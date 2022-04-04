Watch CBS News

Grammys 2022: The hottest looks from the Grammys red carpet

By Leslie Gornstein

/ CBS NEWS

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Yep, red carpets are having a comeback moment. After years of COVID-19 setbacks that kept glamour to a minimum, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, set in glitzy Las Vegas, offered entertainers a chance to get bold, and they didn't disappoint.

From veteran DJs to this year's country-pop "it girls," here's who showed up — and showed up big.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Bieber's look included Crocs by Balenciaga, according to The New York Times.

Lady Gaga

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She was co-nominated for record of the year.

Olivia Rodrigo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 19-year-old won the award Sunday for best pop solo performance for her viral hit "Drivers License."

Chloe Bailey

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Chloe Bailey attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She was nominated for a best rap performance award.

Billie Eilish

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

She was in the running for record of the year, among other honors.

Dua Lipa

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Singer Dua Lipa attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She was slated to appear as a presenter.

H.E.R.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer H.E.R. arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The recent Oscar winner was up for album of the year.

Saweetie

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper Saweetie arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She was up for best new artist.

SZA

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

SZA attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She collaborated on several Grammy-nominated projects.

BTS

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The wildly popular BTS attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The group was in the running for best pop duo or group performance.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Legend recently received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.

Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Recent Oscar winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

He won a Grammy for best music film.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The latter was up for record of the year.

Halsey

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images/Getty

Halsey attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She was up for best alternative music album.

Rachel Zegler

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Rachel Zegler arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Zegler stars as Maria in the remake of the classic film musical "West Side Story."

Valentina Ferrer

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Valentina Ferrer attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The model and host wore Givenchy.

Ferrer and J Balvin

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Ferrer hams it up with partner J Balvin on the Grammys red carpet.

Grammy nominee Balvin performed at the event.

Lamyia Good and Eric Bellinger

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Lamyia Good and singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Bellinger was nominated for best progressive R&B album.

Doja Cat

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

She was up for record of the year.

Sean Paul

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Sean Paul attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

He was up for best reggae album.

Snoh Aalegra

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Snoh Aalegra attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She was up for a Grammy for best R&B performance.

Cynthia Erivo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

English actress Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She wore custom Louis Vuitton.

Elle King

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Elle King attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She was co-nominated for best country duo or group performance.

Yola

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Yola attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She was up for two awards.

D-Nice

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

DJ D-Nice arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Kelsea Ballerini

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Finneas

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Musician and producer Finneas attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

He's a frequent collaborator with sister Billie Eilish.

Tayla Parx

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Tayla Parx arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She appears on a Justin Bieber album that is nominated for a Grammy.

The Kid Laroi

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The Kid Laroi attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Kid Laroi was up for best new artist.

Paris Hilton

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Paris Hilton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Melody Thornton

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Melody Thornton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She rose to fame as a member of the all-woman pop group Pussycat Dolls. 

DJ Marshmello

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

DJ Marshmello arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Bomba Estéreo

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The group Bomba Estéreo attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The group was nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album.

St. Vincent

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

St. Vincent attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She won a Grammy for best alternative music album.

Benny Blanco

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Benny Blanco attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

He collaborated with Justin Bieber on a nominated album.

Avril Lavigne

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Avril Lavigne attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She is a past nominee.

Laverne Cox

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz

Laverne Cox attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She wore John Galliano.

Jon Batiste

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Multitalented musician Jon Batiste arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

He was up for record of the year.

Chelsea Handler

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Chelsea Handler attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She was nominated for best comedy album.

Jack Antonoff

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Producer and musician Jack Antonoff attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

He later won a producing award.

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fedi collaborated with Lil Nat X on several nominated projects.

Michelle Zauner

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Zauner of US-Korean pop band Japanese Breakfast arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

She was co-nominated for best new artist.

Leon Bridges

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz

Leon Bridges attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

He was nominated for best R&B album.

Cheri Moon

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Singer and actress Cheri Moon arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She was nominated for best children's album.

Diplo

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

DJ Diplo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mayer Hawthorne

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz

Mayer Hawthorne attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. 

He collaborated with Doja Cat on her nominated album.

Donatella Versace

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Donatella Versace attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She was a co-presenter at the ceremony.

Ty Dolla $ign

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Ty Dolla $ign attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

He collaborated on several nominated projects.

Maren Morris

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Maren Morris attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She and husband Ryan Hurd were nominated for a country duet performance.

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

US singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile (right) and wife Catherine Shepherd arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Carlile was nominated for record of the year.

Blues Traveler

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Blues Traveler attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The group was nominated for traditional blues album.

Mickey Guyton

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz

Mickey Guyton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Guyton was nominated for best solo country performance.

Lenny Kravitz

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
/ Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

He was slated to appear as a presenter.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 9:14 PM

