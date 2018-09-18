Interpol's most wanted Americans





Interpol Interpol is the world's largest international police organization, with 190 ﻿member countries who work together to solve crimes across borders. Here are some of the most wanted American fugitives on its radar — as well as a few updates on some long-sought suspects who have recently been tracked down. Jason Derek Brown is wanted for allegedly killing the guard of an armored car outside a movie theater in Phoenix and fleeing with the money in 2004. He is also on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

$200,000 reward FBI/Public Domain Per the FBI, Jason Derek Brown speaks fluent French and may own several guns, including a Glock 9mm. Brown was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and completed his Mormon mission near Paris, France. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $200,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

James Anthony Hatsis Interpol James Anthony Hatsis was indicted on four counts of child molestation in Georgia in 2011. He posted bond but never appeared for his court date. Georgia officials have speculated that Hatsis may have fled the country, possibly for Eastern Europe.

Eugene Palmer FBI/Public domain Eugene Palmer is wanted in connection with the shooting death of his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer, in Stony Point, New York, in 2012. The FBI is offering a reward up to $100,000 for information leading to his capture.

Denise Harvey Interpol Denise Harvey was convicted in Florida in 2008 stemming from a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy on her son's baseball team. Facing a 30-year prison sentence, she fled the country and was granted asylum in Canada.

Thierno Carr Interpol Thierno Carr is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old Houston girl while his mother was babysitting the child in 2009. A reported $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Jon Randall Zellmer Interpol Jon Randall Zellmer was indicted on charges related to a 2006 armed bank robbery. He asked the judge for a Christmas furlough from the Seattle detention center where he was awaiting trial. Zellmer escaped and has been on the run ever since. He may have tattoos of Chinese characters on his arms and of a spider web on his torso.

Mohamed Hesham Youssef Interpol Mohamed Hesham Youssef was indicted in Florida in 2004 for allegedly providing financial support and recruitment for al Qaeda and other terrorist groups. He speaks English and Arabic.

Prakashanand Saraswati Interpol Prakashanand Saraswati was convicted in 2011 on 20 counts of child molestation at a religious center he founded in Texas. He disappeared shortly thereafter. Authorities say he may have scars on his back from a surgical procedure.

Catherine Marie Kerkow Interpol Catherine Marie Kerkow is wanted for her alleged involvement in hijacking a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle in 1972. Kerkow, an associate of the Black Panthers, claimed she had a bomb and demanded $500,000. The passengers were allowed to leave the plane safely, but Kerkow and an accomplice stole the plane. She was arrested in France in 1975, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

APPREHENDED: Joseph J. Henn Interpol Joseph J. Henn, who served as a priest in Phoenix, is accused of molesting three boys from 1979 to 1981. He fled to Italy; authorities extradited him to the United States in 2019. His case is ongoing.

William Bradford Bishop Jr. Interpol William Bradford Bishop Jr. allegedly used a sledgehammer to murder his wife, mother and three sons in Maryland in 1976. The FBI said he buried their bodies in a shallow grave and lit them on fire. Bishop has a cleft chin and a surgical scar on his lower back. He is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Ahmad Abousamra Interpol Ahmad Abousamra was indicted in 2005 for allegedly seeking military training to kill American soldiers overseas. He had taken multiple trips to Pakistan and Yemen.

Aldo Aguilar Ramirez Interpol Aldo Aguilar Ramirez is wanted in connection with a 2006 murder in Houston. Police believe the murder was gang-related. Ramirez was 17 and the victim 16 at the time of the crime.

Paul Jeffrey Anderson Interpol Paul Jeffrey Anderson is wanted for a string of alleged sex crimes against children in the Philippines and the United States prior to 2005.

Lorrie John Trites Interpol Lorrie John Trites is wanted for allegedly making video and voice recordings of women as they got dressed in the ladies locker room of the aquatic center of a college in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The alleged crimes happened between 1997 and 1998 when Trites was the head swim coach at the college.

Daniel Costa Interpol Daniel Costa is wanted for allegedly stabbing his aunt to death in Connecticut in 2010. Authorities say he likes to gamble and may "frequent casinos or gaming events."

Ali Manuel Cortez Interpol Ali Manuel Cortez is wanted on child pornography charges. His estranged wife found the CD with the pornography in their Texas home and turned it into police in 2011, according to local news reports.

Leo Frederick Burt Interpol Leo Frederick Burt is wanted for his alleged involvement in a deadly bombing on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in 1970. Several people were injured and one was killed in the explosion, which was meant to protest the Vietnam War and caused an estimated $6 million in damage. Authorities say he may be wearing glasses.

Bejarni Rivas Interpol Bejarni Rivas is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in exchange for a loan he gave her mother in Maryland. He confessed in 2013 and disappeared shortly thereafter. He has a tattoo between his thumb and index finger on one of his hands.

Steven Eugene Clifford Interpol Steven Eugene Clifford is wanted for the alleged sexual assaults of eleven victims in California between 1998 and 2002. Clifford was a chiropractor who would allegedly target his patients, including one child.

James A. Benson Interpol James A. Benson is wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly robbed and beat his grandfather in his North Carolina home. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

George Edward Wright Interpol George Edward Wright was convicted of murder in 1962 but escaped prison in 1970. In 1972, he and accomplices hijacked a plane using a handgun stashed in a hollowed-out Bible and demanded that FBI agents deliver $1 million. The hostages safely disembarked n Los Angeles, but the crew was forced to accompany the plane to Algeria. In 2012, a court in Portugal denied an American request to have him extradited.

Russell Chaney Leupp Interpol Russell Chaney Leupp was charged in South Carolina in 2012 with allegedly distributing child pornography. He speaks English and Russian.

Al Gurkan Interpol Al Gurkan, a former Chicago police officer, has been wanted since 2005 on charges that he stole drugs from dealers while he was on the force. Authorities believe Gurkan may be in Turkey.

Omar Al-Sawwaf Interpol Omar Al-Sawwaf, who was once known as Muaz Haffar, is accused of beating a University of Chicago student to death in 2005. The motive is unclear. Authorities believe Al-Sawwaf fled to Syria, where his mother lived.

Dimitrios Androutsopoulos Jr. Interpol Dimitrios Androutsopoulos Jr. was found guilty in Greece of a 2001 murder and attempted murder in Illinois. Greek authorities won't send him back to the U.S. for fear of prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

Thayne Alan Smika Interpol Thayne Alan Smika is wanted for the death of his roommate in Colorado in 1983. The roommate was found dead in his apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Joshua Dario Constante Interpol Joshua Dario Constante is accused of robbing a California jewelry store and sexually assaulting women who worked there in 2006. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm of the grim reaper embracing a woman.

Nassar Alavi Interpol Nassar Alavi, a former California doctor, is accused of repeated sexual assault of a patient over four months in 2005. He speaks English and Farsi.

Josephine Sunshine Overaker Interpol Alleged eco-terrorists Joseph Mamoud Dibee and Josephine Sunshine Overaker are suspected of at least 25 domestic terrorism acts, including the $26 million firebombing of a Vail Ski Resort in Colorado in 1998. Dibee was arrested in Cuba in August 2018. Overaker is still at large.

David Chenu Via Interpol David Chenu, who was an Austin-area jazz musician, is accused of sexually abusing children in 2007. Authorities believe he is in Europe. He has a scar on his right arm.

Frank Cornelis Lefrandt Jr. Interpol Frank Cornelis Lefrandt Jr. is wanted for alleged multiple sexual assaults on a teenage boy in Hawaii in 2008. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel M. Suh Interpol Daniel M. Suh is wanted for allegedly shooting a man to death in Georgia in 1999 in what the FBI describes as a likely gang initiation ritual. He has scars on his upper lip. He may be associated with a gang called "Korean Power."

Pragnesh Desai Interpol Pragnesh Desai is accused of hiring a childhood friend to kill his fiancée while on a trip to India so he could collect insurance money. The woman was strangled in the back seat of her car in 2004.

Walter Richard Roberts Interpol Walter Richard Roberts, who was a long-time youth baseball coach in Arkansas, is accused of sexually abusing a boy more than 100 times between 1986 and 1992. He also pleaded guilty to sexually abusing another boy on a fishing trip.

Robert Lee King Interpol Robert Lee King allegedly slashed his girlfriend to death in front of her young daughter in Tennessee in 2005. He is also accused of injuring the girl. He is on the U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted list.

Kevin Donner Interpol Kevin Donner is accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old boy in Florida in 1994.

CAPTURED: Yaser Abdel Said Interpol Yaser Abdel Said was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list for allegedly murdering his two teenage daughters in Texas in 2008. He was captured in 2020 in Justin, Texas. Said's son, Islam, was later sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping his father remain at large.

FOUND: Jimmy Julius Karow Interpol Jimmy Julius Karow was accused in 2000 of molesting a 9-year-old girl in Oregon. CBS News documented the ongoing search for Karow in Israel in 2020. Since that time, Karow has signed a plea deal that could send him to prison for up to 15 years. He is still listed as wanted by the United States.

Kent Douglas Eaton Interpol Kent Douglas Eaton is accused of having sex with underage boys and creating pornography in California in 1985.

Robert William Fisher Interpol Robert William Fisher is accused of killing his wife and two children and then blowing up their Arizona home in 2001. He is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Marlon James Winters Interpol Marlon James Winters, an Army veteran, is accused of molesting underage girls in Texas in 1999. Officials say he threatened some of the girls with death if they told anyone.

Christopher Ward Deininger Interpol Christopher Ward Deininger pleaded guilty to molesting children he was babysitting between 1997 and 2000. He escaped prison four years later. Per an episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh," Deininger was last seen in Bern, Switzerland.

CAPTURED: Santiago "Pucho" Villalba Mederos Interpol Santiago "Pucho" Villalba Mederos was just a teenager when he allegedly killed and wounded multiple bystanders on different occasions in Washington in 2010 while targeting rival gang members. One of the victims was an 18-year-old woman. He was arrested in Mexico in 2020.

Edward Claire Reisch Interpol Edward Claire Reisch, who was a police officer in Maryland, is accused of sexually abusing a minor female relative in 1999.

Mark Stephen Bauman Interpol Mark Stephen Bauman allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl during a six-month period in 2002, according to Texas authorities. He is on the list of 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders in the state, and is thought to be in Mexico.