Dangerous volcanoes around the world

Geologists anxiously watched the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in May 2018 as it vented toxic steam and released lava. They warned that if the volcano explodes, it will have the power to hurl boulders the size of refrigerators.
Many volcanoes around the world have such deadly potential, even if they happen to be quieter at the moment. Here is a look at some other volcanoes that could cause great damage and harm.
Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Mayon volcano
Mayon is the most active volcano in the Philippines. It has erupted almost 50 times in the past 500 years.
Credit: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
Mayon's most recent eruption
The volcano most recently erupted in January 2018, pictured here.
Credit: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
Nevado del Ruiz
Nevado del Ruiz, in Colombia, might not have huge eruptions, but its smaller eruptions are known to trigger destructive and deadly mudflows.
Credit: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
Nevado del Ruiz: Killer of thousands
In 1985, a mudflow caused by an eruption killed more than 23,000 people.
Here, two survivors walk down a dirt road on Nov. 15, 1985, near Armero, Colombia.
Credit: AP Images
Popocatépetl volcano
Popocatepetl is the most active volcano in Mexico, having erupted 15 times since the 1500s.
Popocatepetl means "Smoking Mountain" in the Aztec language.
Here, ash spews from the volcano in 2013.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
Popocatépetl: Most recent eruption
The volcano most recently erupted in November 2017, pictured here.
Credit: Emmanuel Flores/AFP/Getty Images
Katla volcano
The Katla volcano, which is covered by an ice cap in Iceland, is a very active volcano that is known to erupt at least every 100 years.
If or when it erupts again, major flooding and lava flow could cause massive destruction.
Credit: Sheila Norman-Culp/AP
Katla: Recent activity
The volcano's last major eruption was in 1918, but it's shown additional activity since 1999. Tremors were detected under Katla in August 2016.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Cumbre Vieja volcano
Cumbre Vieja, in the Canary Islands of Spain, is currently dormant, but it's still an active volcano.
Scientists predict that a major eruption could cause the volcano's west flank to fail, which could result in a devastating mega-tsunami.
Credit: NASA
Cumbre Vieja: Lava maker
The volcano has erupted twice in recent history — once in 1949 and once in 1971.
During the first eruption, an estimated 60 million cubic meters of lava exploded from the volcano.
Credit: NASA
Mount Vesuvius
Mount Vesuvius, in Campania, Italy, is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world. It is prone to violent eruptions, and about 3 million people live nearby.
Credit: Renato Esposito/AFP/Getty Images
Mount Vesuvius: A famous eruption
Mount Vesuvius is best known for its eruption in A.D. 79, which buried the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum.
Credit: Eliano Imperato/AFP/Getty Images
Mount Unzen
Mount Unzen is an active group of stratovolcanoes in Japan.
In 1792, one of its lava domes collapsed, triggering a mega-tsunami that killed more than 14,000 people in Japan's worst-ever volcanic disaster.
Credit: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images
Mount Unzen: Active in the '90s
The volcano had a very active period between 1990 and 1995. An eruption in 1991 killed 43 people.
Here, vehicles sit submerged in mud in a flooded residential area at the foot of the volcanic mountain.
Credit: Asahi Shimbun/AFP/Getty Images
Krakatoa volcano
The Krakatoa volcano, in the Indonesian province of Lampung, most recently erupted in 2008, and people are warned to stay about 2 miles away from it at all times.
The Volcanological Survey of Indonesia raised the eruption alert status of Anak Krakatau to Level III in 2009.
Credit: Ian K Stephenson
Krakatoa: Historic eruption
The 1883 eruption of the volcano was one of the deadliest and most powerful eruptions in recorded history. An estimated 36,000 people were killed as a result of thermal injury from the blasts and many more died in tsunamis triggered by the eruption.
Credit: Thomas Schiet
Mauna Loa volcano
Mauna Loa, in Hawaii, is an extremely active volcano that's erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Credit: Brocken Inaglory
Mauna Loa: City of lava
Mauna Loa most recently erupted in 1984. The city of Hilo, Hawaii is partly built on the volcano's lava flows from decades past.
Credit: United States Geological Survey
Mount Merapi
Mount Merapi, on the border between Central Java and Yogyakarta, Indonesia, has already erupted several times, causing destruction and casualties.
Merapi literally means "the one making fire."
Credit: Mafa Yuli Ramadani/AP
Mount Merapi: Flying rock fragments
The volcano last erupted in 2010.
Here, motorists ride as pyroclastic material from Mount Merapi billows in the background.
Credit: Trisnadi/AP
Mount St. Helens
Mount St. Helens, an active volcano in Skamania County, Washington, is responsible for the deadliest and most economically destructive volcanic activity in the United States.
Credit: Don Ryan/AP Images
Mount St. Helens: 1980 disaster
In 1980, the volcano erupted, killing 57 people and devastating the area.
Here, Mount St. Helens sends a plume of ash, smoke and debris skyward in a violent eruption.
Credit: AP Images
Mount Rainier
Mount Rainier, in Washington state, is considered one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world; if it erupts, it could blast massive amounts of ash into the atmosphere.