The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse over Shanghai, China July 28, 2018.
Observers across much of the world turned their eyes skyward Friday to watch a complete lunar eclipse.
Credit: ALY SONG/REUTERS
An astronomy enthusiast looks through a pair of binoculars to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier in Singapore July 28, 2018.
Credit: EDGAR SU/REUTERS
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion near Athens, Greece, before the start of a lunar eclipse, July 27, 2018.
Credit: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
The "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt July 27, 2018.
The event was referred to as a "blood moon" because the moon will turn a deep red due to the refraction of light in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse.
Credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/REUTERS
A general view during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt, July 27, 2018.
A view of the lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt, July 27, 2018.
The eclipse was visible in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow onto the moon.
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse over Nairobi, Kenya, July 27, 2018.
Credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS
The eclipse lasting close to four hours, with totality lasting 1 hour and 43 minutes, is the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.
A "blood moon" rises during a lunar eclipse over Cairo, Egypt July 27, 2018.
Astronomy enthusiasts watch the lunar eclipse at Marina South Pier in Singapore, July 28, 2018.
A full moon rises during an eclipse in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 27, 2018.
Credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
A blood moon rises over Turkish capital Ankara, Turkey, late Friday, July 27, 2018.
Credit: Burhan Ozbilici/AP
A lunar eclipse of a full "blood moon" rises near the Oloitoktok town along the Kenya-Tanzania border, July 27, 2018.
Credit: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
A lunar eclipse is seen above the cityscape and the television tower in Berlin, Germany, July 27, 2018.
Credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS
A lunar eclipse is seen through clouds in Berlin, Germany, July 27, 2018.
A full moon rises behind a house on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, during an eclipse on July 27, 2018.
Credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO/REUTERS
The full moon rises above the Tour de Mayen and Tour d'Ai in the Swiss Alps in this picture taken during the lunar eclipse, in Chardonne near Vevey, Switzerland, July 27, 2018.
Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
A "blood moon" is seen during a full lunar eclipse in the southern Bavarian village of Raisting, near Munich, Germany, July 27, 2018.
Credit: MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS