Hurricane Laura blasts through Texas and Louisiana

    • Hurricane Laura makes grim history

      In late August, 2020, Hurricane Laura wreaked widespread destruction across Louisiana after slamming into the Gulf Coast as one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history. Several people were killed by falling trees in Louisiana, including a 14-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man. At one point, power outages left nearly 1 million customers across Louisiana and Texas in the dark.   

      Here, Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stand in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30 a.m. as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Shattered glass

      Capital One Tower is seen with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Closer view

      Here's a closer view of the damage inside the Capitol One Bank Tower, with its windows blown out in the downtown area of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura passed through.

      Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

    • Interior view

      An escalator is seen in Capital One Tower, which had its windows blown out by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Fleeing the danger

      Victoria Nelson and her children, Autum, 2, Shawn, 7, and Asia, 6, wait to board a bus evacuating Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura.

      Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

    • Downed lines

      People survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: Eric Gay/AP

    • Boarded-up home

      A man rests in front of his house after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.

      Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

    • Panic shopping

      Marvin Weikal purchases supplies at the Stine hardware store before the arrival of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Mass damage

      Buildings and homes are heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles.

      Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

    • Stairs to nowhere

      Stair steps and a slab are left behind in the wake of Hurricane Laura in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: Eric Gay/AP

    • The party goes on

      This sign on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston, Texas, reads "Hurricane Party All Day" and notes that happy hour continues as Hurricane Laura approaches on August 26, 2020.

      Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

    • Collateral disaster

      Smoke is seen rising from a reported chemical plant fire after Hurricane Laura tore through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The hurricane hit with powerful winds, causing extensive damage to the city.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Fallout

      Kathy Shamburger gathers what she can from her first floor apartment that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Boats affected

      A boat storage facility is destroyed after Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

    • Stop, stopped

      A damaged stop sign sits in flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images

    • They can't go home

      This apartment building was damaged when Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles.

      Credit: David J. Phillip/AP

    • Homeless

      A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Terrible view from above

      An aerial view from a drone shows the roof of businesses ripped off after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Dangerous move

      Men take photos amid choppy waves kicked up by approaching Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Laura rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane during the day, prompting the National Hurricane Center to warn the accompanying storm surge could be "unsurvivable."

      Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

    • Satellite view of a killer

      This satellite image, taken Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico.

      Credit: NOAA via AP

    • Encroaching waves

      Waves from Hurricane Laura crash on the 61st Street fishing pier in Galveston, Texas, on August 26, 2020.

      Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

    • Endangered animals

      Dozens of small fish are trapped inland after Hurricane Laura made landfall on Thursday, Augst 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: Eric Gay/AP

    • Debris everywhere

      Debris from Hurricane Laura lies on the streets on August 27, 2020 at Jamaica Beach in Galveston, Texas. Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted after the storm passed through the area.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Hotel in ruins

      An aerial view from a drone shows a damaged hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The hurricane hit with powerful winds, causing extensive damage to the city.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Early warning

      A store in low-lying Delcambre, Louisiana, is boarded up in advance of Hurricane Laura on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

      Credit: Melinda Deslatte/AP

    • Nowhere to go

      A damaged travel trailer sits among flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area August 27, 2020 in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

    • Rising waters

      Waves from approaching Hurricane Laura roll in on August 26, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. 

      Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

    • View from the space station

      Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico, as seen from the International Space Station.

      Credit: NASA

    • Partial roof destruction

      A person stands next to a hotel that had parts of its roof blown off as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Communications disrupted

      A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Beauty in the ruins

      Mitch Pickering plays his guitar while walking through the downtown area of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Downed trees and more

      Damage and debris sit amid flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images

    • A home unrecognizable

      Damaged homes sit amid flood water from Hurricane Laura in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images

    • What's left of a living

      James Sonya surveys what is left of his uncle's barber shop after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Pulling back on the Capital One Tower

      Capital One Tower is seen with its windows blown out in the downtown area of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Unlucky break

      A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • High water

      Damaged homes sit amid flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through Holly Beach, Louisiana. 

      Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images

    • Tipped over

      Debris from Hurricane Laura lies in the streets on August 27, 2020 at Jamaica Beach in Galveston, Texas. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Waterline

      Waves from the storm surge from Hurricane Laura began to come ashore at Sea Rim State Park on August 26, 2020 in Sabine Pass, Texas. 

      Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images

    • Looming storm

      People walk the 61st Street fishing pier to watch waves from Hurricane Laura roll in on August 26, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. 

      Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

    • Lots of loss

      This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood by Hurricane Laura outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Apartment complex from above

      This aerial view shows damage caused by Hurricane Laura to the roof of an apartment complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: AFP/Getty

    • Total loss?

      People walk past a destroyed building after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.

      Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty

    • Untold damage

      A journalist photographs damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura on August 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

      Credit: Eric Gay/AP

    • A sad survey from above

      Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Cameron, Louisiana.

      Credit: David J. Phillip/AP

    • Lost home

      Maria Ramirez and her son 17-year old son Jose Avila stand in front of their home in Orange, Texas, and survey damage after a portion of the large tree on their front lawn was blown down onto their house by Hurricane Laura's winds. 

      Ramirez, 57, said the tree crashed through her garage and also damaged her living room and kitchen. She added that her family had evacuated to Houston before the storm came ashore and were not at home when the tree fell.

      Credit: Juan Lozano/AP

    • Torn flag

      Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura.

      Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

    • Waterlogged

      Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: David J. Phillip/AP

    • Picking up the pieces

      Hollie Moore walks through debris at her home on August 27, 2020, in Lake Charles in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

      Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

    • Directionless

      A truck and Interstate 10 sign is seen in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura moved through the state.

      Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

    • Flooded out

      A building is flooded after Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: David J. Phillip/AP

    • Down to the sticks

      Debris surrounds a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 27, 2020.

      Credit: David J. Phillip/AP

    • People in need

      Buildings and homes are damaged and flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: David J. Phillip/AP

    • Temporarily closed

      An auto parts store employee surveys the damage to the facility in Lake Charles in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

      Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

    • Damaged roof

      A person surveys the damage on August 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

      Credit: David J. Phillip/AP