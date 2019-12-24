Live

Top photos of 2019: The year in pictures

    • Notre Dame fire

      Editors at The Associated Press sorted through countless photographs taken around the world to come up with their top photos of 2019. Together these images tell the story of the year – capturing moments of hope and heartbreak, triumph and tragedy.

      Seen here: Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral in Paris as firefighters tackle the blaze on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Michel Euler / AP

    • Kentucky Derby

      In this photo made with a tilt shift lens, Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2019. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards.

      Credit: Matt Slocum / AP

    • Fires in the Amazon

      A Brazilian soldier puts out fires at the Nova Fronteira region in Novo Progresso, Brazil, on Sept. 3, 2019.

      Credit: Leo Correa / AP

    • Fleeing ISIS in Syria

      A woman and her baby, who were evacuated from the last territory held by Islamic State militants, walk after being screened by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in the desert outside Baghouz, Syria, on Feb. 25, 2019.

      Credit: Felipe Dana / AP

    • Tropical Storm Barry

      Tyler Holland guides his bike through the water as winds from Tropical Storm Barry push water from Lake Pontchartrain over the seawall in Mandeville, Louisiana, on July 13, 2019.

      Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

    • State of the Union

      President Donald Trump turns to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches, on Feb. 5, 2019.

      Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

    • California wildfires

      A firefighter sprays water while embers threaten a residence as the Hillside fire burns through San Bernardino, California, on Oct. 31, 2019.

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Protests in Spain

      A man holding a Catalan independence flag is surrounded by smoke released by demonstrators during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 11, 2019. 

      Credit: Emilio Morenatti / AP

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Singer Jessica Jung arrives at the premiere of the film "The Dead Don't Die" at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 14, 2019.

      Credit: Petros Giannakouris / AP

    • Hong Kong protests

      Riot police move forward as anti-government protestors occupied a road in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2019.

      Credit: Kin Cheung / AP

    • Women's World Cup

      U.S. teammates Megan Rapinoe, right, and Alex Morgan celebrate after Rapinoe scored the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between the U.S. and The Netherlands, in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Team USA won the tournament.

      Credit: Francisco Seco / AP

    • Morocco horse show

      A troupe charges and fires their rifles during Tabourida, a traditional horse riding show also known as Fantasia, in the coastal town of El Jadida, Morocco, on July 25, 2019.

      Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP

    • Hungry gator

      An alligator ignores the small fish swimming nearby as it awaits its next opportunity for a meal in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida on Oct. 30, 2019. A fishing line dangles from the reptile's mouth.

      Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

    • Fire line

      Firefighters battle the Marsh Fire near the town of Brentwood, California, in Contra Costa County, on Aug. 3, 2019.

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP

    • Palace banquet

      Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump arrive with others through the East Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London ahead of the State Banquet on June 3, 2019. 

      Credit: Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP

    • Swimming championships

      Swimmers reach for drink bottles while competing in the men's 10km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea, on July 16, 2019.

      Credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AP

    • Tiger Woods

      Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019.

      Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

    • Simone Biles

      Simone Biles of the United States performs on the uneven bars during a warmup for the women's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Oct. 10, 2019. She won 5 gold medals and her fifth overall world championship.

      Credit: Matthias Schrader / AP

    • Puerto Rico protests

      A demonstrator draped in a Puerto Rican flag joins thousands of others in a march to the governor's residence in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 17, 2019. The protesters chanted demands for Gov. Ricardo Rossello to resign after the leak of online chats that showed him making misogynistic slurs and mocking his constituents.

      Credit: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo / AP

    • A ballerina

      Ballet dancer Erin King of Ballet Central prepares to pose for photos at the Central School of Ballet in London on Feb. 20, 2019. 

      Credit: Frank Augstein / AP

    • Flooding in India

      People navigate their way through a street flooded by torrential rains in Mumbai, India, on Sept. 4, 2019.

      Credit: Rajanish Kakade / AP

    • Diver and coral

      Diver Lenford DaCosta cleans up lines of staghorn coral at an underwater coral nursery inside the Oracabessa Fish Sanctuary on Feb. 12, 2019, in Oracabessa, Jamaica.

      Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

    • Iron Dome

      The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system takes out rockets fired from Gaza near Sderot, Israel, on May 4, 2019.

      Credit: Ariel Schalit / AP

    • Orangutan

      Sandra, a 33-year-old orangutan, stands in her enclosure at the former city zoo now known as Eco Parque, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 16, 2019. Sandra's solitary life took a turn when she left Buenos Aires for her new home at the Center for Great Apes in central Florida, United States. There, she joined other orangutans and chimpanzees rescued or retired from circuses, stage shows and the exotic pet trade.

      Credit: Natacha Pisarenko / AP

    • Rwanda memorial

      Family photos of some of those who died hang on display in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial centre in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on April 5, 2019. Rwanda commemorated the 25th anniversary of the country's descent into an orgy of violence in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred by the majority Hutu population over a 100-day period in what was the worst genocide in recent history.

      Credit: Ben Curtis / AP

    • Emergency rescue

      Firefighters work to resuscitate the driver of a commuter train who was injured in a collision with another train in Sao Cristovao station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 27, 2019.

