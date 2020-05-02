The most popular dog breeds in America

Live

    • Here come the dogs

      What is the most popular dog breed in America?

      The American Kennel Club recently released a long list of America's favorite canines for 2019 — the latest data available. Which breeds made the list? Here are some clues: One of them is the model for a Disney icon. One is a favorite of a former president. And one breed is so new you may not even know it exists.

      Coming in at No. 50: The Cavalier King Charles spaniel packs a lot of personality for a breed that is never more than 13 inches high. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 49. Great Dane

      Yep, this one is big, all right. We're talking up to 32 inches at the shoulder — and only if all four feet are on the ground. These dogs are said to be great, but — get this — not Danish. They're actually a German breed whose past names have included "English Dogge," "German Dogge" and "German Mastiff."

      And if these dogs look a bit familiar, that may be because you've seen them before. The comic-strip icon Marmaduke is a Great Dane, as is McGruff the Crime Dog, mascot of the US National Crime Prevention Council.

      Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    • 48. Miniature schnauzer

      These were originally bred in Germany as farm dogs, but, judging from this charming show dog competing in China, these pups belong everywhere. 

      Your friends may say that their white dog is a mini schnauzer, and they may be right — but only three color combinations are accepted by the AKC for competition: salt and pepper, black and silver, and solid black.

      Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

    • 47. Doberman pinscher

      The AKC describes this breed as having a "noble, wedge-shaped" head, and given the musculature of this specimen, we won't argue. Among all dog breeds, the Doberman (or Dobermann) is generally seen as one of the most intelligent and easiest to train.

      They're also quite dapper: This Doberman wears a baseball scarf during a game in Seattle, Washington. 

      Credit: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

    • 46. Shih Tzu

      Sure, they're cute, but Shih Tzus require maintenance, including daily brushings to avoid a matted coat. Said to resemble a little lion from traditional Chinese art (hence the name "lion dog") these charmers were originally bred for palaces. For years, Chinese officials declined to let these prized pets leave their native country, but in 1930, the breed was first imported to Europe.

      If you play the Animal Crossing video game, you're definitely familiar with this breed. The game's mascot, Isabelle, is said to be a Shih Tzu. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 45. Boston terrier

      The ears! The eyes! The cute little feet! No wonder this breed is popular as an urban pet. Per AKC rules, all Boston terriers must have some white in their coats, but the second color can be black, brindle, or seal, a color that looks black but actually has a redder cast in bright light.

      Here, Freddy the Boston terrier plays in the snow outside his home in Nottingham, England. 

      Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    • 44. Havanese

      As the name implies, this dog is native to Cuba, and is the only AKC-recognized breed from that country. They're noted for their silky coats and skills as watchdogs.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 43. Bernese mountain dog

      These dogs were perfected in Switzerland,  but are thought to have been brought there by the Romans more than 2,000 years ago. 

      Don't feel snubbed if you meet an aloof member of this breed. That's typical, according to the AKC; these dogs prefer to bond with a single human or family.

      Credit: ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

    • 42. Pomeranian

      Pomerania is a region between Poland and Germany and, as the name would imply, the home territory of this favorite of the toy group. Technically, these are mini versions of the powerful spitz sled dogs of the north.

      Here's Goldie Ann, wearing sunglasses and sitting on her owner's lap while attending a Walk of Fame Star induction ceremony in 2017.

      Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

    • 41. Shetland sheepdog

      Resembling a small collie, Shetland sheepdogs are hard-working herders originating from Scotland's Shetland Islands (though they're not to be confused with scotties, or Scottish terriers).

      Here, Tina Lowes hugs her Shetland sheepdog as she arrives for the Crufts dog show on March 8, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

      Credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images

    • 40. Brittany spaniel

      These outdoorsy dogs love exercise, probably because they were bred as hunting companions in France. The same traits that make them excellent birders are said to apply to agility competitions. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • 39. English springer spaniel

      There are quite a few different kinds of spaniels, and for non-experts, discerning between them can be confusing. Less than 100 years ago, there was essentially no difference between a springer and a cocker spaniel except size. Often, springers and cockers would come from the same litter. The smaller ones became "cockers" who hunted birds, and the larger littermates would be assigned as flushers who would "spring" game from hiding places.

      Here, a man arrives with his shoe-sporting English springer spaniel on the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England on March 5, 2015. 

      Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

    • 38. Cocker spaniel

      The female lead from the iconic Disney animated film "Lady and the Tramp" is believed to be a cocker spaniel.

      Here, Rocco the cocker spaniel enjoys an ice cream with his owner as they take part in the Great North Dog Walk on June 4, 2017 in South Shields, England.

      Credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

    • 37. Miniature American shepherd

      Hey, there, stranger. If you're not familiar with this breed, there's good reason for that. This type of herding dog wasn't even eligible to compete at the tony Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show until 2016.

      In fact, here's a miniature American shepherd hoping for acceptance after being introduced to the media at that the Westminster dog show in New York in 2016. 

      Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

    • 36. Cane corso

      This breed is pronounced in the traditional Latin manner: CAH-nay COR-so. Maybe that's because these vigilant pups originated in ancient Rome. The name roughly translates as "guard dog,"

      Here, a trainer shares a moment with his cane corso ahead of the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 9, 2019, in New York City.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 35. Pug

      Originating from China, these baby-faced dogs are said to be great house pets. 

      Here, Doug the pug attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards on June 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

    • 34. Neapolitan mastiff

      This breed originated as a guard dog in Naples, Italy.  This is Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff who won an "ugly dog" contest in California in 2017. 

      Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

    • 33. Border collie

      These dogs seem to love Frisbees as much as we love these dogs. Here's Ryan Hall's border collie, Emma, catching a frisbee in the Freestyle Flying Disc competition in Huntington Beach, California, on June 8, 2018. 

