Fashions by Stella McCartney

Designer Stella McCartney is seen on the runway during Paris Fashion Week, October 2, 2017.
She credits her upbringing with enabling her to not have to compromise in her work. "That's one of the biggest blessings it gave me, that I always sort of knew, and I even still know, that if everything goes horribly wrong I can fall back on a really loving, caring, unconditional family unit and will be okay, you know? Like, I have a good buffer."
For more info:
stellamccartney.com
Follow @StellaMcCartney on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan