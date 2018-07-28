Scenes from Country Thunder

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      County music fans gathered in Wisconsin last weekend for the touring Country Thunder music festival, featuring two dozen acts over four days.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • All Smiles

      Music fans didn't let inclement weather get in the way of enjoying Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • The Stage Is Set

      Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Selfies

      Fans at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Midland

      Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Midland

      Midland's first album, 2017's "On the Rocks," hit number 2 on the country chart, and featured the Top 10 hit "Drinking Problem."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Midland

      Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Midland

      Mark Wystrach of Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.

      Wystrach is also an actor who has appeared on the soap opera "Passions," "Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight," "CSI: Miami," and the film "Johnny Christ."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Midland

      Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach of Midland perform at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Midland

      Jess Carson of Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Midland

      Midland performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 19, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Kicking Back

      Relaxing at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Audience

      An enthusiastic crowd at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Sam Hunt

      Sam Hunt performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., Thursday, July 19, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Sam Hunt

      Hunt, who has written songs for Keith Urban ("Cop Car"), Kenny Chesney ("Coming Over") and Reba McIntire ("Love Somebody"), released his first album, "Montevalio," in 2014. It went to Number 1 on the country chart and #3 on the Billboard 100. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Sam Hunt

      Hunt's top country hits include "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party" and "Body Like a Back Road." 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Sam Hunt

      Sam Hunt performs at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis., Thursday, July 19, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Fans

      High spirits at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Storm Clouds

      Storm clouds at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wis. In the early morning hours of July 20, a lightning bolt struck a tent on the campground. A 22-year-old student, Brittany Prehn, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. 

      "Brittney has survived, but has a long road to recovery ahead of her," her mother Lisa Prehn wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for medical bills.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Spite the Weather

      Rain won't keep music fans away.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Gladiatorial Combat

      What one does in mud.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Howdy

      Music fans at Country Thunder Wisconsin.

      Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News

    • Fans

      We checked the Country Thunder website and could not find a dress code. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Vittles

      Ready to dig in.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Cooling Off

      Chillin' at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News

    • Fans

      Eleven-year-old Kayl Emery told CBS News it's her fourth year at Country Thunder, and she gets the same spot each time.

      Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News

    • Ashley McBryde

      Ashley McBryde performs at Country Thunder at Twin  Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      After her 2017 single, "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega," the singer-songwriter released her first album this year, "Girl Going Nowhere."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      T.J. Osborne, of the Brothers Osborne, performs at Country Thunder at Twin  Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      John Osborne, of the Brothers Osborne, performs at Country Thunder at Twin  Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      As high school students in Maryland, T.J. and John Osborne played with their dad in a cover band, Deuce and a Quarter, performing songs by Merle Haggard and Lynyrd Skynyrd. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      The Brothers Osborne have released two albums: "Pawn Shop," and "Port Saint Joe." Their biggest single to date, "Stay a Little Longer," reached Number 2 on the Country chart. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      A meet-and-greet with Brothers Osborne.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      The Brothers Osborne meet with fans at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      A fan gets an autograph.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Brothers Osborne

      Hat's off to the fans!

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Cheering Section

      Fans at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News

    • Flag Wavers

      A red-white-and-blue reason to cheer.

      Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News

    • Good to the Last Drop

      Sustenance.

      Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News

    • Crowd

      The crowd at Country Thunder.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Debby Wong/CBS News

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Dierks Bentley

      To date Dierks Bentley has had 16 #1 country singles, including "What Was I Thinkin'," "Come a Little Closer," "Am I the Only One," "Somewhere on a Beach" and "Forever Country." 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Debby Wong/CBS News

    • Dierks Bentley

      Nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, and the Academy of Country Music's Merle Haggard Spirit Award. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Dierks Bentley

      Dierks Bentley performs at Country Thunder at Twin Lakes, Wis., July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Electric Thunder Tent

      After the show ... another show, at Country Thunder's Electric Thunder Tent. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • David Fanning

      Singer-songwriter-producer David Fanning performs at the Electric Thunder tent at Country Thunder July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • David Fanning

      David Fanning performs at the Electric Thunder tent at Country Thunder July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • David Fanning

      Fanning's singles include "Drink You Away" and "Doin' Country Right." 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • David Fanning

      More smoke needed!

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Lucy Voll

      Lucy Voll performs at the Electric Thunder tent at Country Thunder July 20, 2018.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Electric Thunder Tent

      Country Thunder heads to Calgary, Alberta, August 17-19, 2018. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News