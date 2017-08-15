America's most Instagrammed​ landmarks, by state

    • Alabama: The University of Alabama

      Instagram has more than 6 million users, many of whom log in to the photo sharing app every single day. They share selfies and food pics, they share from their homes and their commutes. But where are people posting from the most?

      Instagram broke it down by state and gathered the places most geo-tagged in 2016. Here are the stats, as reported first by BuzzFeed

      In Alabama, the three-square-mile campus of the state's first public college is the most Instagrammed location.

      Credit: Jeffrey Bryant Hanson/The University of Alabama via Facebook

    • Alaska: Denali National Park and Preserve

      Denali National Park, which spans 6 million acres of Alaska, is the state's most Instagrammed landmark. The park is home to Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), which is North America's tallest peak at 20,310 feet.

      Credit: Lance King/Getty Images

    • Arizona: Grand Canyon

      No surprise here. The Grand Canyon, which is about a mile deep and 277 miles long, is Arizona's most Instagrammed attraction. 

      Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

    • Arkansas: University of Arkansas

      The University of Arkansas' 412-acre campus overlooking the Ozark Mountains is Arkansas' most Instagrammed spot. 

      Credit: University of Arkansas via Facebook

    • California: Disneyland

      The theme park, which welcomes about 44,000 visitors each day, is California's most Instagrammed landmark.

      Credit: Handout/Getty Images

    • Colorado: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater

      The concert space and park, which is "the only naturally-occurring, acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world," is Colorado's most Instagrammed spot. 

      Credit: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater via Facebook

    • Connecticut: Mohegan Sun

      The casino and resort, which encompasses 185 acres and includes more than 350,000 square feet of gaming space, is Connecticut's most Instagrammed attraction. 

      Credit: Mohegan Sun

    • Delaware: University of Delaware

      The University of Delaware's sprawling 2,311 acre campus is Delaware's most Instagrammed location. 

      Credit: The University of Delaware via Facebook

    • Florida: The Magic Kingdom

      Florida's most Instagrammed landmark isn't simply Disneyworld, it's the Magic Kingdom specifically. 

      Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

    • Georgia: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

      The nation's busiest airport, which welcomed more than 104 million travelers in 2016, is Georgia's most Instagrammed location. 

      Credit: @atlairport via Instagram

    • Hawaii: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

      With probably a good deal of competition, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is Hawaii's most Intagrammed spot. 

      Credit: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

    • Idaho: Brigham Young University

      The four-year university affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Idaho's most Instagrammed place.

      Credit: Michael Lewis/Brigham Young University via Facebook

    • Illinois: Wrigley Field

      The home of the Chicago Cubs is Illinois' most Instagrammed destination.

      Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    • Indiana: Indiana University

      Indiana University's website describes its campus is "the storybook experience of what college should be like," and it's Indiana's most Instagrammed spot. 

      Credit: Indiana University via Facebook

    • Iowa: Iowa State University

      Iowa State University's 1,813 acre campus is the most Instagrammed place in the state. 

      Credit: Christopher Gannon/Iowa State University via Facebook

    • Kansas: The University of Kansas

      The University of Kansas, home of the Kansas Jayhawks, is the most Instagrammed location in Kansas. 

      Credit: Chuck France/The University of Kansas via Facebook

    • Kentucky: University of Kentucky

      College students sure do love to Instagram! The University of Kentucky is the state's most Instagrammed spot. 

      Credit: University of Kentucky via Facebook

    • Louisiana: Bourbon Street

      Louisiana's most Instagrammed spot is Bourbon Street, in the heart of the French Quarter, which hosts rowdy crowds for Mardi Gras each year. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Maine: Old Orchard Beach and Pier

      Old Orchard Beach and Pier, a tourist destination lined with bars and restaurants, is Maine's most Instagrammed place.

      Credit: Old Orchard Beach and Pier via Facebook

    • Maryland: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

      Maryland's most Instagrammed landmark is Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles.

      Credit: Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    • Massachusetts: Fenway Park

      Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox, is the most Instagrammed spot in Massachusetts. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    • Michigan: Michigan State University

      Michigan State University, home of the Michigan State Spartans, is the state's most Instagrammed location.  

      Credit: Sarah Glenn/Getty Images

    • Minnesota: Mall of America

      The Mall of America, the country's largest mall, is the most Instagrammed destination in Minnesota. 

