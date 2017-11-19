Creating tiny food for "Tiny Kitchen"

    • Tiny Chocolate Cake

      People have developed a big taste for the popular video series that bakes, fries and serves up miniature dishes in a dollhouse kitchen set. "Tiny Kitchen," featuring bite-sized replicas of real dishes - and which are real food themselves - have racked up hundreds of millions of views online. 

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Croque Madame

      A ham, egg and cheese sandwich. 

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Fish and Chips

      The foods are prepared in a dollhouse kitchen and served up on a dollhouse dining table. 

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Hamburger

      The "Tiny Kitchen" series was born in 2015, when Jay Holzer, the head of development and production at Santa Monica, Calif.-based production house Tastemade, bought one of his daughters a new dollhouse for Christmas.

      "We had to figure out something to do with the old one," Holzer told CBS News' Anna Werner. "So we brought it here and we built kind of the first 'Tiny Kitchen' set inside of that dollhouse."

      Later, someone suggested they make actual food. And so they cooked up a tiny hamburger, a tiny plate of spaghetti, and a tiny stack of pancakes.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Spaghetti

      Dig in!

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Pancakes

      A tiny stack of flapjacks.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Filming "Tiny Kitchen"

      Dozens of "Tiny Kitchen" videos have been posted online, and similar videos and images from around the world have been posted across social media.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Lasagna

      A tiny dish of lasagna.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Breakfast Sandwich

      A hefty, tiny sandwich. 

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Bacon and Eggs

      Why the fascination with tiny foods?

      "There's almost this feeling of disbelief: 'I can't believe that they're actually making this dish that I'm used to seeing as bacon and eggs normal size,'" said head of programming Oren Katzeff. "And it's not fake bacon, it's not fake eggs; this is real food being made in a real, tiny kitchen."

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Frying an Egg

      Quail eggs (which are about one-fifth the size of a hen's egg) come in handy.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Oven

      Cakes rise in a dollhouse oven.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Kebabs

      "And do people think it's easy to do?" asked CBS News' Anna Werner.

      "I think so," said Oren Katzeff. "And that's part of the magic, right? It's a little bit mind-blowing, it's a little bit brain-tingling, and you feel, like, I wanna know how to do that."

      But, he added, "It is a lot tougher than it looks."

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Cookie

      Gotta have coffee with it. 

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Utensils

      Miniature kitchen utensils are also key. 

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Cinnamon Roll

      A tiny breakfast treat.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Ice Cream Sundae

      Delish!

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Buffalo Wings

      All that's needed is a tiny TV for the Super Bowl.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Enchiladas

      Tiny enchiladas.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Strawberry Shortcake

      Un petite shortcake.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • On The Set

      Correspondent Anna Werner visited the set of "Tiny Kitchen" and tried her hand at some tiny donuts, as food stylist Hannah Aufmuth looks on. 

      Credit: CBS News

    • Making Donuts

      Egg, milk and flour are blended. 

      Credit: CBS News

    • Making Donuts

      Cutting out the donut holes is important. 

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Donuts

      The tiny donuts are deep-fried on a tiny stove, with heat from a flaming can of sterno.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Donuts

      Decorated with icing.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Sushi

      A Japanese delicacy.

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Avocado Toast

      Avocado toast, anyone?

      Credit: Tastemade

    • Pumpkin Pie

      Last but not least, some pumpkin pie. 

             
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Tastemade