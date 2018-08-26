An American photo album, from the Library of Congress

British stage and film actress Isla Bevan holds a prize-winning goose with fluffy, un-gooselike feathers (dubbed the "Floradora Goose") at the 41st annual Poultry Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 1930. The New York Times announced nearly 12,000 birds and animals would be on display at the exhibition, including the largest turkey in America, and the champion egg-layer (346 eggs per year!), from Riverside, Ill.
"That is definitely one of the silly photographs," said Wilkes Tucker. "She was not comfortable holding that bird! … Trying to look professional, but worried about that bird!"