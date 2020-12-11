The 50 easiest colleges to get into

-
What is the easiest college to get into?
Some colleges are extremely tough to get into. Others, such as many community colleges and for-profit institutions, believe in open admissions. If you want to earn a degree without worrying about being denied, consider applying for a public or private institution with a high acceptance rate.
Using data from fall 2019, U.S. News & World Report has compiled a list of colleges with the highest rates of acceptance. With additional college ranking data from Niche, here is a list of the 50 colleges surveyed by U.S. News & World Report that are easiest to get into.
Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Academy of Art University
The Academy of Art University is located in San Francisco and is one of the largest private art and design schools in the country. This image is from one of the graduation shows put on by fashion students at the for-profit school.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Randy Brooke/WireImage
American Samoa Community College
ASCC was established in 1970 as a liberal arts college. It has a 100% acceptance rate, as long as you are a resident of American Samoa, an unincorporated territory of America about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. This image shows the coastline of Tutuila, the American Samoa island where the campus is located.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Boston Architectural College
The BAC is located in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston and is entirely devoted to architecture and design. According to the school's website, 97 percent of students are employed in their field by the day they graduate.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Boston Architectural College via Facebook
Broward College
Broward College is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Its most popular major is liberal arts and humanities.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Broward College via Facebook
Cameron University
Cameron University is a public school in Lawton, Oklahoma. Its most popular majors are business and information technology. This image is from its annual French film festival.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Brett Deering/Getty Images for Future Sight Entertainment
Dickinson State University
DSU is located in Dickinson, North Dakota. As colleges go, Niche ranks it as the fourth-best value in its state.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Dickinson State University via Facebook
Dixie State University
Dixie State is a public university in Saint George, Utah. It holds an enrollment of about 6,100 total undergraduate students.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Dixie State University via Facebook
Feather River College
Feather River College is a public, two-year college in Quincy, California that offers a bachelor's degree in equine and ranch management. The average cost of tuition after aid is about $10,000 per year, which is $5,000 below the national average.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Feather River College via Facebook
Glenville State College
GSC is a four-year public college in Glenville, West Virginia. It has about 1,000 undergraduate students and its most popular major is liberal arts and humanities.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Glenville State College via Facebook
Goddard College
Goddard College is a small private college in Plainfield, Vermont. Washington Monthly ranked it behind only Harvard and Yale as providing the best bang for the buck for non-wealthy students to earn a valuable degree at an affordable price.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Goddard College via Facebook
Granite State College
Granite State is a small public college located in Concord, New Hampshire. Its most popular major is business.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Granite State College via Facebook
Herzing University
Herzing is a private university in Akron, Ohio that only enrolls about 260 total students. Its most popular majors are nursing and medical insurance coding.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Herzing University via Facebook
Lake-Sumter State College
Lake-Sumter is a public college in Florida that was founded in 1962. It has campuses in Leesburg, Clermont and Sumterville.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Lake-Sumter State College via Facebook
Lake Washington Institute of Technology
Lake Washington Tech is located in Kirkland, Washington. Niche graded it as an A-minus for student life and an A for safety.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Lake Washington via Facebook
Lewis-Clark State College
Lewis-Clark State is a four-year Idaho college that is popular for liberal arts, nursing and business students.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Lewis-Clark State College via Facebook
Maharishi International University
MIU is a college in Fairfield, Iowa that focuses on internal growth as much as education. It teaches transcendental meditation techniques to all of its students.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Maharishi International University via Facebook
Mary Baldwin University
MBU is a university in Staunton, Virginia with just under 1,000 undergraduate students. It was initially a women's college but has expanded to allow men.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Mary Baldwin University via Facebook
Montana State University-Billings
MSUB is a public university in Billings, Mont. Its most popular major is business.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Montana State University-Billings via Facebook
Montana State University-Northern
MSUN is another public university in Montana. It was established in 1929 and enrolls fewer than 1,000 undergraduate students each year.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Montana State University-Northern via Facebook
New England College
NEC is a public college in Henniker, New Hampshire. It boasts a 10-to-1 student-teacher ratio.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: New England College via Facebook
NewSchool of Architecture and Design
NewSchool is a design-centered for-profit education program in San Diego. Students can earn a four-year degree in programs such as architecture, product design, graphic design and interactive media.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: NewSchool of Architecture and Design via Facebook
North Florida College
North Florida is a public college in Madison, Florida. Niche graded it an A in value. The tuition after financial aid averages out to about $3,500 a year.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: North Florida College via Facebook
Rochester University
Rochester is a Christian university in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Its most popular majors are business and early childhood education.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Rochester University via Facebook
South Florida State College
South Florida is a public college located in Avon Park, Florida with just under 3,000 undergraduates. U.S. News & World Report ranks it as the sixth-best public school among regional institutions in the South.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: South Florida State College via Facebook
St. Petersburg College
SPC is located in St. Petersburg along the west coast of Florida. Niche ranks it as the 15th safest college campus in America.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: St. Petersburg College via Facebook
University of Maryland Global Campus
UMGC is in Adelphi, Maryland. It serves approximately 45,000 total undergraduate students.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: University of Maryland Global Campus via Facebook
University of Pikeville
The University of Pikeville, commonly known as UPIKE, is a Christian university in Pikeville, Kansas. Its most popular major is nursing.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: University of Pikeville via Facebook
University of Texas-El Paso
UTEP is a public university with approximately 20,000 undergraduate students. Niche grades it as an A-minus for campus and athletics.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Utah Valley University
UVU is located in Orem, Utah. It is the largest public university in Utah, serving more than 40,000 undergraduate students.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Utah Valley University via Facebook
Wayne State College
Wayne State is a college in Wayne, Nebraska. Its most popular majors are business and elementary education.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Wayne State College via Facebook
Wilmington University
Wilmington University is located in New Castle, Delaware. It recently became one of the growing number of colleges to offer an official esports program.
