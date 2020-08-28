Hurricane Laura blasts through Texas and Louisiana

In late August, 2020, Hurricane Laura wreaked widespread destruction across Louisiana after slamming into the Gulf Coast as one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history. Several people were killed by falling trees in Louisiana, including a 14-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man. At one point, power outages left nearly 1 million customers across Louisiana and Texas in the dark.
Here, Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stand in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30 a.m. as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Shattered glass
Capital One Tower is seen with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Closer view
Here's a closer view of the damage inside the Capitol One Bank Tower, with its windows blown out in the downtown area of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura passed through.
Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images
Interior view
An escalator is seen in Capital One Tower, which had its windows blown out by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Fleeing the danger
Victoria Nelson and her children, Autum, 2, Shawn, 7, and Asia, 6, wait to board a bus evacuating Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura.
Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP
Downed lines
People survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: Eric Gay/AP
Boarded-up home
A man rests in front of his house after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty
Panic shopping
Marvin Weikal purchases supplies at the Stine hardware store before the arrival of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Mass damage
Buildings and homes are heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles.
Credit: David J. Phillip / AP
Stairs to nowhere
Stair steps and a slab are left behind in the wake of Hurricane Laura in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: Eric Gay/AP
The party goes on
This sign on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston, Texas, reads "Hurricane Party All Day" and notes that happy hour continues as Hurricane Laura approaches on August 26, 2020.
Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
Collateral disaster
Smoke is seen rising from a reported chemical plant fire after Hurricane Laura tore through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The hurricane hit with powerful winds, causing extensive damage to the city.
Credit: Getty Images
Fallout
Kathy Shamburger gathers what she can from her first floor apartment that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Boats affected
A boat storage facility is destroyed after Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: David J. Phillip / AP
Stop, stopped
A damaged stop sign sits in flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images
They can't go home
This apartment building was damaged when Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles.
Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
Homeless
A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Terrible view from above
An aerial view from a drone shows the roof of businesses ripped off after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Dangerous move
Men take photos amid choppy waves kicked up by approaching Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Laura rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane during the day, prompting the National Hurricane Center to warn the accompanying storm surge could be "unsurvivable."
Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
Satellite view of a killer
This satellite image, taken Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico.
Credit: NOAA via AP
Encroaching waves
Waves from Hurricane Laura crash on the 61st Street fishing pier in Galveston, Texas, on August 26, 2020.
Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
Endangered animals
Dozens of small fish are trapped inland after Hurricane Laura made landfall on Thursday, Augst 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: Eric Gay/AP
Debris everywhere
Debris from Hurricane Laura lies on the streets on August 27, 2020 at Jamaica Beach in Galveston, Texas. Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted after the storm passed through the area.
Credit: Getty Images
Hotel in ruins
An aerial view from a drone shows a damaged hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The hurricane hit with powerful winds, causing extensive damage to the city.
Credit: Getty Images
Early warning
A store in low-lying Delcambre, Louisiana, is boarded up in advance of Hurricane Laura on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Credit: Melinda Deslatte/AP
Nowhere to go
A damaged travel trailer sits among flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area August 27, 2020 in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images
Rising waters
Waves from approaching Hurricane Laura roll in on August 26, 2020 in Galveston, Texas.
Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
View from the space station
Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico, as seen from the International Space Station.
Credit: NASA
Partial roof destruction
A person stands next to a hotel that had parts of its roof blown off as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Communications disrupted
A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Beauty in the ruins
Mitch Pickering plays his guitar while walking through the downtown area of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020.
Credit: Getty Images
Downed trees and more
Damage and debris sit amid flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images
A home unrecognizable
Damaged homes sit amid flood water from Hurricane Laura in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images
What's left of a living
James Sonya surveys what is left of his uncle's barber shop after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
Pulling back on the Capital One Tower
Capital One Tower is seen with its windows blown out in the downtown area of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020.
Credit: Getty Images
Unlucky break
A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Getty Images
High water
Damaged homes sit amid flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images
Tipped over
Debris from Hurricane Laura lies in the streets on August 27, 2020 at Jamaica Beach in Galveston, Texas.
Credit: Getty Images
Waterline
Waves from the storm surge from Hurricane Laura began to come ashore at Sea Rim State Park on August 26, 2020 in Sabine Pass, Texas.
Credit: ERIC THAYER/Getty Images
Looming storm
People walk the 61st Street fishing pier to watch waves from Hurricane Laura roll in on August 26, 2020 in Galveston, Texas.
Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
Lots of loss
This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood by Hurricane Laura outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
Apartment complex from above
This aerial view shows damage caused by Hurricane Laura to the roof of an apartment complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: AFP/Getty
Total loss?
People walk past a destroyed building after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty
Untold damage
A journalist photographs damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura on August 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, Louisiana.
Credit: Eric Gay/AP
A sad survey from above
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Cameron, Louisiana.
Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
Lost home
Maria Ramirez and her son 17-year old son Jose Avila stand in front of their home in Orange, Texas, and survey damage after a portion of the large tree on their front lawn was blown down onto their house by Hurricane Laura's winds.
Ramirez, 57, said the tree crashed through her garage and also damaged her living room and kitchen. She added that her family had evacuated to Houston before the storm came ashore and were not at home when the tree fell.
Credit: Juan Lozano/AP
Torn flag
Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura.
Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP
Waterlogged
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
Picking up the pieces
Hollie Moore walks through debris at her home on August 27, 2020, in Lake Charles in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP
Directionless
A truck and Interstate 10 sign is seen in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura moved through the state.
Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP
Flooded out
A building is flooded after Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
Down to the sticks
Debris surrounds a damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 27, 2020.
Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
People in need
Buildings and homes are damaged and flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
Temporarily closed
An auto parts store employee surveys the damage to the facility in Lake Charles in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP
Damaged roof
A person surveys the damage on August 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura tore through the area near Lake Charles, Louisiana.