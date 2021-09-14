2021 Met Gala: Red carpet arrivals on fashion's biggest night
Fashion is back, America. After a 16-month COVID pandemic hiatus, the Met Gala made its return, on September 13, 2021, with the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
Andrew Bolton, a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, told Vogue that it was American designers' exploration of big ideas — like diversity, sustainability, body inclusivity and gender fluidity — that inspired this year's dress code.
This year's event co-chairs are exclusively young celebrities. Actor Timothée Chalamet is the oldest of the bunch, at 25. Chalamet is heading up the benefit with musician Billie Eilish (pictured), poet Amanda Gorman and tennis phenom Naomi Osaka.
Keep scrolling to see some of the memorable looks from this year's Met Gala.
Amanda Gorman
Met Gala co-chair and former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman arrives in a royal blue dress.
Naomi Osaka
Tennis star and Met Gala co-chair Naomi Osaka arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Timothée Chalamet
Co-chair Timothée Chalamet attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Lil Nas X
Rapper Lil Nas X makes his grand entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.
A golden reveal
Under the giant cloak, Lil Nas X wears a gold suit of armor.
Under the armor
Under the gold armor, he reveals a sparkling bodysuit.
Yara Shahidi
Actress Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Serena Williams
Tennis star Serena Williams makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wears pink at the 2021 Met Gala.
Nia Dennis
Gymnast Nia Dennis, in a royal blue bodysuit, cartwheels into the Met Gala, with the Brooklyn United Marching Band announcing her arrival.
A vision in blue
Here's a closer look at Dennis' look for her entrance.
Brooklyn United Marching Band
The Brooklyn United Marching Band wears red, white and blue at the 2021 Met Gala, celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion."
Nia Dennis returns
After her high-flying gymnastics performance, Dennis returned to the carpet, this time in a glittering gown.
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Multitalented sisters and Chloe and Halle Bailey arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife, cooking entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Iman
Model and entrepreneur Iman arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Lorde
Musician Lorde arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Pete Davidson
Comedian Pete Davidson attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Gabrielle Union
Actress Gabrielle Union arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Cynthia Erivo
Actress Cynthia Erivo wears white at the 2021 Met Gala.
Karlie Kloss
Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Frank Ocean
Musician Frank Ocean carries a green baby doll at the 2021 Met Gala.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Jennifer Hudson
Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Grimes
Grimes wears a mask and carries a sword over her shoulder at the 2021 Met Gala.
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie
Actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.
Saweetie
Rapper Saweetie attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Megan Rapinoe
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Evan Mock
Actor Evan Mock wears a mask at the 2021 Met Gala.
Elliot Page
Actor Elliot Page arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Emily Blunt
Actress Emily Blunt wears a star-spangled headdress to the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Megan Fox
Megan Fox makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.
Kacey Musgraves
Country music star Kacey Musgraves attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Carolyn B. Maloney
Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney wears this political statement to the 2021 Met Gala.
The wings of her dress read "Equal rights for women," and her tambourine says "ERA YES," in support of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment.
Debbie Harry
Singer Debbie Harry's skirt is inspired by the American flag.
Taraji P. Henson
Actress Taraji P. Henson wears sequins at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Jordan Roth
Theater producer Jordan Roth arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Mary J. Blige
Singer Mary J. Blige shimmers at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Sophia Roe
Television host Sophia Roe makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.
MJ Rodriguez
Actress MJ Rodriguez attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross wears blue at the 2021 Met Gala.
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Channing Tatum
Actor Channing Tatum wears a black tux to the 2021 Met Gala.
Gemma Chan
Actress Gemma Chan attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Maisie Williams
Actress Maisie Williams, of "Game of Thrones" fame, attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Leon Bridges
Soul singer Leon Bridges wears a cowboy hat and denim fringe to the 2021 Met Gala.
Kim Petras
German musician Kim Petras attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Alicia Keys
Musician Alicia Keys attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Claire Danes
Actress Claire Danes attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Keke Palmer
Actress Keke Palmer sparkles at the 2021 Met Gala.
Valentina Sampaio
Model Valentina Sampaio arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Filmmaker Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.
Ciara
Singer Ciara wears this football-inspired number to the 2021 Met Gala.
Kaia Gerber
Model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Finneas
Musician and record producer Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Nikkie de Jager
Makeup artist Nikkie de Jager arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Jordan Alexander
Actress Jordan Alexander attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Ella Emhoff
Ella Emhoff, model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Addison Rae
Actress Addison Rae wears red at the 2021 Met Gala.
Madison Beer
Singer Madison Beer attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid attends the Met Gala in New York City.
Ilana Glazer
"Broad City" co-creator Ilana Glazer attends the 2021 met Gala.
Rachel Zegler
Actress Rachel Zegler makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.
Julia Garner
Actress Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Barbie Ferreira
Actress Barbie Ferreira arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Donatella Versace
Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.
Dan Levy
Actor Dan Levy wears this map-covered ensemble to the 2021 Met Gala.
Ben Platt
Actor and singer Ben Platt attends attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Irina Shayk
Model Irina Shayk arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Diane von Furstenberg
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Julia Carey and James Corden
Producer Julia Carey and her husband, comedian and television host James Corden, attend the 2021 Met Gala.
Anna Wintour
Vogue Editor-in-Chief and honorary event chair Anna Wintour wears floral ruffles at the 2021 Met Gala.
Adrien Brody
Actor Adrien Brody arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Troye Sivan
Musician and YouTube star Troye Sivan attends the 2021 Met Gala.
Emma Chamberlain
YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in this asymmetrical number.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Model Brooklyn Beckham — son of soccer star David Beckham — and actress Nicola Peltz arrive at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Adam and Monica Mosseri
Instagram head and honorary chair Adam Mosseri, and his wife, Monica Mosseri, attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
Tom Ford
Fashion designer and honorary Met Gala chair Tom Ford arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Eva Chen
Instagram fashion executive Eva Chen attends the 2021 Met Gala.