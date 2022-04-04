Grammys 2022: The hottest looks from the Grammys red carpet
Yep, red carpets are having a comeback moment. After years of COVID-19 setbacks that kept glamour to a minimum, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, set in glitzy Las Vegas, offered entertainers a chance to get bold, and they didn't disappoint.
From veteran DJs to this year's country-pop "it girls," here's who showed up — and showed up big.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Bieber's look included Crocs by Balenciaga, according to The New York Times.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She was co-nominated for record of the year.
Olivia Rodrigo
Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The 19-year-old won the award Sunday for best pop solo performance for her viral hit "Drivers License."
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
She was nominated for a best rap performance award.
Billie Eilish
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
She was in the running for record of the year, among other honors.
Dua Lipa
Singer Dua Lipa attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She was slated to appear as a presenter.
H.E.R.
Singer H.E.R. arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The recent Oscar winner was up for album of the year.
Saweetie
Rapper Saweetie arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She was up for best new artist.
SZA
SZA attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
She collaborated on several Grammy-nominated projects.
BTS
The wildly popular BTS attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The group was in the running for best pop duo or group performance.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Legend recently received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson
Recent Oscar winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
He won a Grammy for best music film.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X
Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The latter was up for record of the year.
Halsey
Halsey attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She was up for best alternative music album.
Rachel Zegler
Actress Rachel Zegler arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Zegler stars as Maria in the remake of the classic film musical "West Side Story."
Valentina Ferrer
Valentina Ferrer attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The model and host wore Givenchy.
Ferrer and J Balvin
Ferrer hams it up with partner J Balvin on the Grammys red carpet.
Grammy nominee Balvin performed at the event.
Lamyia Good and Eric Bellinger
Lamyia Good and singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Bellinger was nominated for best progressive R&B album.
Doja Cat
Rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
She was up for record of the year.
Sean Paul
Sean Paul attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
He was up for best reggae album.
Snoh Aalegra
Snoh Aalegra attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
She was up for a Grammy for best R&B performance.
Cynthia Erivo
English actress Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She wore custom Louis Vuitton.
Elle King
Elle King attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
She was co-nominated for best country duo or group performance.
Yola
Yola attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
She was up for two awards.
D-Nice
DJ D-Nice arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Finneas
Musician and producer Finneas attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
He's a frequent collaborator with sister Billie Eilish.
Tayla Parx
Singer-songwriter Tayla Parx arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
She appears on a Justin Bieber album that is nominated for a Grammy.
The Kid Laroi
The Kid Laroi attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The Kid Laroi was up for best new artist.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Melody Thornton
Melody Thornton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She rose to fame as a member of the all-woman pop group Pussycat Dolls.
DJ Marshmello
DJ Marshmello arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Bomba Estéreo
The group Bomba Estéreo attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The group was nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album.
St. Vincent
St. Vincent attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She won a Grammy for best alternative music album.
Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
He collaborated with Justin Bieber on a nominated album.
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She is a past nominee.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She wore John Galliano.
Jon Batiste
Multitalented musician Jon Batiste arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
He was up for record of the year.
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She was nominated for best comedy album.
Jack Antonoff
Producer and musician Jack Antonoff attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
He later won a producing award.
Omer Fedi and Addison Rae
Omer Fedi and Addison Rae attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Fedi collaborated with Lil Nat X on several nominated projects.
Michelle Zauner
Michelle Zauner of US-Korean pop band Japanese Breakfast arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
She was co-nominated for best new artist.
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
He was nominated for best R&B album.
Cheri Moon
Singer and actress Cheri Moon arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She was nominated for best children's album.
Diplo
DJ Diplo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Mayer Hawthorne
Mayer Hawthorne attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
He collaborated with Doja Cat on her nominated album.
Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She was a co-presenter at the ceremony.
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
He collaborated on several nominated projects.
Maren Morris
Maren Morris attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
She and husband Ryan Hurd were nominated for a country duet performance.
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd
US singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile (right) and wife Catherine Shepherd arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Carlile was nominated for record of the year.
Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The group was nominated for traditional blues album.
Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Guyton was nominated for best solo country performance.
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
He was slated to appear as a presenter.