Fall foliage 2017

Fall foliage lines the shore of the Pepacton Reservoir, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 near Andes, N.Y. The reservoir is part of New York City's water supply.
Credit: Mark Lennihan/AP
Austria
Autumn-colored leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria, October 11, 2017.
Credit: DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS
Austria
Autumn-colored leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria, October 2, 2017.
Credit: DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS
Austria
Credit: DOMINIC EBENBICHLER/REUTERS
France
A vine leaf begins to change color as the Autumn season begins in Nordheim, eastern France, on October 16, 2017.
Credit: Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
New Hampshire
Katie McWalter, of Southborough, Mass., sails by the fall foliage while riding the ZipRider at Wildcat Mountain, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Pinkham Notch, N.H.
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty/AP
New Hampshire
The Conway Scenic Railroad crosses a trestle as it takes passengers on a fall foliage excursion through Crawford Notch, N.H., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The train passes many panoramic vistas on its route through the White Mountain National Forest, from North Conway to the Crawford station.
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty/AP
France
A tree in the French Alps above the southeastern town of Seyne-Les-Alpes, shows the autumn light on September 29, 2017.
Credit: Boris Horvat/AFP/Getty Images
France
Vines leaves begin to change color under the Autumn sun in Nordheim, eastern France, on October 16, 2017.
Credit: Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
France
A picture taken on October 13, 2017 in Luz-Saint-Sauveur shows autumn-colored tree leaves.
Credit: Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images
Pennsylvania
A pair of robins eat berries off a tree with leaves changing to red as Autumn colors appear on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Zelienople, Pa.
Credit: Keith Srakocic/AP
Russia
A woman holding an umbrella walks on fallen yellow leaves in the Moscow suburb on October 14, 2017.
Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Czech Republic
A fisherman sits in his boat as the trees in autumn colors reflect in the Vltava river near Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Credit: Petr David Josek/AP
Germany
A ladybug rests on a fallen leaf on September 18, 2017 in Dresden, eastern Germany.
Credit: Monika Skolimowska/AFP/Getty Images
Germany
A picture taken with a drone shows a man raking fallen leaves under a maple tree on October 8, 2017 in Sieversdorf, eastern Germany.
Credit: Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images
Germany
Wild wine leaves are colored in red on October 8, 2017 in a garden in Petersdorf, northeastern Germany.
Credit: Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images
Germany
An autumn leaf is spotlighted by cars driving through the Seckbach district of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on September 23, 2017.
Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst/AFP/Getty Images
Germany
Autumn leaves glow in the sun in a garden in Kaufbeuren, southern Germany, on September 27, 2017.
Credit: Karl-josef Hildenbrand/AFP/Getty Images
Belarus
A woman walks under the trees with autumn-colored leaves in central Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2017.
Credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO/REUTERS
England
Wisley Bonfire trees display their autumn-colored leaves at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley, in the village of Wisley, near Woking, England, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Credit: Matt Dunham/AP
England
Fallen autumn leaves gather in rowing boats on the River Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, Britain October 12, 2017.
Credit: DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS
Sweden
People walk under autumnal trees at Djurgaaredn park in Stockholm on October 18, 2017.
Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Sweden
Autumnal trees are pictured at Humlegaarden park in Stockholm on October 18, 2017.
Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Russia
A woman walks with a baby at a park in Tsarskoye Selo, the former summer residence of the tsars on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, on a cloudy autumn day, October 17, 2017.
Credit: Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images
Russia
Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Russia
A photo taken on October 20, 2017 shows the Kremlin on a sunny autumn day in Moscow.
Credit: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images
Germany
A man fishes on an autumnal day on October 16, 2017 in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany.
Credit: Sina Schuldt/AFP/Getty Images
Switzerland
An aerial view taken on October 18, 2017 shows European larch trees in autumn colors in a forest near Cries, in the Swiss Alps.
Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
France
Autumn-colored leaves frame the metal cross on the steeple of a church in Orvault, France, October 17, 2017.
Credit: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS
France
Light filters through colored leaves as autumn weather arrives in Orvault, western France, October 17, 2017.
Credit: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS
France
Credit: Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
France
Vineyards are pictured under the autumn sun in the Alsatian village of Traenheim, northeastern France, on October 18, 2017.