      Credit: MARK RALSTONAFP via Getty Images

    • 32. Vizsla

      This breed is considered excellent for families as well as hunting. Originating in Hungary, this dog is also said to be very protective. Unlike many other breeds, this one doesn't have an undercoat, so owners must take care to keep their vizslas warm.

      Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

    • 31. Chihuahua

      One thing we know for sure: This breed has been around a while. Wheeled toys dating from as early as 100 AD have been found in and around Veracruz, in Mexico — and those little toys look a whole lot like modern-day Chihuahuas. 

      Credit: MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

    • 30. Maltese

      Nope, not a doll. This breed is said to have been a favorite of ancient Greeks and Romans, probably for the same reason we love them today: Their long, silky — and non-shedding — coats, among other traits.

      Credit: INA FASSBENDER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

    • 29. Basset hound

      If your basset hound suddenly bolts in pursuit of small game, congrats: That what this dog was bred for. Specifically, the French developed the basset hound as a hare hunter. These dogs are also known for being quite stubborn, so basset owners must have plenty of patience and a firm hand. 

      Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

    • 28. Bearded collie

      Now that is a lot of love. The bearded collie was bred to herd sheep... and maybe to look a bit like one. 

      Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

    • 27. Weimaraner

      The Weimaraner dog got its name via the German Weimar court that prized the breed for its hunting prowess. Fiercely loyal, these dogs tend to bond closely with owners and may suffer anxiety during separation.

      Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

    • 26. Newfoundland

      You might call the "Newfie" the fisherman's friend, bred to help anglers with water rescue and pulling nets. Bonus: These dogs have webbed feet. 

      Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

    • 25. Belgian Malinois

      Here's US Army Specialist Justin Coletti resting with Dasty, a Belgian Malinois, after a five-hour overnight air assault mission in Afghanistan in 2011. Dasty, who has a rank of a sergeant, is a military working dog trained to patrol and locate targets.

      Credit: ROMEO GACAD/AFP via Getty Images

    • 24. Rhodesian ridgeback

      Full disclosure: Rhodesian ridgebacks don't usually look like this. That's a ridgeback in a lion costume. They're known for a characteristic crest or cowlick running along their spines.

      Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

    • 23. Bichon frise

      While other dogs, technically, have been to herd or otherwise work, the puffy bichon was developed solely as a companion animal. 

      Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

    • 22. West Highland white terrier

      Watch out: They may look a bit like bichons, but bichons they are not, having been bred on Scottish farms to chase rodents. 

      Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

    • 21. Shiba Inu

      This compact hunting breed was developed in Japan. Veterinarians recommend daily walks to keep this hardy breed hale and healthy. 

      Credit: OSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

    • 20. Chesapeake Bay retriever

      Here's Fozzie, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, playing in the snow at Harvard University during the winter of 2015.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 19. English cocker spaniel

      An English cocker spaniel and a handler share a moment on the sidelines during sporting group competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog in 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    • 18. Portuguese water dogs

      Many Americans were introduced to this breed via President Barack Obama, who has two. The first dog, Bo, was a gift from Senator Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts. Kennedy's trainers worked with Bo before introducing him via a secret White House meeting; the BBC duly reported that Bo "made no toileting errors and did not gnaw on the furniture."

      Credit: LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP via Getty Images

    • 17. Saint Bernard

      Of all the working breeds, this one is probably best known as the rescuer of the lost. 

      Credit: Saint Bernard

    • 18. Akita

      These dogs are as beloved in their native Japan as they are here. Here, a woman carries her Akita dog on her back as she crosses a street during Japan's annual "Golden Week" holiday in Tokyo on April 30, 2020. 

      Credit: BEHROUZ MEHRII/AFP via Getty Images

    • 15. Siberian husky

      This breed is a reliable sled dog in colder climates.

      Credit: REUTERS

    • 14. Boxer

      The ancestors of the boxer were bred to aid hunters by grabbing prey and keeping it still until the dog's master arrived. Traditionally, owners would crop the ears and dock the tails of this breed — a practice that has been increasingly banned. 

      Credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

    • 13. Australian shepherd

      This breed is considered the go-to herding dog and does very well in agility challenges.

      Credit: John Moore / Getty Images

    • 12. Yorkshire terrier

      Fun fact: The first therapy dog was a Yorkie.

      Credit: Tom Pitera

    • 11. Dachshund

      Dachshunds were originally bred in Germany to hunt badgers.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 10. Pembroke Welsh corgi

      Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is most notably a huge fan of this dog breed. She has owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

      Credit: WPA Pool / Getty Images

    • 9. German shorthaired pointer

      These hunting dogs are excellent swimmers.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • 8. Rottweiler

      Rottweilers were used as search and rescue dogs after the September 11th terror attacks.

      Credit: ADEM ALTAN

    • 7. Beagle

      Beagles were originally bred to hunt in packs.

      Credit: Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images

    • 6. Standard poodle

      Siba the poodle, seen here, won Best in Show at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 5. Bulldog

      Bulldogs were named after bull baiting, a brutal 13-century sport that pitted dogs against bulls.

      Credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images

    • 4. French bulldog

      Though they require a lot of attention, French bulldogs can be great watchdogs. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 3. Golden retriever

      These playful pups are often used as guide dogs for the blind.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 2. German shepherd

      Known for their loyalty and ability to retain training, German shepherds are often the preferred choice of canine for military and police units.

      Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

    • 1. Labrador retriever

      The ever-so-friendly Labrador retriever has been America's No. 1 breed since 1991, according to the American Kennel Club.

      Credit: Getty Images