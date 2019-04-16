Seahawks QB Russell Wilson agrees to richest contract in NFL history: "We got a deal"

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly agreed to contract extension with the team on Tuesday that will make him the highest paid player in NFL history. According to the Associated Press and ESPN, Wilson and the Seahawks agreed to a landmark four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million guaranteed signing bonus.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks for a pass Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

Wilson, 30, has been one of the best players in the NFL since entering the league in 2011. He is a six-time Pro Bowler who has passed for 25,624 yards over seven seasons. He has never had a losing season as a starting quarterback and has a career record of 75-36-1. He led the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and narrowly missed winning a second Super Bowl the next year, when his team fell to Tom Brady's New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Wilson famously fell to the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft (75th pick overall) due to his height, which is listed at 5'10'' and is traditionally short for a quarterback. He has revolutionized the position with his cannon arm, speed and sliding ability. A dual sport athlete while attending North Carolina State and Wisconsin, Wilson was drafted by Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies in amateur drafts and has attended spring training for various MLB teams in year's past.

But on Tuesday the quarterback made his commitment to professional football official. He posted a video in bed with his wife, singer Ciara, and said, "Hey, Seattle. We got a deal. Go 'Hawks. But I'ma see y'all in the morning."