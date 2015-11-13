Oscar honors Gena Rowlands

With more than 100 film and TV appearances throughout a remarkable six-decade career, Gena Rowlands' cinematic presence is wholly singular in its command of the screen.
From her iconic, full-bodied blonde hair to her penetrating, icy gaze, her ability to captivate the viewer and embody so many dramatic, unconventional and offbeat characters of startling honesty - most famously a mother experiencing a devastating and volatile emotional breakdown in "A Woman Under the Influence" - is unparalleled.
Now 85, the four-time Emmy- and two-time Golden Globe-winner, who has been nominated twice for a Best Actress Oscar, was honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences with its Governors Award for lifetime achievement on Saturday, November 14, 2015.