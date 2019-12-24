Top photos of 2019: The year in pictures

In one of the most widely shared photos of the year, the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, on June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas.
Martinez's wife, Tania, told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. In an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," she said they were seeking a better life. "Our dream was to move our family forward. Every human being has dreams."