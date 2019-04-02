Live

The highest-paid U.S. athletes in 2019, ranked

    • 48 (tie). Giannis Antetokounmpo: $25.84 million

      Major sports contracts keep getting more valuable.

      Thanks to big-money broadcasting deals, the most talented superstars continue to break the bank. Per Spotrac, we've compiled a ranking of the highest-paid athletes in the United States — based on total cash earned, not including endorsements — for the 2019-2020 NFL and NBA seasons along with the 2019 MLB campaign.

      Nicknamed the Greek Freak, Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest bargains in any sport. The three-time NBA All-Star signed a four-year, $100 million pact with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017. He's under contract until after the 2020 NBA campaign. 

      Credit: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

    • 48 (tie). Steven Adams: $25.84 million

      In 2017, Adams secured a four-year, $100 million extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

      Credit: Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images

    • 45 (tie). LaMarcus Aldridge: $26 million

      Aldridge recently signed a two-year, $50 million extension with the San Antonio Spurs. The seven-time All-Star will be eligible to hit free agency after the 2020 season. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 45 (tie). Giancarlo Stanton: $26 million

      Stanton originally scored a 13-year, $325 million deal with the Miami Marlins in 2015. He was then traded to the New York Yankees in 2018. The 2017 NL MVP can opt out of his current pact after 2020. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 45 (tie). Nolan Arenado: $26 million

      Arenado is in the first season of an eight-year, $260 million extension that he signed with the Colorado Rockies. The four-time All-Star can opt out of his deal in 2022. 

      Credit: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

    • 44. Jrue Holiday: $26.71 million

      Holiday scored a five-year, $131.81 million pact with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017. The dynamic point guard has a player option for the 2021 NBA season. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 43. Nikola Jokic: $27 million

      Jokic signed a five-year, $147.71 million extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2018. The All-Star big man will be eligible to hit free agency after the 2022 NBA campaign. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 39 (tie). Anthony Davis: $27.09 million

      A six-time All-Star, Davis will be in the fourth season of a five-year, $127.17 million deal that he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016. The No. 1 pick in 2012 has a player option for the 2020 NBA campaign. 

      Credit: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

    • 39 (tie). Bradley Beal: $27.09 million

      Back in 2016, Beal inked a five-year, $127.17 million extension with the Washington Wizards. The two-time All-Star is under contract until after the 2020 campaign. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 39 (tie). Andre Drummond: $27.09 million

      In the 2019-2020 NBA campaign, Drummond will be in the fourth season of a five-year, $127.17 million pact with the Detroit Pistons. Drummond's deal includes a player option for 2020. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 39 (tie). Hassan Whiteside: $27.09 million

      In 2016, Whiteside signed a four-year, $98.42 million deal that included a 2019 player option. If the Miami Heat big man decides to opt-in for the final year of his deal, he'll make $27.09 million. 

      Credit: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    • 37 (tie). Karl-Anthony Towns: $27.25 million

      Towns' five-year, $158.05 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves officially starts in 2019. The 2016 Rookie of the Year's contract does not include any opt-outs. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 37 (tie). Devin Booker: $27.25 million

      Like Towns, Booker also scored a five-year, $158.05 million extension that begins in 2019. Also similar to Towns, Booker's pact doesn't include any player or club options. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 36. Otto Porter Jr.: $27.251 million

      Porter Jr. originally inked a four-year, $106.52 million extension with the Washington Wizards in 2017. He was then traded to the Chicago Bulls the following season. The former Georgetown star has a player option for the 2020 NBA campaign. 

      Credit: RC / Getty Images

    • 35. Brandin Cooks: $27.46 million

      During the NFL offseason, Cooks secured a five-year, $81 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams. Cooks' contract also includes $20.46 million in guarantees. 

      Credit: Harry How / Getty Images

    • 33 (tie). Andrew Wiggins: $27.5 million

      The first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins signed a five-year, $147.71 million pact with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018. Wiggins won't be eligible for free agency until 2023. 

      Credit: Zhong Zhi / Getty Images

    • 33 (tie). Joel Embiid: $27.5 million

      Embiid scored a five-year, $147.71 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 offseason. The front-court star is under contract until after the 2022 NBA season. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 32. C.J. McCollum: $27.56 million

      In 2017, McCollum secured a four-year, $106.63 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA's Most Improved Player in 2016 is eligible to hit the free-agent market following the 2020 campaign. 

      Credit: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

    • 31. DeMar DeRozan: $27.74 million

      DeRozan originally inked a five-year, $139 million extension with the Toronto Raptors in 2016. Then, in 2018, the Raptors dealt DeRozan to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. The four-time All-Star has a player option for the 2020 campaign. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 30. Felix Hernandez: $27.86 million

      The Seattle Mariners ace pitcher is in the final season of a seven-year, $175 million contract that he signed in 2013. 

      Credit: Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

    • 27 (tie). Albert Pujols: $28 million

      It might be hard to believe, but Pujols is already in the eighth season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols' pact will finally end after the 2021 season, when the three-time MVP will be 41. 

      Credit: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

    • 27 (tie). Justin Verlander: $28 million

      Verlander recently signed a two-year, $66 million extension with the Houston Astros.

      Credit: Elsa / Getty Images

    • 27 (tie). Kirk Cousins: $28 million

      In 2018, Cousins scored a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million pact with the Minnesota Vikings. The Pro Bowl quarterback will make $28 million in the second season of his deal. 

