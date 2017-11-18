Fashion designer Azzedine Alaia 1940-2017

    • Azzedine Alaia and Naomi Campbell

      Naomi Campbell poses with Tunisian-born fashion designer Azzedine Alaia at the Groninger Museum, in Groningen, Netherland, December 10, 2011.

      A fashion rebel, the designer dubbed the "King of Cling" for the form-fitting designs he popularized during the 1980s created fashions for top models, international movie stars and the elite of Paris.

      Alaia's death was announced on Saturday, November 17, 2017. He was 77. 

      Credit: MARCO DE SWART/AFP/Getty Images

    • Alaia Exhibition

      Azzedine Alaia was born on February 26, 1940 in Tunis, Tunisia. A family friend helped enroll him in the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris where he studied sculpture, and earned money for art supplies by working for a dressmaker. His introduction into Parisian society led to creating dresses for socialites and movie stars such as Arletty and Greta Garbo. 

      Though he was hired by Guy Laroche, Thierry Mugler and, for five days, Christian Dior (before the outbreak of the Algerian War made his employment there untenable), he worked primarily on his own, and opened his own firm in the late 1970s. In 1984 he was voted Best Designer of the Year by the French Ministry of Culture. 

      Pictured: A visitor looks at fashion by designer Azzedine Alaia on June 11, 2013 at the Museum NRW-Forum in Duesseldorf, Germany. 

      Credit: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

    • Sofia Coppola

      "Lost in Translation" director Sofia Coppola poses backstage at the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Naomi Campbell

      Naomi Campbell, a favored model of Alaia's, poses in one of his creations at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton's on February 25, 2007 in West Hollywood, Calif.

      Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

    • Victoria Beckham

      Victoria Beckham arrives at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton's on February 25, 2007 in West Hollywood, Calif. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

    • Ashlee Simpson

      Singer Ashlee Simpson arrives at the 2007 CosmoGIRL! Born to Lead Awards at Hearst Tower on November 13, 2007 in New York City. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    • Penelope Cruz

      Actress Penelope Cruz arrives at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    • Michelle Obama

      President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, arrive at City Hall in Baden-Baden, Germany on April 3, 2009. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP/Getty Images

    • Zoe Saldana

      Actress Zoe Saldana attends the U.K. premiere of "Star Trek" held at the Empire Leicester Square on April 20, 2009 in London. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Claire Greenway/Getty Images

    • Doutzen Kroes

      Model Doutzen Kroes attends the "Looking for Eric" premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2009 in Cannes, France. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

    • Katie Holmes

      Actress Katie Holmes attends the 16th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2009 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    • Kelly Brook

      Kelly Brook arrives for the Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards at Banqueting House on November 2, 2010 in London. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    • Naomi Campbell

      Naomi Campbell attends the premiere of "The Beaver" at the Palais des Festivals during the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2011 in Cannes, France. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

    • Jessica Stam

      Model Jessica Stam, wearing Azzedina Alaia, attends the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin Spring/Summer 2012 at the Brandenburg Gate on July 7, 2011 in Berlin. 

      Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

    • Bar Refaeli

      Bar Refaeli dances at the Chain of Hope Charity Event at the National History Museum on November 10, 2011 in London, England. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    • LeAnn Rimes

      Singer LeAnn Rimes performs onstage at the American Giving Awards held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on December 9, 2011 in Los Angeles. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Shakira

      Shakira arrives at the Hotel Majestic on January 28, 2012 in Cannes, France. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    • Charlize Theron

      Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    • Kendall Jenner

      Model Kendall Jenner attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games" on March 12, 2012. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    • Alicia Keys

      Singer Alicia Keys arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Diane Kruger

      Actress Diane Kruger attends the "Farewell, My Queen" Screening at the Museum of Modern Art, July 9, 2012 in New York City. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

    • Rihanna

      Rihanna arrives at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Azzedine Alaia Exhibition

      A visitor looks at fashion designed by Azzedine Alaia on June 11, 2013 at the Museum NRW-Forum in Duesseldorf, Germany. 

      Credit: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

    • Azzedine Alaia Exhibition

      A visitor looks at a dress designed by Azzedine Alaia on June 11, 2013 at the Museum NRW-Forum in Duesseldorf, Germany. 

      Credit: Patrik Stollarz / AFP/Getty Images

    • Azzedine Alaia Exhibition

      A visitor looks at a jacket from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2003 collection of Tunisian-born French fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, presented for the first Paris retrospective of the couturier at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013.

      Credit: Francois Mori/AP

    • Azzedine Alaia Exhibition

      A woman looks at a dress of designer Azzedine Alaia during his exhibition at the Palais Galliera, on September 25, 2013, in Paris.

      Credit: Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images

    • Azzedine Alaia Exhibition

      Visitors look at the "Bustier crocodile" by fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013. 

      Credit: Francois Mori/AP

    • Naomi Campbell

      Supermodel Naomi Campbell poses with an Azzedine Alaia creation at the the first Paris retrospective of the couturier, at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris, Sept. 25, 2013.

      Credit: Zacharie Scheurer/AP

    • Lady Gaga

      Singer Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet for the 87th Academy Awards on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Irina Shayk

      Russian actress Irina Shayk attends a photocall for "Hercules" in London's Trafalgar Square, July 2, 2014.  Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

    • Monica Bellucci

      Actress Monica Bellucci poses at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on February 8, 2015 in London. Dress by Azzadine Alaia.

      Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

    • Azzedine Alaia Exhibition

      A creation by Tunisian-born, Paris-based couturier Azzedine Alaia is displayed during the press preview of the exhibition "Azzedine Alaia's soft sculpture" at the Galleria Borghese in Rome on July 10, 2015.

      Credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

    • Azzedine Alaia Exhibition

      A creation by Tunisian-born, Paris-based couturier Azzedine Alaia is displayed during the press preview of the exhibition "Azzedine Alaia's soft sculpture" at the Galleria Borghese in Rome on July 10, 2015.

      Credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

    • In Memoriam

      A photo of a 2017 Azzedine Alaia Haute Couture A/W jacquard knit dress and matching belt, posted on Alaia's Instagram account on November 17, 2017, was flooded with memorial messages when news broke that the 77-year-old designer had died.

      Credit: Instagram

    • Azzedine Alaia

      Designer Azzedine Alaia (1940-2017).

      "I don't think really new ideas can come out every two months. It's not possible," he told Women's Wear Daily in 2016. "That's why now there is a lot of vintage. There's too much vintage - in all the houses, it's too much. We don't have good ideas every day, it's not possible. … When you have one in the year, that's already good."

      And what is your latest good idea, he was asked? "It hasn't come yet, I'm running after it!" he laughed. "I'm on horseback, like a cowboy."

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images