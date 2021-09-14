2021 Met Gala: Red carpet arrivals on fashion's biggest night





John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Fashion is back, America. After a 16-month COVID pandemic hiatus, the Met Gala made its return, on September 13, 2021, with the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Andrew Bolton, a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, told Vogue that it was American designers' exploration of big ideas — like diversity, sustainability, body inclusivity and gender fluidity — that inspired this year's dress code. This year's event co-chairs are exclusively young celebrities. Actor Timothée Chalamet is the oldest of the bunch, at 25. Chalamet is heading up the benefit with musician Billie Eilish (pictured), poet Amanda Gorman and tennis phenom Naomi Osaka. Keep scrolling to see some of the memorable looks from this year's Met Gala.

Amanda Gorman John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Met Gala co-chair and former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman arrives in a royal blue dress.

Naomi Osaka Theo Wargo/Getty Images Tennis star and Met Gala co-chair Naomi Osaka arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Timothée Chalamet Mike Coppola/Getty Images Co-chair Timothée Chalamet attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Lil Nas X Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rapper Lil Nas X makes his grand entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

A golden reveal John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Under the giant cloak, Lil Nas X wears a gold suit of armor.

Under the armor John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Under the gold armor, he reveals a sparkling bodysuit.

Yara Shahidi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Actress Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Serena Williams Mike Coppola/Getty Images Tennis star Serena Williams makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Megan Thee Stallion John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wears pink at the 2021 Met Gala.

Nia Dennis Mike Coppola/Getty Images Gymnast Nia Dennis, in a royal blue bodysuit, cartwheels into the Met Gala, with the Brooklyn United Marching Band announcing her arrival.

A vision in blue Theo Wargo/Getty Images Here's a closer look at Dennis' look for her entrance.

Brooklyn United Marching Band Mike Coppola/Getty Images The Brooklyn United Marching Band wears red, white and blue at the 2021 Met Gala, celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion."

Nia Dennis returns Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue After her high-flying gymnastics performance, Dennis returned to the carpet, this time in a glittering gown.

Chloe and Halle Bailey Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Multitalented sisters and Chloe and Halle Bailey arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife, cooking entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Iman John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Model and entrepreneur Iman arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Lorde Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Musician Lorde arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Pete Davidson John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Comedian Pete Davidson attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Gabrielle Union Mike Coppola/Getty Images Actress Gabrielle Union arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Cynthia Erivo Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Cynthia Erivo wears white at the 2021 Met Gala.

Karlie Kloss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Frank Ocean John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Musician Frank Ocean carries a green baby doll at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling Mike Coppola/Getty Images Mindy Kaling arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Jennifer Hudson John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Grimes Theo Wargo/Getty Images Grimes wears a mask and carries a sword over her shoulder at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie Mike Coppola/Getty Images Actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.

Saweetie John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Rapper Saweetie attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Megan Rapinoe Theo Wargo/Getty Images Soccer star Megan Rapinoe attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Evan Mock Mike Coppola/Getty Images Actor Evan Mock wears a mask at the 2021 Met Gala.

Elliot Page Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Actor Elliot Page arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Emily Blunt Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Emily Blunt wears a star-spangled headdress to the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Megan Fox Theo Wargo/Getty Images Megan Fox makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kacey Musgraves Mike Coppola/Getty Images Country music star Kacey Musgraves attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Carolyn B. Maloney Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney wears this political statement to the 2021 Met Gala. The wings of her dress read "Equal rights for women," and her tambourine says "ERA YES," in support of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment.

Debbie Harry John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Singer Debbie Harry's skirt is inspired by the American flag.

Taraji P. Henson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Actress Taraji P. Henson wears sequins at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Jordan Roth Theo Wargo/Getty Images Theater producer Jordan Roth arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mary J. Blige Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Singer Mary J. Blige shimmers at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Sophia Roe Mike Coppola/Getty Images Television host Sophia Roe makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

MJ Rodriguez Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress MJ Rodriguez attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Tracee Ellis Ross John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Actress Tracee Ellis Ross wears blue at the 2021 Met Gala.

Chance the Rapper Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chance the Rapper attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Channing Tatum Mike Coppola/Getty Images Actor Channing Tatum wears a black tux to the 2021 Met Gala.

Gemma Chan Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Gemma Chan attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Maisie Williams Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Maisie Williams, of "Game of Thrones" fame, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Leon Bridges John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Soul singer Leon Bridges wears a cowboy hat and denim fringe to the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Petras John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images German musician Kim Petras attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Alicia Keys Theo Wargo/Getty Images Musician Alicia Keys attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Claire Danes Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Claire Danes attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Keke Palmer John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Actress Keke Palmer sparkles at the 2021 Met Gala.

Valentina Sampaio Theo Wargo/Getty Images Model Valentina Sampaio arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Mike Coppola/Getty Images Filmmaker Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora arrive at the 2021 Met Gala.

Ciara Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Singer Ciara wears this football-inspired number to the 2021 Met Gala.

Kaia Gerber Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kris Jenner Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kris Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Finneas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Musician and record producer Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Nikkie de Jager John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Makeup artist Nikkie de Jager arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Jordan Alexander Mike Coppola/Getty Images Actress Jordan Alexander attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Ella Emhoff Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ella Emhoff, model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Addison Rae Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Addison Rae wears red at the 2021 Met Gala.

Madison Beer John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Singer Madison Beer attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Lourdes Leon Theo Wargo/Getty Images Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Storm Reid Mike Coppola/Getty Images Actress Storm Reid attends the Met Gala in New York City.

Ilana Glazer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue "Broad City" co-creator Ilana Glazer attends the 2021 met Gala.

Rachel Zegler Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Rachel Zegler makes her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Julia Garner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Actress Julia Garner attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Barbie Ferreira Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actress Barbie Ferreira arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Donatella Versace Theo Wargo/Getty Images Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the 2021 Met Gala.

Dan Levy Theo Wargo/Getty Images Actor Dan Levy wears this map-covered ensemble to the 2021 Met Gala.

Ben Platt Mike Coppola/Getty Images Actor and singer Ben Platt attends attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Irina Shayk Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Model Irina Shayk arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Diane von Furstenberg Theo Wargo/Getty Images Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Julia Carey and James Corden Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Producer Julia Carey and her husband, comedian and television host James Corden, attend the 2021 Met Gala.

Anna Wintour Theo Wargo / Getty Images Vogue Editor-in-Chief and honorary event chair Anna Wintour wears floral ruffles at the 2021 Met Gala.

Adrien Brody John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Actor Adrien Brody arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Troye Sivan Theo Wargo/Getty Images Musician and YouTube star Troye Sivan attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain arrives at the 2021 Met Gala in this asymmetrical number.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Theo Wargo/Getty Images Model Brooklyn Beckham — son of soccer star David Beckham — and actress Nicola Peltz arrive at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Adam and Monica Mosseri Mike Coppola/Getty Images Instagram head and honorary chair Adam Mosseri, and his wife, Monica Mosseri, attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Tom Ford John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Fashion designer and honorary Met Gala chair Tom Ford arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.