2021 Met Gala: Red carpet arrivals on fashion's biggest night

By Jessica Learish

/ CBS NEWS

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion is back, America. After a 16-month COVID pandemic hiatus, the Met Gala made its return, on September 13, 2021, with the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Andrew Bolton, a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, told Vogue that it was American designers' exploration of big ideas — like diversity, sustainability, body inclusivity and gender fluidity — that inspired this year's dress code.

This year's event co-chairs are exclusively young celebrities. Actor Timothée Chalamet is the oldest of the bunch, at 25. Chalamet is heading up the benefit with musician Billie Eilish (pictured), poet Amanda Gorman and tennis phenom Naomi Osaka.

Keep scrolling to see some of the memorable looks from this year's Met Gala.

Amanda Gorman

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Met Gala co-chair and former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman arrives in a royal blue dress.

Naomi Osaka

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tennis star and Met Gala co-chair Naomi Osaka arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Timothée Chalamet

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Lil Nas X

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rapper Lil Nas X makes his grand entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

A golden reveal

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Under the giant cloak, Lil Nas X wears a gold suit of armor.

Under the armor

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Under the gold armor, he reveals a sparkling bodysuit.

Yara Shahidi

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Actress Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Serena Williams

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tennis star Serena Williams makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Megan Thee Stallion

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wears pink at the 2021 Met Gala.

Nia Dennis

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gymnast Nia Dennis, in a royal blue bodysuit, cartwheels into the Met Gala, with the Brooklyn United Marching Band announcing her arrival.

A vision in blue

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Here's a closer look at Dennis' look for her entrance.

Brooklyn United Marching Band

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Brooklyn United Marching Band wears red, white and blue at the 2021 Met Gala, celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion."

Nia Dennis returns

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After her high-flying gymnastics performance, Dennis returned to the carpet, this time in a glittering gown.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Multitalented sisters and Chloe and Halle Bailey arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife, cooking entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Iman

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Model and entrepreneur Iman arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Lorde

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Musician Lorde arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Pete Davidson

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Comedian Pete Davidson attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Gabrielle Union

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actress Gabrielle Union arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Cynthia Erivo

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Cynthia Erivo wears white at the 2021 Met Gala.

Karlie Kloss

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Frank Ocean

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Musician Frank Ocean carries a green baby doll at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Jennifer Hudson

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Grimes

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Grimes wears a mask and carries a sword over her shoulder at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.

Saweetie

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Rapper Saweetie attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Megan Rapinoe

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Evan Mock

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actor Evan Mock wears a mask at the 2021 Met Gala.

Elliot Page

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Actor Elliot Page arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Emily Blunt

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Emily Blunt wears a star-spangled headdress to the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Megan Fox

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Megan Fox makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kacey Musgraves

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Country music star Kacey Musgraves attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Carolyn B. Maloney

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney wears this political statement to the 2021 Met Gala.

The wings of her dress read "Equal rights for women," and her tambourine says "ERA YES," in support of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment.

Debbie Harry

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Singer Debbie Harry's skirt is inspired by the American flag.

Taraji P. Henson

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Actress Taraji P. Henson wears sequins at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Jordan Roth

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Theater producer Jordan Roth arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mary J. Blige

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Singer Mary J. Blige shimmers at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Sophia Roe

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Television host Sophia Roe makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

MJ Rodriguez

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress MJ Rodriguez attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross wears blue at the 2021 Met Gala.

Chance the Rapper

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Channing Tatum

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actor Channing Tatum wears a black tux to the 2021 Met Gala.

Gemma Chan

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Gemma Chan attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Maisie Williams

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Maisie Williams, of "Game of Thrones" fame, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Leon Bridges

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Soul singer Leon Bridges wears a cowboy hat and denim fringe to the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Petras

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

German musician Kim Petras attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Alicia Keys

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Musician Alicia Keys attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Claire Danes

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Claire Danes attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Keke Palmer

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress Keke Palmer sparkles at the 2021 Met Gala.

Valentina Sampaio

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Model Valentina Sampaio arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Filmmaker Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.

Ciara

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Singer Ciara wears this football-inspired number to the 2021 Met Gala.

Kaia Gerber

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kris Jenner

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kris Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Finneas

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Musician and record producer Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Nikkie de Jager

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Makeup artist Nikkie de Jager arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Jordan Alexander

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actress Jordan Alexander attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Ella Emhoff

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff, model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Addison Rae

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Addison Rae wears red at the 2021 Met Gala.

Madison Beer

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Singer Madison Beer attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Lourdes Leon

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Storm Reid

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actress Storm Reid attends the Met Gala in New York City.

Ilana Glazer

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Broad City" co-creator Ilana Glazer attends the 2021 met Gala.

Rachel Zegler

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Rachel Zegler makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Julia Garner

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actress Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Barbie Ferreira

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actress Barbie Ferreira arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Donatella Versace

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Dan Levy

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Dan Levy wears this map-covered ensemble to the 2021 Met Gala.

Ben Platt

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Actor and singer Ben Platt attends attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Irina Shayk

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Model Irina Shayk arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Diane von Furstenberg

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Julia Carey and James Corden

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Producer Julia Carey and her husband, comedian and television host James Corden, attend the 2021 Met Gala.

Anna Wintour

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Vogue Editor-in-Chief and honorary event chair Anna Wintour wears floral ruffles at the 2021 Met Gala.

Adrien Brody

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Adrien Brody arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Troye Sivan

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Musician and YouTube star Troye Sivan attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Emma Chamberlain

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in this asymmetrical number.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Model Brooklyn Beckham — son of soccer star David Beckham — and actress Nicola Peltz arrive at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Adam and Monica Mosseri

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Instagram head and honorary chair Adam Mosseri, and his wife, Monica Mosseri, attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Tom Ford

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion designer and honorary Met Gala chair Tom Ford arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Eva Chen

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Instagram fashion executive Eva Chen attends the 2021 Met Gala.

First published on September 13, 2021 / 9:31 PM

