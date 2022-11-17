World Compelling before-and-after satellite photos of climate change





Ethan Miller/Getty Image Scientists have linked climate change to more intense and deadly wildfires, droughts, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tornadoes and melting glaciers. The phenomenon can also spur famines, rising seas and eroding coastlines, not to mention hurt the global economy. The result? While no single disaster can be definitively linked to climate issues, the overall impact of climate change is growing more visible. Many experts fear time is running out to avoid catastrophic heating of the earth. Here are 50 before-and-after satellite photos, provided by imaging company Maxar, that show how climate change may be making disasters worse. In this June 12, 2021, photo, the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada is heavily affected by the ongoing, climate-change-linked megadrought in the western United States.

Flooding in Yellowstone National Park Maxar Here's a view of a road before flooding south of Yellowstone National Park in Montana on March 30. Warming temperatures and flooding in the park have been attributed to climate change by experts.

Historic flooding causes road washouts Maxar Here's a view of road washouts south of Yellowstone National Park due to flooding. The photo was taken June 15. That summer, Yellowstone National Park experienced historic flooding.

Overview of Indus River before floods Maxar Here's a March 24 image of the Indus River before floods hit Rajanpur, Pakistan. Areas in Pakistan continue to feel the devastating effects of the catastrophic floods that started in the summer of 2022 and made international news.

1,700 killed, more than 33 million affected Maxar An overview of the Indus River flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan from Aug. 28. The climate-driven floods in Pakistan have killed hundreds of people and submerged much of southern Pakistan. The floods affected 33 million people, weakened agriculture and killed more than a million heads of livestock.

Village and fields before Pakistan floods Maxar A village and fields on March 24 before the floods hit Rajanpur, Pakistan.

Floodwaters surround Pakistan Maxar This photo taken Aug. 28 features the same village surrounded by floodwaters in Rajapur, Pakistan.

Holiday Lakes, Texas, before catastrophic flooding Maxar This April 3, 2017, photo features Holiday Lakes, Texas, before Hurricane Harvey caused catastrophic flooding. Months later, in September 2017, Texas officials announced at least 82 people died as a result of Hurricane Harvey and its massive flooding.

Overview of flooded Texas town Maxar In this Aug. 30, 2017, photo, you can see an overview of Holiday Lakes, Texas during the flooding. In a statement, the Environmental Defense Fund outlined the issue: "As our climate warms, we're experiencing stronger winds, higher storm surges and record rainfalls during hurricane season — which is also why these storms are becoming more destructive and costly."

Drought hits lake in San Gabriel, California Maxar Here's an overview of a lake in San Gabriel, California, taken Sept, 26, 2018. In 2021, California experienced its worst drought in over four years. The next slide reveals how the very same drought appears to have drained the same lake.

Drought drains California lake Maxar Here's the same lake in San Gabriel, California that was taken on May 18, 2021. Just one month later, the lake dried up so much that a plane that crashed in 1965 was finally discovered by officials.

Low water levels close boat ramp Maxar Here's an overview of the Boulder Harbor Launch Ramp at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, taken May 18, 2020. In May 2022, the National Park Association announced the Boulder Harbor boat ramp was closed due to low water conditions at Lake Mead.

Hotter climate shrinks Lake Mead water supply Maxar Fast forward to this July 27, 2021, photo, and you can easily see Lake Mead's shrinking water supply. The federal government has reportedly implemented mandatory water cuts for the southwest as the Colorado River and Lake Mead and Lake Powell — two of the country's largest reservoirs — continue to dry up. During the same summer this photo was taken, the Lake Mead National Recreation Area urged visitors to be wary of changes to boat launch areas due to the low later levels.

Western "megadrought" linked to climate change Maxar A photo of Stevens Creek Reservoir in Cupertino, California on June 30, 2020. The reservoir is an artificial lake situated in the foothills of California's Santa Cruz Mountains. In the next slide, you can see the California drought's severe impact on the area. Climate change is blamed for making the drought in the western U.S. worse.

Megadrought slams Stevens Creek Reservoir Maxar This photo of Stevens Creek Reservoir in California was taken shortly after on May 26, 2021. The shrinking water supply of the reservoir is visible in the photo. Climate change is blamed for making the drought in the western U.S. worse.

Taan Fiord landslide in Alaska Maxar In this Oct. 25, 2015, Maxar photo, you can see the Taan Fiord landslide in Alaska. According to the National Park Service, much of the material from the landslide came from the Tyndall Glacier.

Close-up of Taan Fiord landslide Maxar This close-up of the Taan Fiord landslide in Alaska offers a different view and was taken on Oct. 25, 2015. At the time, the NPS revealed an indirect link between the massive landslide and climate change.

Neumayer Glacier sensitive to climate change Maxar This photo of the Neumayer Glacier was taken Dec. 23, 2011. The Neumayer Glacier is the largest tidewater glacier in the British-held territory of South Georgia, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Neumayer Glacier melting away Maxar Here's a view of the Neumayer Glacier that was taken on March 11, 2014. The photo appears to show how much ice has melted off the glacier since the 2011 photo.

Neumayer Glacier retreating over years Maxar A photo of the mouth of the Neumayer Glacier is shown in this photo from Dec. 28, 2004. In the next slides, you can see how much the glacier has retreated over the years.

Mouth of Neumayer Glacier Maxar In this Dec. 23, 2011 photo, the retreating mouth of the Neumayer Glacier is visible.

Neumayer Glacier shrinks Maxar Here's another view of the mouth of the Neumayer Glacier, via a March 11, 2014 photo. The amount of ice that has melted away since the 2004 and 2011 photos is clearly evident.

