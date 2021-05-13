Kurt Cobain death scene photos

Seattle Police Department

In May 2021, more than 27 years after the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, the FBI released a 10-page file that included letters from fans urging the agency to investigate Cobain's death as a possible homicide. The FBI concluded, "We are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI," adding that, "Most homicide/death investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state and local authorities."

The Seattle Police Department, which ran the case, actually did re-examine the evidence in the music star's death investigation back in 2014. During this process, the department released a cache of never-before-seen photos from the 1994 death scene. According to police, this examination of the evidence confirmed Cobain's death was a suicide.

More images were also released in March of 2016, depicting the shotgun police say Cobain used to kill himself.

In this photo, Kurt Cobain's arm shows his medical bracelet from a drug rehab center in LA that he checked out of days before returning to Seattle, where the Seattle Police Department says, he committed suicide.