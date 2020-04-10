Best movies streaming right now on Netflix

From new movies to the classics you're due to re-watch, these are the most notable titles available to stream on Netflix right now.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
An Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature, this 2018 family-friendly movie should be at the top of the streaming list for fans of the web-slinger ... or of just fun flicks in general.
"Marriage Story"
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson both earned Oscar nominations for their portrayals of a stage director and an actress engaged in a bitter divorce.
"Raiders of the Lost Ark"
All four Indiana Jones films are streaming on Netflix for adventure-loving fans who need an escape without leaving the house.
"American Factory"
This year's Academy Award-winner for Best Documentary Feature, "American Factory" chronicles what happens when a Chinese billionaire opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp"
Marvel fans can find this superhero sequel on Netflix before it hops to Disney+ in July 2020.
"Moonlight"
A young African-American man grapples with his identity and sexuality in this Academy Award Best Picture-winner.
"Incredibles 2"
It's up to Elastigirl to save the day, while Mr. Incredible takes care of the kids, in this Pixar sequel.
"As Good As It Gets"
A single mother and waitress (Helen Hunt) and an obsessive-compulsive writer (Jack Nicholson) form an unlikely bond in this 1997 romantic comedy-drama, which earned both its stars Academy Awards.
"Avengers: Infinity War"
The Avengers take on Thanos in the action-packed film that sets up "Avengers: Endgame."
"Groundhog Day"
This is one Bill Murray comedy you can watch again and again and again ...
"Cloverfield"
This found-footage monster movie, produced by J.J. Abrams, is a favorite among horror and sci-fi fans.
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"
Ang Lee's 2000 epic, which won four Oscars, has been praised for its stunning cinematography and its unique martial arts sequences. Chow Yun-fat and Michelle Yeoh lead the cast.
"Dolemite Is My Name"
Eddie Murphy's portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore, a 1970s comedy and blaxploitation pioneer, garnered well-earned praise from critics.
"The Hateful Eight"
Quentin Tarantino's blood-drenched Western, about a group of nefarious characters sheltering from a blizzard, features a star-studded cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
"Drive"
Ryan Gosling is a skilled getaway driver dealing with a heist gone wrong in this stylish flick from director Nicolas Winding Refn.
"Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
Matthew Broderick is a high-school student determined to have the best day ever in this classic '80s comedy.
"GoldenEye"
James Bond fans who favor Pierce Brosnan as 007 will be happy to learn that "GoldenEye," "The World Is Not Enough," "Die Another Day" and "Tomorrow Never Dies" are available on Netflix.
"Goodfellas"
Stream the Martin Scorsese mob classic before it leaves Netflix on April 30.
"Hook"
A grownup Peter Pan (Robin Williams) returns to Neverland to face off against Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) in this memorable children's film.
"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner"
Sidney Poitier, Spencer Tracy, and Katharine Hepburn star in the seminal film about interracial marriage. "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" was Tracy and Hepburn's ninth film together, and Tracy's last before his death.
"Her"
Joaquin Phoenix is a lonely writer who falls for his operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) in this sci-fi drama set in the not-too-distant future.
"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"
Clint Eastwood stars in this epic Sergio Leone spaghetti Western revolving around three gunslingers looking for buried Confederate gold.
"The Princess and the Frog"
An aspiring restaurant owner goes on a journey to help turn a frog prince back into a human in this animated film.
"Hugo"
The entire family can enjoy this Martin Scorsese fantasy flick about an orphan living in the walls of a train station in 1930s Paris.
"Room"
A woman and her young son (Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay) escape the small shed where they've been held captive for years - the only space the little boy has ever known - in this award-winning thriller.
"Silver Linings Playbook"
A former teacher struggling with mental illness (Bradley Cooper) and a young widow (Jennifer Lawrence) form a friendship in this critically-acclaimed film from David O. Russell.
"Roma"
Alfonso Cuarón's Academy Award-winner depicts the life of a Mexico City middle-class family's maid in the 1970s.
"Julie & Julia"
Meryl Streep takes on the role of famed cook Julia Child in this feel-good Nora Ephron film.
"Monty Python and the Holy Grail"
This isn't the only Monty Python title available on Netflix. Fans of the British comedy troupe can also find "Life of Brian," their classic series "Monty Python's Flying Circus," and more on the streaming platform.
"My Girl"
Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin star in this '90s coming-of-age film centering around a girl obsessed with death.
"Pan's Labyrinth"
A 10-year-old escapes into an eerie but captivating fantasy world in Guillermo del Toro's remarkable drama.
"The Matrix"
A computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) joins a team of mysterious rebels fighting machine overlords in this innovative action film. You can stream all three films in the "Matrix" trilogy on Netflix.
"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"
The gut-busting trilogy starring Mike Myers as a 1960s secret agent, among other silly characters, can be found on Netflix.
"Philadelphia"
After an attorney with HIV is fired from his job, he hires a homophobic lawyer to represent him in this powerful drama starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.
"Jerry Maguire"
Tom Cruise is a sports agent who goes solo in a film that features performances from Academy Award-winners Cuba Gooding Jr. and Renée Zellweger.
"The Shawshank Redemption"
Tim Robbins is a wrongfully convicted man who befriends fellow inmate (Morgan Freeman) in this memorable drama adapted from a Stephen King novel. Stream it before it leaves Netflix on April 30.
"The Social Network"
This Aaron Sorkin-penned drama depicts the birth of the social networking site Facebook. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Mark Zuckerberg.
"Taxi Driver"
Revisit Robert De Niro's masterful performance as a Vietnam War veteran working as a night-time taxi driver in New York City in Martin Scorsese's classic drama.
"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy"
This star-studded Cold War thriller, adapted from spy master John le Carré's novel, follows an espionage veteran (Gary Oldman) looking for a Soviet mole within MI6.
"The First Wives Club"
Three divorced New Yorkers (Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler) seek revenge on their exes in this re-watchable '90s comedy.
"The King's Speech"
A speech therapist (Geoffrey Rush) helps King George VI (Colin Firth) overcome his stutter in this Oscar-winning drama.
"The Perks of Being a Wallflower"
Two high-school seniors strike up a friendship with an introverted freshman in this film based on the book by Stephen Chbosky.
"Inception"
Christopher Nolan is at the helm of this sci-fi film starring Leonardo diCaprio, about a thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology.
"The Talented Mr. Ripley"
Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow star in this psychological thriller about duplicity, lies and murder, from the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Watch it before it leaves Netflix on April 30.
"Tootsie"
A struggling actor (Dustin Hoffman) disguises himself as a woman to win a role on a daytime soap opera in this classic comedy from director Sydney Pollack.