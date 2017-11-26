Fashions by Stella McCartney

    • Stella McCartney

      British models Kate Moss (left), Naomi Campbell (second left, background), and Jodie Kidd (right) pose with designer Stella McCartney, following her show at the Paris Opera for her Spring/Summer '98 ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe, October 15, 1997.

      The daughter of music royalty has become fashion royalty, and recently debuted her eponymous brand's Spring 2018 collection. 

      Take a look back at some of McCartney's most impressive designs as seen on the runway and the red carpet.

      Credit: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

    • Stella McCartney

      Designer Stella McCartney with CBS News' Alina Cho.

      Born in 1971 to former Beatle Paul McCartney and photographer, musician and animal rights activist Linda McCartney, Stella McCartney studied at the prestigious Central Saint Martins art school in London, where she enrolled under the name Stella Martin. "I was always aware that I wanted to try and do things on my own merit, you know? 'Cause otherwise you're quite insecure," she said. "I think you get to a certain stage where you just want to walk in the door with a clean slate and with no kind of baggage or heritage, to a certain extent."

      In 1997, at the age of 25, McCartney was named creative director of the French fashion house Chloé.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Paul and Linda McCartney

      Former Beatle Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, smile during their daughter's first runway presentation for the French fashion house Chloe, October 15, 1997. 

      Credit: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      Czech-born supermodel Eva Herzigova shows off a long cyan-green skirt with a light green bustier during the presentation of Chloe's ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 1998/99 collection designed by Stella McCartney, in Paris, March 11, 1998.

      Credit: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model shows off a green dress with a red flower pattern during the presentation of Chloe's ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 1998/99 collection designed by Stella McCartney, in Paris, March 11, 1998.

      Credit: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      Czech-born supermodel Eva Herzigova shows off a long black dress during the presentation of Chloe's ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 1998/99 collection designed by Stella McCartney, in Paris, March 11, 1998.

      Credit: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model shows off a sleeveless dress with a red flower pattern during the presentation of Chloe's ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 1998/99 collection designed by Stella McCartney, in Paris, March 11, 1998.

      Credit: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney for Chloe March 14, 2001 in Paris during the Autumn/Winter 2001/2002 ready-to-wear collections.

      Credit: Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      Under McCartney's direction, sales at Chloé quadrupled, and in 2001 she launched her own label. 

      Pictured: A model presents a creation for British designer Stella McCartney October 12, 2003 in Paris during the ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2004 collections. 

      Credit: Jean-Pierre Muller/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney during the presentation of Autumn/Winter 2004-05 collections at Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2004. 

      Credit: Jean-Pierre Muller/AFP/Getty Images

    • Gwyneth Paltrow

      Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the Ready-to-Wear Autumn/Winter 2005-2006 collection shows in Paris March 3, 2005. 

      Credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the Spring/Summer 2006 Ready-to-Wear collections in Paris, October 6, 2005.

      Credit: Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the Autumn/Winter 2006-07 ready-to-wear collections in Paris, March 2, 2006.

      Credit: Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the Autumn/Winter 2006-07 ready-to-wear collections in Paris, March 2, 2006.

      Credit: Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images

    • London Fashion Week

      A model poses at the Adidas by Stella McCartney LFW Spring/Summer 2008 show at London Fashion Week 2007 on September 20, 2007.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the autumn/winter 2008-2009 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, February 28, 2008. 

      Credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the autumn/winter 2008-2009 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, February 28, 2008. 

      Credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

    • Salma Hayek

      Actress Salma Hayek, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the Hollywood Domino game launch benefiting The Art of Elysium, at The Edison Ballroom on November 9, 2008 in New York City. 

      Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the Autumn/Winter 2009 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, on March 9, 2009. 

      Credit: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney during the Autumn/Winter 2009 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, on March 9, 2009. 

      Credit: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kate Bosworth

      Actress Kate Bosworth, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City.

      Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    • Claire Danes

      Actress Claire Danes, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the 69th Annual American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House on May 18, 2009 in New York City.

      Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

    • Freida Pinto

      Freida Pinto, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends a showing of "Slumdog Millionaire" at Somerset House on August 2, 2009 in London.

      Credit: Fergus McDonald/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lawrence

      Actress Jennifer Lawrence, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, arrives for the Orange British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on February 13, 2011 in London.

      Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Autumn/Winter 2011/2012 show during Paris Fashion Week at Opera Garnier on March 7, 2011 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Madonna

      Madonna, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.

      Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A detail of a model is seen as she walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2011 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2012 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2013 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2012 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais Garnier on September 30, 2013 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais Garnier on September 30, 2013 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 3, 2014 in Paris.

      Credit: Francois Durand/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 3, 2014 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Francois Durand/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 3, 2014 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Francois Durand/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 9, 2015 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Emily Blunt

      Actress Emily Blunt, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the premiere of "Sicario" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2015 in Cannes, France.

      Credit: Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

    • Hailee Steinfeld

      Actress Hailee Steinfeld, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 on October 5, 2015 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 on October 5, 2015 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Olivia Munn

      Olivia Munn, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the 88th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

      Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney during the 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, October 3, 2016 in Paris.

      McCartney, a vegetarian, is notable for not using animal products - leather, fur, feathers - in her fashions. She admitted to CBS News' Alina Cho that doing so would be "much easier. And we'd probably be a much bigger company if we did so. But you know what? Life's too short. And I love the challenge."

      Credit: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

    • Naomie Harris

      Actress Naomie Harris, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Karlie Kloss

      Model Karlie Kloss, wearing a Stella McCartney dress, attends the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      Models walk the runway during the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Paris Fashion Week

      Designer Stella McCartney is seen on the runway during Paris Fashion Week, October 2, 2017.

      She credits her upbringing with enabling her to not have to compromise in her work. "That's one of the biggest blessings it gave me, that I always sort of knew, and I even still know, that if everything goes horribly wrong I can fall back on a really loving, caring, unconditional family unit and will be okay, you know? Like, I have a good buffer."

          
      For more info:
      stellamccartney.com
      Follow @StellaMcCartney on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

         
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images