The highest-paid U.S. athletes in 2020, ranked

    • Making big bucks

      Welcome, sports fans, to the professional-athletics-palooza of fall 2020. For the first time in history, all of America's major professional sports leagues are playing at the same time. That is, of course, due to the unprecedented fallout from the spring's COVID-19 shutdown.

      In March, the NBA suspended its season as the playoff race was just heating up. A few days later, MLB announced the league would postpone opening day. But the show must go on, and by the end of July, both NBA and MLB play had resumed.

      Likewise, the players resumed getting paid.

      Per Spotrac, we've compiled a ranking of the highest-paid athletes in the United States — based on total cash earned, not including endorsements — for the 2019-2020 NBA season, the 2020 MLB campaign, and the 2020-2021 NFL season.

      One important note: Baseball players are paid on a per-game basis, so, because of the shortened season, you'll only see one MLB star on this list.

      So, without further ado, here are the 50 highest-paid athletes in America.

      Credit: Ashley Landis/Getty Images

    • 50. Ben Roethlisberger: $26 million

      In 2019, Ben Roethlisberger inked a two-year, $68 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time Super Bowl champion is under contract through the 2021 season.

      Credit: Jim Rogash / Getty Images

    • 49. Jalen Ramsey: $26.2 million

      Just before the start of the 2020 NFL season, Ramsey made waves by signing the biggest contract in the history of the defensive back position. He signed a 5-year $100 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 48. Kenny Clark: $26.7 million

      During the off-season, the Green Bay Packers star defensive tackle signed a four-year $70 million contract extension.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 47. Jrue Holiday: $27 million

      In summer 2017, this standout guard signed a major contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans — $131.8 million over five years. 

      Holiday is eligible for a new contract in this off-season, and rumors are flying about where he might land, should the Pelicans seek to move him elsewhere. The Warriors keep popping up in conversation about Holiday's future, but time will tell.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 44 (TIE). Bradley Beal: $27.1 million

      Beal has played with the Washington Wizards since they drafted him third overall in 2012. Currently, he is in his fourth season of a five-year contract with the team.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 44 (TIE). Hassan Whiteside: $27.1 million

      Whiteside's contract with the Heat was in its final season when Miami dealt him to Portland in 2019. Whiteside is now an unrestricted free agent, since the Blazers lost to the Lakers in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 44 (TIE). Anthony Davis: $27.1

      In 2019, the Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks to New Orleans to bring Davis to the purple and gold. 

      In January 2020, Davis declined a four-year contract extension with the Lakers, opting to become a free agent in 2021.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 40 (TIE). Otto Porter Jr.: $27.3 million

      Porter Jr. originally inked a four-year, $106.5 million extension with the Washington Wizards in 2017. He was then traded to the Chicago Bulls the following season. 

      The former Georgetown star has a player option for the 2020-2021 NBA campaign, but he is expected to stay with the Bulls.

      Credit: RC / Getty Images

    • 40 (TIE). Karl-Anthony Towns: $27.3 million

      In 2018, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $158.1 million contract extension. 

      Minnesota should look to add a complementary talent with their top pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 40 (TIE). Kristaps Porzingis: $27.3

      Traded to the Mavericks in February 2019, Porzingis re-signed with Dallas to a five-year, $158.3 million extension.

      Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

    • 40 (TIE). Devin Booker: $27.3 million

      Like Towns, Booker also scored a five-year, $158.1 million extension that began in 2019. Barring any blockbuster trades, the talented shooting guard is set to be with the Phoenix Suns until at least 2024.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    • 38 (TIE). Joel Embiid: $27.5 million

      Embiid scored a five-year, $147.7 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 off-season. The front-court star is under contract until after the 2022 NBA season.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 38 (TIE). Nikola Jokic: $27.5 million

      Jokic signed a five-year, $147.7 million extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2018.