      Credit: Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

    • 26. Trey Flowers: $28.88 million

      The highest-paid defensive player in the NFL in 2019, Flowers secured a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions in the offseason. The pass rusher is under contract until 2023. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 25. Kevin Love: $28.94 million

      Love's contract extension — a four-year, $120.4 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers — starts in the 2019-2020 NBA campaign. The five-time All-Star will be eligible to hit free agency in 2023. 

      Credit: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

    • 24. Yoenis Cespedes: $29 million

      The power-hitting outfielder is currently in the third season of a four-year, $110 million pact with the New York Mets. Cespedes' deal also includes a full no-trade clause. 

      Credit: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

    • 23. Damian Lillard: $29.8 million

      In 2016, Lillard inked a five-year, $139.89 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers. The four-time All-Star will be eligible to hit the free-agent market following the 2020 NBA campaign. 

      Credit: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

    • 20 (tie). Miguel Cabrera: $30 million

      Cabrera is currently in the fourth season of an eight-year, $248 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera is under contract until 2023. 

      Credit: Jared Wickerham / Getty Images

    • 20 (tie). Manny Machado: $30 million

      Machado scored a 10-year, $300 million pact from the San Diego Padres in the offseason. The four-time All-Star is under contract until the 2028 season, but he is eligible to opt-out in 2024. 

      Credit: Ralph Freso / Getty Images

    • 20 (tie). Bryce Harper: $30 million

      Prior to the 2019 MLB campaign, Harper signed a massive 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 2015 NL MVP is under contract until the 2031 season. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 19. Al Horford: $30.12 million

      Horford originally inked a four-year, $133.33 million pact with the Boston Celtics in 2016. The five-time All-Star has a $30.12 million player option for the 2019 season. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 18. Paul Millsap: $30.15 million

      In 2017, Millsap secured a two-year, $61 million contract, that included a team option for the 2019 season. If the Denver Nuggets pick up the option, Millsap will make $30.15 million. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 17. Nick Foles: $30.75 million

      The Super Bowl LII MVP scored a four-year, $88 million contract, including a $25 million signing bonus, with the Jacksonville Jaguars during free agency. Foles' new deal also has $45.13 million guarantees. 

      Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

    • 15 (tie). David Price: $31 million

      Price is currently in the fourth season of a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 2012 AL Cy Young winner is under contract through the 2022 campaign. 

      Credit: Bob Levey / Getty Images

    • 15 (tie). Clayton Kershaw: $31 milliion

      Kershaw — the second-highest-paid player in baseball this season — is in the first season of a three-year, $93 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is set to earn an even $31 million per campaign over the next three years. 

      Credit: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

    • 14. Kevin Durant: $31.5 million

      Durant inked a two-year, $61.5 million deal with the Golden State Warriors in 2018. The 2014 MVP is set to earn $31.5 million in the upcoming NBA season — if he doesn't opt out of his contract. 

      Credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    • 13. Mike Conley: $32.51 million

      Back in 2016, Conley secured a five-year, $152.61 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. The dynamic point guard has a player option for the 2020 season. 

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 12. Gordon Hayward: $32.7 million

      In the 2019 campaign, Hayward will be in the third season of a four-year, $127.83 million pact that he signed with the Boston Celtics. The All-Star forward is able to opt out of his contract in 2020. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 11. Paul George: $33 million

      George inked a four-year, $136.91 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018. The six-time All-Star has a player option for the 2021 season. 

      Credit: Harry how / Getty Images

    • 10. Kyle Lowry: $33.5 million

      In 2017, Lowry signed a three-year, $100 million extension with the Toronto Raptors. The point guard will be in the third and final year of his contract in the 2019-2020 season. 

      Credit: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

    • 9. Blake Griffin: $34.45 million

      Griffin originally signed a five-year, $171.17 million pact with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017. He was then dealt to the Detroit Pistons. The 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year has a player opt-out clause for the 2021 season. 

      Credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    • 8. Mike Trout: $36 million

      Prior to the MLB season, Trout scored a 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels. Trout is under contract — with no opt-outs — until the 2030 season. 

      Credit: Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

    • 7. LeBron James: $37.44 milliion

      Coming off a disappointing campaign, James will be in the second season of a four-year, $153.31 million pact with the Los Angeles Lakers. James can opt out of his deal in 2021. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 5 (tie). John Wall: $37.8 million

      One of the worst contracts in any sport, Wall recently scored a four-year, $169.34 million extension with the Washington Wizards. The oft-injured point guard's new deal starts next season. 

      Credit: Jason Miller / Getty Images

    • 5 (tie). James Harden: $37.8 million

      In 2019, Harden will be in the first season of a four-year, $169.34 million deal with the Houston Rockets. The reigning MVP has a player option for the 2022 NBA season. 

      Credit: Scott Halleran / Getty Images

    • 3 (tie). Russell Westbrook: $38.5 million

      Westbrook will be in the second season of a five-year, $206.79 million pact with the Oklahoma Thunder in 2019-2020 campaign. The 2017 MVP has a player option for the 2022 season. 

      Credit: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

    • 3 (tie). Chris Paul: $38.5 million

      Westbrook's counterpart in Houston will also make $38.5 million in the upcoming NBA season. Paul inked a four-year, $159.73 million extension with the Rockets in 2018. 

      Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

    • 2. Stephen Curry: $40.23 million

      Curry signed a five-year, $201.16 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. The two-time MVP will be eligible to hit free agency following the 2022 NBA campaign. 

      Credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    • 1. Matt Ryan: $44.75 million

      In 2018, quarterback Matt Ryan inked a five-year, $150 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons. The 2016 MVP is set to make nearly $45 million in the 2019 NFL season. 

      Credit: Getty Images