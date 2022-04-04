Grammys 2022: The hottest looks from the Grammys red carpet





ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Yep, red carpets are having a comeback moment. After years of COVID-19 setbacks that kept glamour to a minimum, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, set in glitzy Las Vegas, offered entertainers a chance to get bold, and they didn't disappoint. From veteran DJs to this year's country-pop "it girls," here's who showed up — and showed up big.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Bieber's look included Crocs by Balenciaga, according to The New York Times.

Lady Gaga / Getty Images Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She was co-nominated for record of the year.

Olivia Rodrigo ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The 19-year-old won the award Sunday for best pop solo performance for her viral hit "Drivers License."

Chloe Bailey / Getty Images Chloe Bailey attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion / Getty Images Rapper Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. She was nominated for a best rap performance award.

Billie Eilish ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. She was in the running for record of the year, among other honors.

Dua Lipa Getty Images Singer Dua Lipa attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She was slated to appear as a presenter.

H.E.R. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Singer H.E.R. arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The recent Oscar winner was up for album of the year.

Saweetie ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Rapper Saweetie arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She was up for best new artist.

SZA / Getty Images SZA attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. She collaborated on several Grammy-nominated projects.

BTS Jeff Kravitz/Getty The wildly popular BTS attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The group was in the running for best pop duo or group performance.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Legend recently received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Recent Oscar winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. He won a Grammy for best music film.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Getty Images Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The latter was up for record of the year.

Halsey Getty Images/Getty Halsey attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She was up for best alternative music album.

Rachel Zegler ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Actress Rachel Zegler arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Zegler stars as Maria in the remake of the classic film musical "West Side Story."

Valentina Ferrer Jeff Kravitz/Getty Valentina Ferrer attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The model and host wore Givenchy.

Ferrer and J Balvin Jeff Kravitz/Getty Ferrer hams it up with partner J Balvin on the Grammys red carpet. Grammy nominee Balvin performed at the event.

Lamyia Good and Eric Bellinger ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Lamyia Good and singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Bellinger was nominated for best progressive R&B album.

Doja Cat ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. She was up for record of the year.

Sean Paul Jeff Kravitz/Getty Sean Paul attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. He was up for best reggae album.

Snoh Aalegra Jeff Kravitz/Getty Snoh Aalegra attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. She was up for a Grammy for best R&B performance.

Cynthia Erivo ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images English actress Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She wore custom Louis Vuitton.

Elle King Getty Images Elle King attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. She was co-nominated for best country duo or group performance.

Yola Getty Images Yola attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. She was up for two awards.

D-Nice ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images DJ D-Nice arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Kelsea Ballerini Jeff Kravitz/Getty Kelsea Ballerini attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Finneas / Getty Images Musician and producer Finneas attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. He's a frequent collaborator with sister Billie Eilish.

Tayla Parx ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Singer-songwriter Tayla Parx arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. She appears on a Justin Bieber album that is nominated for a Grammy.

The Kid Laroi Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images The Kid Laroi attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The Kid Laroi was up for best new artist.

Paris Hilton Getty Images Paris Hilton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Melody Thornton Jeff Kravitz/Getty Melody Thornton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She rose to fame as a member of the all-woman pop group Pussycat Dolls.

DJ Marshmello ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images DJ Marshmello arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Bomba Estéreo Jeff Kravitz/Getty The group Bomba Estéreo attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The group was nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album.

St. Vincent Jeff Kravitz/Getty St. Vincent attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She won a Grammy for best alternative music album.

Benny Blanco Jeff Kravitz/Getty Benny Blanco attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. He collaborated with Justin Bieber on a nominated album.

Avril Lavigne / Getty Images Avril Lavigne attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She is a past nominee.

Laverne Cox Jeff Kravitz Laverne Cox attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She wore John Galliano.

Jon Batiste ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Multitalented musician Jon Batiste arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. He was up for record of the year.

Chelsea Handler Jeff Kravitz/Getty Chelsea Handler attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She was nominated for best comedy album.

Jack Antonoff Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Producer and musician Jack Antonoff attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. He later won a producing award.

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae / Getty Images Omer Fedi and Addison Rae attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fedi collaborated with Lil Nat X on several nominated projects.

Michelle Zauner ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Michelle Zauner of US-Korean pop band Japanese Breakfast arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. She was co-nominated for best new artist.

Leon Bridges Jeff Kravitz Leon Bridges attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. He was nominated for best R&B album.

Cheri Moon ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Singer and actress Cheri Moon arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She was nominated for best children's album.

Diplo ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images DJ Diplo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mayer Hawthorne Jeff Kravitz Mayer Hawthorne attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. He collaborated with Doja Cat on her nominated album.

Donatella Versace / Getty Images Donatella Versace attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She was a co-presenter at the ceremony.

Ty Dolla $ign Jeff Kravitz/Getty Ty Dolla $ign attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. He collaborated on several nominated projects.

Maren Morris / Getty Images Maren Morris attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. She and husband Ryan Hurd were nominated for a country duet performance.

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images US singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile (right) and wife Catherine Shepherd arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Carlile was nominated for record of the year.

Blues Traveler Jeff Kravitz/Getty Blues Traveler attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The group was nominated for traditional blues album.

Mickey Guyton Jeff Kravitz Mickey Guyton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Guyton was nominated for best solo country performance.