The highest-paid U.S. athletes in 2020, ranked

Welcome, sports fans, to the professional-athletics-palooza of fall 2020. For the first time in history, all of America's major professional sports leagues are playing at the same time. That is, of course, due to the unprecedented fallout from the spring's COVID-19 shutdown.
In March, the NBA suspended its season as the playoff race was just heating up. A few days later, MLB announced the league would postpone opening day. But the show must go on, and by the end of July, both NBA and MLB play had resumed.
Likewise, the players resumed getting paid.
Per Spotrac, we've compiled a ranking of the highest-paid athletes in the United States — based on total cash earned, not including endorsements — for the 2019-2020 NBA season, the 2020 MLB campaign, and the 2020-2021 NFL season.
One important note: Baseball players are paid on a per-game basis, so, because of the shortened season, you'll only see one MLB star on this list.
So, without further ado, here are the 50 highest-paid athletes in America.