Acceptance rate: 100%.
Credit: Wilmington University via Facebook
Adams State University
Adams State is a public university in Alamosa, Colorado. It enrolls about 1,500 students and has a 12:1 student-to-teacher ratio.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Adams State University via Facebook
Central Christian College of Kansas
Central Christian College is located in McPherson, Kansas. It's a small school with approximately 650 undergraduate students. Its most popular major is criminal justice and law-enforcement administration.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Central Christian College of Kansas via Facebook
Florida National University
FNU is a for-profit university in Hialeah, Florida, near Miami. It has a total enrollment of about 3,000 undergraduates with a graduation rate of 60%.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Florida National University via Facebook
La Roche University
La Roche is a Catholic university in Pittsburgh. It enrolls more than 1,000 undergraduates who most often major in management sciences and information systems, nursing or psychology.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: La Roche University via Facebook
Martin Methodist College
Martin Methodist is a Christian institution founded in 1870 in Pulaski, Tennessee. It is a small school that enrolls about 800 students.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Martin Methodist College via Facebook
Milligan College
Milligan is a Christian college in Elizabethton, Tennessee. It carries under 1,000 undergraduate students and has a 9-1 student-teacher ratio.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Milligan College via Facebook
Naropa University
Naropa is a four-year private university in Boulder, Colorado. It has a small enrollment of around 400 undergraduate students. Its most popular major is psychology.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Naropa University via Facebook
Northeastern State University
NSU is a public institution in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. It originated as a seminary for Cherokee women in 1846 and officially became known as Northeastern State University in 1978. Today it is Oklahoma's fourth-largest public four-year university.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Northeastern State University via Facebook
Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico-Arecibo
Pontifical is a private, Catholic university in Domingo Ruíz Barrio, Puerto Rico. Its most popular majors are biomedical sciences and molecular medicine and biology. In this photo, students visit the Kennedy Space Center.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico via Facebook
Shawnee State University
Shawnee State is a public university that was founded on 62 acres of Portsmouth, Ohio in 1986. Niche ranks it as having the fourth-best college dormitories in Ohio.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Ty Wright/Getty Images
Universidad Adventista-Antillas
Universidad Adventista-Antillas is a Christian college in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. Its most popular major is nursing.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: Universidad Adventista de las Antillas via Facebook
University of Maine at Fort Kent, Machias and Presque Isle
The University of Maine in Orono, Maine has an acceptance rate of 90%, but its locations in Fort Kent, Machias and Presque Isle all grant acceptance to 99% of applying students.
Acceptance rate: 99%.
Credit: University of Maine at Fort Kent via Facebook
Berkeley College-Woodland Park
Berkeley College at Woodland Park is a for-profit college in New Jersey just outside New York City. One of its most popular majors is fashion and apparel merchandising.
Acceptance rate: 98%.
Credit: Berkeley College-Woodland Park via Facebook
Concordia University-St. Paul
Concordia University-St. Paul is a Christian university that was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1893. Niche ranks it as the second-safest college campus in America.
Acceptance rate: 98%.
Credit: Concordia University, St. Paul via Facebook
Covenant College
Covenant is a Christian college that has a campus on Lookout Mountain, Georgia. It enrolls about 1,000 undergraduate students.
Acceptance rate: 98%.
Credit: Covenant College via Facebook
Eastern Oregon University
Eastern Oregon University is a public institution located in La Grande, Oregon. Its mascot is Monty the Mountaineer, who won a fan vote for the Cascade Collegiate Conference's best mascot in 2019.
Acceptance rate: 98%.
Credit: Eastern Oregon University via Facebook
The Evergreen State College
Evergreen State is a public college in Olympia, Washington. Its most popular major is liberal arts and humanities followed by natural sciences.
Acceptance rate: 98%.
Credit: The Evergreen State College via Facebook
National Louis University
National Louis is a private university in Chicago. Niche grades it as an A-plus for location and an A for student life.
Acceptance rate: 98%.
Credit: National Louis University via Facebook
Nyack College
Nyack College is a private, Christian institution in New York City. Its most popular major is organizational behavior studies.
Acceptance rate: 98%.
Credit: Nyack College via Facebook