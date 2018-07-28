Scenes from Country Thunder

-
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
County music fans gathered in Wisconsin last weekend for the touring Country Thunder music festival, featuring two dozen acts over four days.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
All Smiles
Music fans didn't let inclement weather get in the way of enjoying Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Stage Is Set
Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Selfies
Fans at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Midland
Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Midland
Midland's first album, 2017's "On the Rocks," hit number 2 on the country chart, and featured the Top 10 hit "Drinking Problem."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Midland
Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Midland
Mark Wystrach of Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.
Wystrach is also an actor who has appeared on the soap opera "Passions," "Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight," "CSI: Miami," and the film "Johnny Christ."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Midland
Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach of Midland perform at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Midland
Jess Carson of Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Midland
Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Kicking Back
Relaxing at Country Thunder.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Audience
An enthusiastic crowd at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Sam Hunt
Hunt, who has written songs for Keith Urban ("Cop Car"), Kenny Chesney ("Coming Over") and Reba McIntire ("Love Somebody"), released his first album, "Montevalio," in 2014. It went to Number 1 on the country chart and #3 on the Billboard 100.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Sam Hunt
Hunt's top country hits include "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party" and "Body Like a Back Road."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Fans
High spirits at Country Thunder.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Storm Clouds
Storm clouds at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis. In the early morning hours of July 20, a lightning bolt struck a tent on the campground. A 22-year-old student, Brittany Prehn, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.
"Brittney has survived, but has a long road to recovery ahead of her," her mother Lisa Prehn wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for medical bills.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Spite the Weather
Rain won't keep music fans away.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Gladiatorial Combat
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Howdy
Music fans at Country Thunder Wisconsin.
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
Fans
We checked the Country Thunder website and could not find a dress code.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Vittles
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Cooling Off
Chillin' at Country Thunder.
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
Fans
Eleven-year-old Kayl Emery told CBS News it's her fourth year at Country Thunder, and she gets the same spot each time.
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
After her 2017 single, "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega," the singer-songwriter released her first album this year, "Girl Going Nowhere."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
T.J. Osborne, of the Brothers Osborne, performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
John Osborne, of the Brothers Osborne, performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
As high school students in Maryland, T.J. and John Osborne played with their dad in a cover band, Deuce and a Quarter, performing songs by Merle Haggard and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
The Brothers Osborne have released two albums: "Pawn Shop," and "Port Saint Joe." Their biggest single to date, "Stay a Little Longer," reached Number 2 on the Country chart.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
A meet-and-greet with Brothers Osborne.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
The Brothers Osborne meet with fans at Country Thunder.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Brothers Osborne
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Cheering Section
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
Flag Wavers
A red-white-and-blue reason to cheer.
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
Good to the Last Drop
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
Crowd
The crowd at Country Thunder.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
Credit: Debby Wong/CBS News
-
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Dierks Bentley
To date Dierks Bentley has had 16 #1 country singles, including "What Was I Thinkin'," "Come a Little Closer," "Am I the Only One," "Somewhere on a Beach" and "Forever Country."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
Credit: Debby Wong/CBS News
-
Dierks Bentley
Nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, and the Academy of Country Music's Merle Haggard Spirit Award.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Electric Thunder Tent
After the show ... another show, at Country Thunder's Electric Thunder Tent.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
David Fanning
Singer-songwriter-producer David Fanning performs at the Electric Thunder tent at Country Thunder July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
David Fanning
David Fanning performs at the Electric Thunder tent at Country Thunder July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
David Fanning
Fanning's singles include "Drink You Away" and "Doin' Country Right."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
David Fanning
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Lucy Voll
Lucy Voll performs at the Electric Thunder tent at Country Thunder July 20, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Electric Thunder Tent
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News