      The All-Star big man will be eligible to hit free agency after the 2022 season, although, after his stellar performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs, we can't see the Nuggets wanting the Joker to pack his bags anytime soon.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 37. C.J. McCollum: $27.6 million

      In 2019, Portland's frachise-cornerstone shooting guard signed a three-year, $100 million contract extension. That agreement will keep McCollum in Portland until at least 2024.

      Credit: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

    • 36. DeMar DeRozan: $27.7 million

      DeRozan originally inked a five-year, $139 million extension with the Toronto Raptors in 2016. Then, in 2018, the Raptors dealt DeRozan to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. 

      The four-time All-Star has a player option for the upcoming season. He has yet to indicate whether he will opt for free agency or for another year in San Antonio.

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 34 (TIE). Al Horford: $28 million

      Over the summer in 2019, Horford agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Before that, the big man spent three seasons with the Boston Celtics.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 34 (TIE). Nikola Vucevic: $28 million

      The Magic big man signed a four-year, $100 million extension with Orlando in 2019.

      Credit: Elsa / Getty Images

    • 33. Frank Clark: $28.4 million

      The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive end Frank Clark agreed to a five-year dear worth $104 million in 2019. 

      Clark recorded eight sacks in his first season with the Chiefs, including one in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • 32. Kevin Love: $28.9 million

      Love's contract extension — a four-year, $120.4 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers — began in 2019. The five-time All-Star will be eligible to hit free agency in 2023. 

      Credit: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

    • 31. DeAndre Hopkins: $29 million

      The wide receiver made headlines in 2020 when he negotiated a new contract with the Arizona Cardinals himself, without an agent. The two-year deal is valued at $54.5 million.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 30. Deshaun Watson: $29.4 million

      Before the 2020 season began, the Texans quarterback inked a blockbuster four-year deal worth $156 million, keeping him in Houston through at least the 2023 season.

      Credit: Peter G Aiken/Getty Images

    • 29. Damian Lillard: $29.8 million

      Lillard is known for his cold-blooded clutch shooting and refusal to lose on the court. That tenacity also translates to contract negotiations. In 2019, the All-Star guard for the Portland Trail Blazers signed a four-year, $196 million contract extension.

      Credit: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

    • 28. Paul Millsap: $30.4 million

      In 2017, Millsap secured a two-year, $61 million contract, that included a team option for the 2019 season. In the off-season, the Denver Nuggets picked up Millsap's $30.4 million team option for 2019.

      He will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 playoffs.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 27. Khris Middleton: $30.6 million

      Middleton landed a five-year, $178 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019. He'll make more than his teammate — and 2019 NBA MVP — Giannis Antetokounmpo.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 26. Jared Goff: $31 million

      In 2019, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension. He'll be behind the Rams' line of scrimmage until at least 2023.

      Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

    • 25. Dak Prescott: $31.4 million

      Prescott's contract with Dallas is unique in that it is a one-year deal, worth his entire $31.4 million cash earnings.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 24. Kyrie Irving: $31.7 million

      In free agency in 2019, Irving inked a four-year, $136.5 million deal to join the Brooklyn Nets.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 23. Mike Conley: $32.5 million

      Back in 2016, Conley secured a five-year, $152.6 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. The dynamic point guard has a player option for the 2020 season. 

      Conley was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2019. He will hit the free-agent market in 2021.

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 17 (TIE). Gordon Hayward: $32.7 million

      Hayward just wrapped his third year of a four-year, $127.8 million deal that he signed with the Boston Celtics. 

      The All-Star forward has a player option for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. He has not yet said if he will elect to stay in Boston.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 17 (TIE). Kawhi Leonard: $32.7 million

      The 2019 NBA Finals MVP inked a three-year, $103.1 million pact with the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard's deal includes a player option for the 2021-2022 season.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 17 (TIE). Tobias Harris: $32.7 million

      After acquiring Tobias Harris in 2018, the Philadelphia 76ers re-signed the forward to a five-year, $180 million extension. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 17 (TIE). Kemba Walker: $32.7 million

      Kemba Walker departed Charlotte for Boston in 2019. The point guard scored a four-year, $140.8 million contract with the Celtics. He has a player option for the season that begins in 2022.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 17 (TIE). Klay Thompson: $32.7 million

      Klay Thompson signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $189.9 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson will be with the franchise through 2024.

