2nd annual Women's Marches held across U.S.

Washington, D.C.
The Capitol and Washington Monument are seen as demonstrators line the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial during the second annual Women's March, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Protesters around the world returned to the streets, a year after millions rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, and to protest President Donald Trump and his agenda.
Credit: Cliff Owen/AP
Washington, D.C.
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2018.
Rallies were also held in New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and about 250 other cities, including in Britain, Italy, Japan and other countries.
Credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS
Washington, D.C.
Anti-abortion protesters share the space with participants in the second annual Women's March outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2018.
Credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS
Washington, D.C.
People participate in the second annual Women's March in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2018.
Credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS
Washington, D.C.
People participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2018.
Credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS
Washington, D.C.
Lisa Lucas Gardner takes part in the Women's March on Washington, D.C., January 20, 2018.
Credit: Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP/Getty Images
Washington, D.C.
Kavya Mishra (right), 16, participates in the second annual Women's March in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2018.
Credit: LEAH MILLIS / REUTERS
Las Vegas
Jeri Burton makes a sign in preparation for a women's march rally in Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2018.
Last year's Women's Marches denounced President Trump (who had made sexually demeaning comments about women), and his views on abortion, immigration, religious freedom and LGBT rights.
In the wake of the last election, and with the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, this year's marches are also focusing on voter registration drives and the increase in the number of women running for political office in 2018.
Credit: John Locher/AP
New York City
People wearing pink "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in New York City, January 20, 2018.
Credit: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
New York City
Marchers outside the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in New York City, January 20, 2018.
Credit: Graham Kates/CBS News
New York City
Tens of thousands took part in the second annual Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018.
Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
New York City
People take part in the second annual Women's March in New York City, January 20, 2018.
Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
New York City
Crowds on Central Park West spill off into Central Park during the Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018.
Credit: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
New York City
A woman holds a poster as she attends the second annual National Women's March on January 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
New York City
Demonstrators participate in the 2nd annual Women's March in New York City, January 20, 2018.
Credit: Graham Kates/CBS News
New York City
Thousands hold signs and rally while attending the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in New York City. Across the nation hundreds of thousands of people are marching on what is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
New York City
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018.
Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
New York City
People take part in the Women's March in New York City, January 20, 2018.
Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
New York City
A sign seen on the first anniversary of the Inauguration of President Donald Trump, during the 2nd annual Women's March in New York City, January 20, 2018.
Credit: Graham Kates/CBS News
New York City
Signs are displayed during the 2nd annual Women's March in New York City, January 20, 2018.
Credit: Graham Kates/CBS News
New York City
People take part in the second annual Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018.
Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
New York City
People walk down Sixth Avenue as they participate in the Women's March in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., January 20, 2018.
Credit: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
New York City
Members of a marching drum band march in New York during the Womens March on New York City on January 20, 2018 in New York City. /
Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Chicago
Supporters attend the second annual Women's March in Chicago on January 20, 2018.
Credit: Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images
Chicago
A woman holds a sign during the Second Annual Womens March Chicago on January 20, 2018.
Credit: Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images
Chicago
Demonstrators attend the second annual Women's March Chicago on January 20, 2018.
Credit: Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images
Chicago
A woman holds a sign during the second annual Women's March in Chicago, January 20, 2018.
Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 20: People rally downtown for the Second Annual Womens March on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The march was held to encourage women to fight for womens rights and social justice through political engagement.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chicago
People take part in the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 20, 2018.
Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/REUTERS
Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 20: People rally downtown for the Second Annual Womens March on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The march was held to encourage women to fight for womens rights and social justice through political engagement.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 20: People rally downtown for the Second Annual Womens March on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The march was held to encourage women to fight for womens rights and social justice through political engagement.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 20: People rally downtown for the Second Annual Womens March on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The march was held to encourage women to fight for womens rights and social justice through political engagement.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chicago
Bailey Gordon poses for a photo with her sign during the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 20, 2018.
Credit: JOSHUA LOTT/REUTERS
Philadelphia
Crowds gather for the second annual Women's March in Philadelphia, January 20, 2018.
Credit: JESSICA KOURKOUNIS/REUTERS
Philadelphia
Women hand out pink hats as people arrive at the Second Annual Women's March in Philadelphia, January 20, 2018.