      Credit: Adam Geiss/Ryan Siemers/Mall of America

    • Mississippi: Mississippi State University

      Mississippi State University is the most Instagrammed spot in the state. The campus is home to 160 buildings, offering an abundance of selfie opportunities. 

      Credit: Mississippi State University via Facebook

    • Missouri: Busch Stadium

      Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, is the most Instagrammed landmark in Missouri.

      Credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

    • Montana: Yellowstone National Park

      Yellowstone National Park, the first national park in the world, is Montana's most Instagrammed place.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Nebraska: Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

      Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, named the "world's best zoo" by TripAdvisor in 2014, is Nebraska's most Instagrammed destination. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Nevada: Las Vegas Strip

      The attraction-packed Las Vegas Strip is Nevada's most Instagrammed destination. 

      Credit: John Gurzinski/AFP/Getty Images

    • New Hampshire: University of New Hampshire

      The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is the state's most Instagrammed spot. 

      Credit: University of New Hampshire via Facebook

    • New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

      MetLife Stadium, home to both the New York Jets and the New York Giants, is New Jersey's most Instagrammed landmark. 

      Credit: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    • New Mexico: Meow Wolf

      Meow Wolf, an immersive art collective in Santa Fe, is New Mexico's most Instagrammed destination. 

      Credit: Meow Wolf

    • New York: Central Park

      New York's City's Central Park, which covers 843 acres of Manhattan, is the state's most Instagrammed landmark. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • North Carolina: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

      Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest airport in the country, is the most Instagrammed spot in North Carolina. 

      Credit: Charlotte Douglas International Airport via Facebook

    • North Dakota: Fargo

      Fargo, North Dakota's most populous city, is the state's most Instagrammed location. 

      Credit: Visit Fargo-Moorhead via Facebook

    • Ohio: Quicken Loans Arena

      Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is the most Instagrammed spot in Ohio. 

      Credit: Angelo Merendino/Getty Images

    • Oklahoma: Chesapeake Energy Arena

      Oklahoma's most Instagrammed landmark is the Chesapeake Energy Arena, home to the of the Oklahoma City Thunder.  

      Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    • Oregon: Portland International Airport

      Portland International Airport, which sees 90 percent of air passenger travel in Oregon, is the state's most Instagrammed spot. 

      Credit: Portland International Airport via Facebook

    • Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Museum of Art

      The Philadelphia Museum of Art, one of the largest museums in the world, is Pennsylvania's most Instagrammed attraction. 

      Credit: Philadelphia Museum of Art via Facebook

    • Rhode Island: Brown University

      The Ivy League Brown University is the most Instagrammed place in Rhode Island. 

      Credit: Brown University via Facebook

    • South Carolina: Hilton Head Island Beach

      Hilton Head Island Beach, which stretches for 12 miles, is the most Instagrammed destination in South Carolina. 

      Credit: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

    • South Dakota: Mount Rushmore National Memorial

      Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which features sculptures of the former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, is the most Instagrammed spot in South Dakota. 

      Credit: Dirk Lammers/AP

    • Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

      Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, is the most Instagrammed place in Tennessee. 

      Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    • Texas: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

      Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, so big it has its very own zip code, is the most Instagrammed place in Texas. 

      Credit: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport via Facebook

    • Utah: Zion National Park

      Utah's most Instagrammed destination is Zion National Park, home to Zion Canyon. 

      Credit: Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images

    • Vermont: University of Vermont

      The University of Vermont, which is one of the oldest universities in the country, is the state's most Instagrammed spot. 

      Credit: The University of Vermont via Facebook

    • Virginia: Virginia Beach oceanfront

      The Virginia Beach oceanfront, lined with restaurants and hotels, is Virginia's most Instagrammed destination. 

      Credit: Virginia Beach Oceanfront via Facebook

    • Washington: Pike Place Market

      Pike Place Market, which opened in Seattle in 1907, is Washington state's most Instagrammed attraction. 

      Credit: Pike Place Market via Facebook

    • Washington, D.C.: The White House

      In a city full of historic sites, the White House is the most Instagrammed spot in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

    • West Virginia: Milan Puskar Stadium

      Milan Puskar Stadium, on the campus of West Virginia University, is the most often Instagrammed place in West Virginia. 

      Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    • Wisconsin: Lambeau Field

      Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the most Instagrammed destination in Wisconsin.

      Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    • Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park

      Yellowstone National Park, which is also the most Instagrammed destination in Montana, is Wyoming's top Instagram site, too.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images