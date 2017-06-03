1942: The Battle of Midway

Preceding the Battle of Midway, the Battle of the Coral Sea, in May 1942, was notable for featuring battle between aircraft carriers - ships that were never in direct sight of one another. Although the Americans lost more ships in battle, including the carrier USS Lexington and the destroyer USS Sims, Japanese losses of airplanes halted their planned invasion of New Guinea. Other carriers of the Japanese fleet, damaged or with their flight crews decimated, were unavailable for the Battle of Midway the following month.
Pictured: An explosion rocks the USS Lexington, May 8, 1942, possibly the detonation of torpedo warheads. Approximately 216 crewman were lost, while more than 2,700 were evacuated.