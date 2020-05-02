The most popular dog breeds in America

Sure, they're cute, but Shih Tzus require maintenance, including daily brushings to avoid a matted coat. Said to resemble a little lion from traditional Chinese art (hence the name "lion dog") these charmers were originally bred for palaces. For years, Chinese officials declined to let these prized pets leave their native country, but in 1930, the breed was first imported to Europe.
If you play the Animal Crossing video game, you're definitely familiar with this breed. The game's mascot, Isabelle, is said to be a Shih Tzu.