      Credit: Leo Correa / AP

    • Soccer triumph

      Liverpool's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in Madrid on June 2, 2019.

      Credit: Felipe Dana / AP

    • Fleeing ISIS in Syria

      Women and children ride in the back of a truck as part of a convoy evacuating hundreds out of the last territory held by Islamic State militants in Baghouz, Syria, on Feb. 20, 2019.

      Credit: Felipe Dana / AP

    • Tornado's devastation

      Carol Dean, right, cries and embraces Megan Anderson and her 18-month-old daughter, Madilyn, as Dean sifts through the debris of the home she shared with her husband, David Wayne Dean, who died when a tornado destroyed the house in Beauregard, Alabama, on March 4, 2019. 

      Credit: David Goldman / AP

    • Power lunch

      Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris meets with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, during lunch at Sylvia's Restaurant in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on Feb. 21, 2019. Harris dropped out of the race nine months later.

      Credit: Bebeto Matthews / AP

    • Lady Gaga

      Lady Gaga, winner of the Academy Award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," gets emotional in the press room during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Cricket fans

      Spectators watch from the scoreboard on day four of the third cricket test match between England and West Indies at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Feb. 12, 2019.

      Credit: Ricardo Mazalan / AP

    • Dakar Rally

      Competitors ride their motorcycles across the dunes during stage nine of the Dakar Rally in Pisco, Peru, on Jan. 16, 2019.

      Credit: Ricardo Mazalan / AP

    • Flag lover

      President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on March 2, 2019.

      Credit: Carolyn Kaster / AP

    • Along the border

      Floodlights from the U.S., left, illuminate multiple border walls, center, as traffic flows along a street in Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 7, 2019.

      Credit: Gregory Bull / AP

    • Hurricane Dorian

      Volunteers wade through a flooded road against wind and rain brought on by Hurricane Dorian to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, in the Bahamas, on Sept. 3, 2019.

      Credit: Ramon Espinosa / AP

    • Window display

      Dolls decorate a window in the old part of the Transylvanian town of Sibiu, Romania, on May 10, 2019.

      Credit: Vadim Ghirda / AP

    • Nome, Alaska

      The afternoon sun hangs low as it shines through the snow at the airport in Nome, Alaska, on Feb. 13, 2019.

      Credit: Wong Maye-E / AP

    • Venezuela clashes

      A demonstrator is knocked over by a strand of barbed wire during clashes with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia, on Feb. 23, 2019.

      Credit: Fernando Llano / AP

    • Cliff diving

      A cliff diver jumps from the landmark Raouche sea rock during qualifying for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 13, 2019.

      Credit: Hussein Malla / AP

    • Deadly attack

      People flee as security forces aim their weapons during a deadly attack by extremists at a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 15, 2019. Explosions and heavy gunfire reverberated through the complex during the attack that killed more than 20 people.

      Credit: Khalil Senosi / AP

    • Border patrol

      A U.S. Border Protection officer stands in heavy rain near the border fence between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 1, 2019.

      Credit: Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP

    • Border tragedy

      In one of the most widely shared photos of the year, the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Marti­nez Ramirez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, on June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. 

      Martinez's wife, Tania, told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. In an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," she said they were seeking a better life. "Our dream was to move our family forward. Every human being has dreams."

      Credit: Julia Le Duc / AP

    • Hong Kong protests

      A bleeding man is taken away by policemen after he was attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong on July 31, 2019.

      Credit: Vincent Yu / AP

    • Birthday boy

      Byron Xol, an immigrant from Guatemala, lies on the floor in a makeshift disco ballroom in Buda, Texas, during his birthday party on June 23, 2019. Byron was separated from his father, David Xol-Cholom, in May 2018, during the Trump administration's wide-scale separation of immigrant families.

      Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

    • Boxers

      Badou Jack, left, fights Marcus Browne in the WBA interim light heavyweight title boxing bout on Jan. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Browne beat the No. 1 Jack in a unanimous decision.

      Credit: John Locher / AP

    • Dance rehearsal

      Two ballerinas rest as other dancers perform during a rehearsal in the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, on June 11, 2019.

      Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

    • Trump rally

      President Donald Trump pumps his fist to the crowd after speaking to a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsyvlania, on May 20, 2019.

      Credit: Evan Vucci / AP

    • NASCAR crash

      Multiple cars crash during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race on Feb. 17, 2019, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

      Credit: Chris O'Meara / AP

    • Holocaust remembrance

      A man walks through the gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase "Arbeit macht frei" (work sets you free) on the gate in Oranienburg, Germany, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27, 2019.

      Credit: Markus Schreiber / AP

    • Venezuela protests

      A youth is carried by medics to a safe zone after he was injured in clashes with Venezuelan National Guardsmen blocking the entry of U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in La Parada, Colombia, near the border with Venezuela, on Feb. 25, 2019.

      Credit: Fernando Vergara / AP

    • Art amid the wreckage

      A mural is illuminated at dusk on Feb. 8, 2019, on the chimney of a home in Paradise, California, that was destroyed by the Camp Fire. Artist Shane Grammer says he painted murals throughout the fire-ravaged town to convey hope in the midst of destruction.

      Credit: Noah Berger / AP