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan reports from Minneapolis. In Fargo, North Dakota, emergency responders braved temperatures hovering around 20 below zero to assist victims in a car crash. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, whiteout conditions are being blamed for a chain reaction of crashes involving at least two dozen vehicles. No was one was killed. The arctic blast also put a stop to public transportation. Amtrak canceled all of its trains at Chicago's Union Station due to the extreme cold.

USPS to suspend service in some states The United States Postal Service said Tuesday it will not deliver mail to areas some parts of the country on Wednesday due to the extreme cold brought on by the polar vortex. Service will be suspended Wednesday in parts of Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois (including parts of Chicago), Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa, western Pennsylvania, the Dakotas and Nebraska, the USPS said. In addition to deliveries, pickups from businesses, residences and collection boxes are also suspended.

NASA releases image of the polar vortex NASA has shared an image of the polar vortex that combines NASA Earth science and other satellite measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions. This map provided by NASA shows air temperatures at 2 meters (around 6.5 feet above the ground) 4 a.m. ET on Tue., Jan. 29, 2019, as represented by the Goddard Earth Observing System Model, Version 5. GEOS-5 is a global atmospheric model that uses mathematical equations run through a supercomputer to represent physical processes. NASA NASA wrote on its website: A large area of low pressure and extremely cold air usually swirls over the Arctic, with strong counter-clockwise winds that trap the cold around the Pole. But disturbances in the jet stream and the intrusion of warmer mid-latitude air masses can disturb this polar vortex and make it unstable, sending Arctic air south into middle latitudes. That has been the case in late January 2019. Forecasters are predicting that air temperatures in parts of the continental United States will drop to their lowest levels since at least 1994, with the potential to break all-time record lows for Jan. 30 and 31.

Chicago is expected to be colder than Mount Everest base camp Chicago is set to experience one of its coldest days on record, with the high temperature expected to be 12 degrees below zero on Wednesday, CBS Chicago reports. That would make it colder than some of the most frigid places on Earth. While Chicago freezes, the South Pole is expected to reach a high temperature of 4 below zero Wednesday, CBS Chicago reported. And the northernmost point in the United States -- Barrow, Alaska -- will be 7 below zero. That's right, a city that is located above the Arctic Circle is expected to be warmer than Chicago. Read more coverage here.

Experts warn about sub-zero temperatures With frigid temperatures on the horizon, experts are warning about hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia starts setting in when a person's body temperature drops from the normal 98.6 degrees F to about 95 degrees. The body begins to shut down. Heart and breathing rates slow down, accompanied by confusion and sleepiness. "Hypothermia is a medical emergency when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. As your body temperature drops, your heart, brain, and internal organs cannot function. Without aggressive resuscitation and rapid rewarming, you will ultimately not survive," explains Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital. "Without rapid rewarming, your heart rate and breathing slows even further, leading to poor circulation to the brain, heart and extremities, which is fatal," Glatter said. How long it takes for someone to freeze to death depends on conditions and the type of exposure, but death can occur in under an hour if conditions are dangerous enough. It can happen even more quickly in a situation such as falling through ice into freezing water. The elderly and infants are especially vulnerable to hypothermia, according to CBS News' Dr. Tara Narula.

What is the polar vortex? The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). NOAA The frigid air will come from a brief visit by the polar vortex -- which is a real meteorological phenomenon, not just a sensational headline. It's a whirling mass of cold air circulating in the mid- to upper-levels of the atmosphere, present every winter. It usually stays closer to the poles but sometimes breaks apart, sending chunks of Arctic air southward into the U.S. during winter. This week's particularly cold outbreak may be explained by the relative lack of cold air so far this winter in the eastern U.S. Instead of the cold air bleeding south a little at a time, it's coming all at once. Read more from CBS News weather and climate contributor Jeff Berardelli here.

Is the polar vortex connected to climate change? A counterintuitive theory about the polar vortex is gaining ground among some in the climate science community: Regional cold air outbreaks may be getting an "assist" from global warming. While it may not seem to make sense at first glance, scientifically it's consistent with the extremes expected from climate change. Overall, Earth is warming due to climate change, but areas near the North Pole are warming more than 2 times faster than the rest of the globe. This "Arctic Amplification" is especially pronounced in winter. When warm air invades the Arctic Circle, it weakens the polar vortex, displacing cold air masses southward into Europe, Asia and the United States. You might think of it as a once tight-knit circulation unraveling, slinging pieces of cold air outward. Read more from Jeff Berardelli here.