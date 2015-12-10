9/11: Still killing

Marvin Bethea, former NYC paramedic, who got sick from his exposure on 9/11, with a chart of the 15 prescription medicines he must now take every day at his home in Queens, New York, May 30, 2006. He suffered a stroke in 2014.
After two strokes, he is now fully disabled and suffers from asthma, high blood pressure and bouts of depression, according to the Wall Street Journal. Bethea, who now lives in West Hempstead, New York, received compensation through the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and the Zadroga Act, but says most of it went towards legal costs. The U.S. Department of Justice refused him a settlement other first responders received because was employed privately and not by the FDNY.
Bethea: “What people must remember about 9/11 is that the cops, firemen, EMTs, all had very physical jobs. These were healthy people who had these jobs. We had to pass a physical every year. The question now becomes, if all these people were healthy, why are they all sick now? You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure this out. What is the common denominator? 9/11 - Ground Zero.”