Credit: JESSICA KOURKOUNIS/REUTERS
Philadelphia
People participate in the Second Annual Women's March in Philadelphia, January 20, 2018.
Credit: JESSICA KOURKOUNIS/REUTERS
Philadelphia
Oscar Janicki, 6, participates in the second annual Women's March in Philadelphia, January 20, 2018.
Credit: JESSICA KOURKOUNIS/REUTERS
Charlotte, N.C.
A woman holds a sign in First Ward Park as she takes part in the "Remarchable Women" rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 20, 2018, marking the one-year anniversary of the Women's March.
Credit: Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images
Park City, Utah
Participants attend a "Respect Rally" to celebrate community victories, honoring the one-year anniversary of the Women's March, January 20, 2018 in Park City, Utah. /
Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
Seattle
A woman holds as sign as she takes part in a Women's March in Seattle, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Credit: Ted S. Warren / AP
Seattle
SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 20: Diana Wadley, from Bellevue, WA and dressed as Wonder Woman, joins thousands at a rally at Cal Anderson Park prior to the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Across the nation hundreds of thousands of people are marching on what is the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world.
Credit: Karen Ducey/Getty Images
Cambridge, Mass.
A woman wearing a pink "pussyhat" attends the second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 20, 2018.
Credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS
Cambridge, Mass.
Carol Tierney (left), a participant in the second annual Women's March, and Mary Beth Geary, a supporter of President Donald Trump, express their opposing points of view at the rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 20, 2018.
Credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Cambridge, Mass.
Caitlyn MacGregor attends the second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts, January 20, 2018.
Credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS
Cambridge, Mass.
Eight year-old Charlotte Turchi holds a "Future Nasty Woman" sign during the local second annual Women's March in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., January 20, 2018.
Credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Denver
A paticipant holds u pa sign during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. /
Credit: Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images
Denver
Demonstrators march during the Denver's Women's March in Denver, Colorado on January 20, 2018, one year after thousands of supporters marched around the world in defense of women's and human rights. /
Credit: Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images
St. Louis
ST LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 20: Participants gather at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial National Historic Site during the Women's March for Truth on January 20, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri, United States. One year after women and their supporters rallied in the largest single-day demonstration in American history, demonstrators gathered again to raise awareness for women's issues.
Credit: Whitney Curtis/Getty Images
St. Louis
ST LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 20: Participants listen to a speaker during the Women's March for Truth on January 20, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri, United States. One year after women and their supporters rallied in the largest single-day demonstration in American history, demonstrators gathered again to raise awareness for women's issues.
Credit: Whitney Curtis/Getty Images
St. Louis
ST LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 20: Natalie White, 17, participates in the Women's March for Truth on January 20, 2018 in front of the Gateway Arch in St Louis, Missouri, United States. One year after women and their supporters rallied in the largest single-day demonstration in American history, demonstrators gathered again to raise awareness for women's issues.
Credit: Whitney Curtis/Getty Images
St. Louis
ST LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 20: Demonstrators participate in the Women's March for Truth on January 20, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri, United States. One year after women and their supporters rallied in the largest single-day demonstration in American history, demonstrators gathered again to raise awareness for women's issues.
Credit: Whitney Curtis/Getty Images
Austin
Texas Handmaids lead a women's march to the Texas State Capitol on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The march is among dozens of rallies being held around the country. The activists are hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.
Credit: Eric Gay/AP
Austin
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign as a women's march heading to the Texas State Capitol passes on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
Credit: Eric Gay/AP
Austin
Jon Colgin, center, is put in handcuffs outside a rally before a women's march, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Colgin scuffled with a another man after his "Make America Great Again" hat was taken away; he was detained and later released.
Credit: Eric Gay/AP
Los Angeles
People hold their hands up at a Women's March against sexual violence and the policies of the Trump administration Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP
Washington, D.C.
People take part in the Women's March on Washington 2018: March On The Polls! on the National Mall on January 20, 2018 in Washington DC. /
Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Washington, D.C.
People participate in the second annual Women's March outside the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2018.
Credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: People gather at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool to rally before the Women's March on January 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Across the nation, people are marching on the one-year anniversary of President Trump's swearing-in to protest against his past statements on women and to celebrate women's rights around the world.
Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images