An altered glacier Maxar Here's the mouth of the Neumayer Glacier on Feb. 6, 2019. The drastic physical changes in the glacier over the years appear in drastic contrast to earlier photos.

Colonia Glacier in Chile Maxar This photo of the Colonia Glacier in Chile was taken Nov. 11, 2012. The Colonia Glacier is located in Chile's Northern Patagonian Ice Field.

Melting ice on Colonia Glacier DigitalGlobe via Getty Images This photo offers an up-close look at the melting ice on the Colonia Glacier in Patagonia, Chile. The Colonia Glacier has long been known for its fast-melting ice, captured here.

Lytton, B.C., before wildfire Maxar This image, taken May 11, 2019, features a close up of downtown Lytton in southern British Columbia, Canada, before a wildfire struck the area.

Aftermath of Lytton, B.C., wildfire Maxar A close-up of downtown, Lytton, B.C., during the fires in July 2021. The before and after photos reveal how much the wildfires devastated the small Canadian village.

Kentucky candle factory workers killed Maxar This Jan. 28, 2017, photo shows the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and nearby buildings before a deadly tornado struck the area in December 2021. At least 74 people died in tornadoes that struck the state at the time, including eight who worked at the candle factory.

Aftermath of Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado Maxar An overview of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after the tornado hit the facility and killed the eight employees inside. The deaths spurred a lawsuit against the company.

Paradise Pines, California, before wildfire Maxar Paradise Pines was one of the California communities affected by the deadly Camp Fire. The beautiful greenery in this area of Paradise Pines was completely destroyed by the wildfire, as the next slides show.

Camp Fire scorches Paradise Pines Maxar In this Nov. 9, 2018, photo, Paradise Pines burns during the Camp Fire wildfire. In 2018, more than 7,571 wildfires burned more than 1.8 million acres in California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

California's deadliest wildfire Maxar Another photo of the Camp Fire wildfire in California. The Camp Fire in Butte County started on Nov. 8, 2018 and is the deadliest in the state's history. At least 85 people died, 153,336 acres were burned, and 18,804 structures were lost.

Paradise Pines after Camp Fire Maxar The aftermath of the Camp Fire wildfire is evident in this final photo featuring its massive destruction.

Before wildfires hit Colorado Maxar This is an overview of homes in Louisville, Colorado before a massive wildfire hit the city on Dec. 30, 2021. The city is in southeastern Boulder County. The wildfire caused $513 million in damages.

More than 1,000 homes destroyed Maxar You can see the damage to homes from the massive Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado that happened on Dec. 30, 2021. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire. At the very start of 2022, many were left without homes. This photo was taken on Jan. 4, 2022, only days after the fire. An online report liked the intensity of the fire, in part, to climate change.

Ironton, Louisiana, before Hurricane Ida Maxar This Aug. 29, 2020, photo was taken before Hurricane Ida struck Ironton, Louisiana. Hurricane Ida devastated the town one year later in August 2021.

Destruction from Hurricane Ida Maxar This Aug. 31, 2021, photo features Ironton, Louisiana, and a nearby refinery after Hurricane Ida. "Due to global warming, global climate models predict hurricanes will likely cause more intense rainfall and have an increased coastal flood risk due to higher storm surge caused by rising seas," NASA said in a June report.

Hurricane Ida kills 91 Maxar Another Aug. 31, 2021, photo features Ironton, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida killed dozens of people in multiple states.

Church in Ironton, Louisiana, before Hurricane Ida Maxar Another Aug. 29, 2020, photo features the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Ironton, Louisiana before Hurricane Ida struck the house of worship and surrounding area.

Damaged churches in New Orleans Maxar In this Aug. 31, 2021 photo, you can see a closer view of the St. Paul church in Ironton, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida damaged it. The Archdiocese of New Orleans also reported "extensive damage" to its churches after Hurricane Ida.

Wrath of Hurricane Dorian Maxar This is downtown Marsh Harbour, a town in Abaco Islands, Bahamas on Oct. 25, 2018. The image was captured before Hurricane Dorian struck the area.

Downtown Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian Maxar This Sept. 5, 2019, image features the downtown area of the Bahamas town Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian ravaged it. "All the buildings, all the main buildings – gone," longtime resident Robert Cornea told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell at the time. "Everything. Gone."

Before cyclone Batsirai Maxar This Dec. 5, 2021, photo features an overview of Mananjary, Madagascar, before Cyclone Batsirai caused massive destruction. Cyclone season in Madagascar is usually between November and March.

92 dead, 17,000 homes damaged Maxar This Feb. 7, 2022, photo features an overview of Mananjary, a city in Madagascar, after cyclone Batsirai struck the island country. At the time, the United Nations aid agencies warned Madagascar was bracing for its fourth such cyclone in a month. Days after this photo was taken, the UN tweeted that Batsirai in Madagascar left 92 people dead, damaged 17,000 homes and affected 112,000 people.

Bridge before Hurricane Fiona Maxar This is a bridge in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, on June 18, 2022 before the area was completely devastated by Hurricane Fiona. Dozens of lives were lost in the aftermath.

Puerto Rico bridge after Hurricane Fiona Maxar This is the same bridge in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Fiona on Sept. 20. President Biden announced $60 million in aid to help victims of the tragedy. Experts say hurricanes and storms such as Fiona are getting more intense and frequent because of the warming planet. Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island and killed 3,000.

Hurricane Fiona destruction Maxar This image of a bridge was taken Jan. 18 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, before Hurricane Fiona. The bridge appears unrecognizable in the next slide.