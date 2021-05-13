Kurt Cobain death scene photos
In May 2021, more than 27 years after the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, the FBI released a 10-page file that included letters from fans urging the agency to investigate Cobain's death as a possible homicide. The FBI concluded, "We are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI," adding that, "Most homicide/death investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state and local authorities."
The Seattle Police Department, which ran the case, actually did re-examine the evidence in the music star's death investigation back in 2014. During this process, the department released a cache of never-before-seen photos from the 1994 death scene. According to police, this examination of the evidence confirmed Cobain's death was a suicide.
More images were also released in March of 2016, depicting the shotgun police say Cobain used to kill himself.
In this photo, Kurt Cobain's arm shows his medical bracelet from a drug rehab center in LA that he checked out of days before returning to Seattle, where the Seattle Police Department says, he committed suicide.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
The box of shotgun shells recovered at the scene. SPD says one of the shells from this box was used by Cobain to shoot himself.
Read more: Dozens of new photos released from Kurt Cobain death probe
Cobain's shotgun
The release of the shotgun photos in 2016 — in response to a public records act request from CBS News — dispels a rumor propagated by conspiracy theorists that the shotgun had been melted down to hide evidence in a supposed police cover-up of a potential murder. However many remain convinced the evidence in the case points to foul play.
Never-before-seen
This photograph, released on March 17, 2016, shows Seattle Police cold case Detective Michael Ciesynski holding the shotgun police say Kurt Cobain used to kill himself. The shotgun hadn't been seen before publicly, except for certain crime scene photos that reveal a partial view of the weapon.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
A number of photos show what police identify as Kurt Cobain's suicide note and how it was left.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Cobain's suicide note was on top of a planter in the greenhouse with a pen stuck through the center of the note.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
This police photo shows Cobain's heroin kit complete with syringes and other paraphernalia kept in a cigar box.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
The suicide note left at Kurt Cobain's house.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Kurt Cobain's wallet shows how police had removed his Washington State drivers license for identification.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
This police photo shows Cobain's heroin kit complete with syringes and other paraphernalia kept in a cigar box.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
A cigarette lighter, a pack of cigarettes, a winter hat, cigarette butts, a wallet and sunglasses lie on the floor strewn around Cobain's heroin kit, depicting a sadly iconic rock and roll tragedy.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
This police photo shows Cobain's heroin kit complete with syringes and other paraphernalia kept in a cigar box.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Another police photo showing a cigarette lighter, a pack of cigarettes, a winter hat, cigarette butts, a wallet and sunglasses on the floor strewn around Cobain's heroin kit.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
The suicide note left at Kurt Cobain's house.
Read more: Dozens of new photos released from Kurt Cobain death probe
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Several photos show police officers, detectives and supervisors securing the scene at Kurt Cobain's house.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Another photo of items on the floor strewn around Cobain's heroin kit.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Other photos depict the scene where Cobain's body was found: a sparse greenhouse room above a detached garage, with one stool as the lone piece of furniture.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Several photos show police officers, detectives and supervisors securing the scene at Kurt Cobain's house.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Several photos show police officers, detectives and supervisors securing the scene at Kurt Cobain's house.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
One officer is seen here making a telephone call on a now-obsolete 1990s cellphone.
Read more: Dozens of new photos released from Kurt Cobain death probe
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
A photo of the doorway inside Kurt Cobain's home.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
A photo from the driveway of Kurt Cobain's Seattle home.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
An exterior picture of the Lake Washington house and the greenhouse above the garage where Kurt Cobain's body was found.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Some photos show how police have covered the glass doors to keep out the prying eyes of gawkers and the media as the news got out that the pop culture icon was found dead.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Police photo from the scene of Kurt Cobain's suicide.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Drug parahernalia found at Kurt Cobain's house.
Read more: Dozens of new photos released from Kurt Cobain death probe
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
An exterior picture of the Lake Washington house and the greenhouse above the garage where Kurt Cobain's body was found.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
An exterior picture of the Lake Washington house and the greenhouse above the garage where Kurt Cobain's body was found.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
An exterior picture of the Lake Washington house and the greenhouse above the garage where Kurt Cobain's body was found.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
A photo of the doorway inside Kurt Cobain's home.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
Cobain's suicide note was on top of a planter in the greenhouse with a pen stuck through the center of the note.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
An exterior picture of the Lake Washington house and the greenhouse above the garage where Kurt Cobain's body was found.
Kurt Cobain Death Scene Photos
An exterior photo of Kurt Cobain's home.