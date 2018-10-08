New book features rare photos of Led Zeppelin

In 1968 the group recorded sessions for the BBC Radio program "Top Gear," hosted by John Peel, an early advocate of the band's in England.
Page told CBS News' Charles D'Agata, "The first rehearsal that we did was here in London, in a rehearsal room where we had maybe an hour or two hours, and we just got together, and we counted, '1, 2, 3, 4,' and were all playing, and we just kept extending the song and jamming on it.
"And by the end of it I absolutely guarantee it was a life-changing experience for everyone from that point. Everyone knew that they'd never played with musical equals."