      Credit: Bob Levey / Getty Images

    • 17 (TIE). Jimmy Butler: $32.7 million

      Jimmy Butler landed a four-year, $140.8 million pact with the Miami Heat in 2019. The deal includes a $37.7 million player option for the season that begins in 2022.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 16. Paul George: $33 million

      George inked a four-year, $136.9 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018 but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers after just one season. 

      The six-time All-Star has a player option for the 2021-2022 season.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 15. Blake Griffin: $34.4 million

      Griffin originally signed a five-year, $171.2 million pact with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017. He was then dealt to the Detroit Pistons that same season.

      Credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    • 14. Kyle Lowry: $35 million

      In 2017, Lowry signed a three-year, $100 million extension with the Toronto Raptors. In 2019, the point guard signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Toronto for at least one more year.

      Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

    • 13. LeBron James: $37.4 milliion

      The most famous name in basketball will be in Los Angeles for at least one more season. In 2018, he inked a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers with a player option for the season that begins in 2021.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 12. Ryan Tannehill: $37.5 million

      In 2020, quarterback Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract extension with the Tennessee Titans. The deal included a $20 million signing bonus.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 9 (TIE). Kevin Durant: $38.2 million

      Kevin Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. He missed his entire first season with the squad because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 9 (TIE). James Harden: $38.2 million

      James Harden's four-year, $169.3 million deal with the Houston Rockets began in 2019. The reigning MVP has a player option for the 2022 NBA season.

      Credit: Scott Halleran / Getty Images

    • 9 (TIE). John Wall: $38.2 million

      In the summer of 2017, Wall scored a four-year, $169.3 million extension with the Washington Wizards. The oft-injured point guard's new deal began in 2019, but he hasn't touched a basketball in an NBA game since 2018.

      Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images

    • 7 (TIE). Russell Westbrook: $38.5 million

      Before the 2018-2019 NBA season, Westbrook inked a five-year, $206 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

      The 2017 league MVP was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019 for veteran guard Chris Paul.

      Credit: ME/Getty Images

    • 7 (TIE). Chris Paul: $38.5 million

      Similar to Westbrook's story, Chris Paul signed a four-year, $159 million deal with the Thunder ahead of the 2018 season. 

      The team's swapped guard-for-guard one season later.

      Credit: ME/Getty Images

    • 6. Carson Wentz: $39.4 million

      Super Bowl champion quarterback Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a four-year, $128 million deal in 2019. He'll be with the team at least through the NFL season that begins in 2021.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 5. Kirk Cousins: $40 million

      The Minnesota Vikings secured this veteran quarterback's talents for another two years when they agreed to a fully guaranteed $66 million extension in 2020.

      Cousins is currently slated to become a free agent in 2023.

      Credit: Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

    • 4. Stephen Curry: $40.2 million

      Curry signed a five-year, $201.2 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. The two-time MVP will be eligible to hit free agency following the 2022 NBA campaign.

      Curry is the highest-paid player in the NBA.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 3. Joey Bosa: $43 million

      Defensive end Joey Bosa inked a lucrative deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. 

      The two-time Pro Bowler scored $135 million over five years including $14 million in roster and signing bonuses delivered in the first year of his contract.

      Credit: Cindy Ord/SirusXM/Getty Images

    • 2. Russell Wilson: $53 million

      In April 2019, Wilson inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. The deal includes $70 million guaranteed. The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback is eligible to be a free agent in 2024.

      Credit: Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

    • 1. Mookie Betts: $75 million

      Mookie Betts is the only MLB player on this year's highest-paid athletes list. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the talented 27-year-old outfielder to a 12-year, $365 million deal. Betts will be almost 40 when his contract with L.A. expires.

      Credit: Getty Images