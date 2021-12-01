Mary Calvi serves as anchor for CBS2 News This Morning and CBS2 News At Noon.

Award-winning journalist Mary Calvi has provided live breaking news reports on a wide range of stories across the tri-state area. Calvi gained unprecedented access to the FBI's underwater anti-terrorism team and reported from underwater. She actually found a missing grandmother lost in the Blackout of 2003. She also traveled to Rome to cover the events surrounding Pope John Paul II. Calvi had also provided coverage on the attacks at the World Trade Center, in 2001 and in 1993.

Calvi's credits include six Emmy awards, including two for her live breaking news coverage, and one for an in-depth series on sexual pedophiles, "Predator Next Door."

Calvi has been honored for her writing at the New York Festival's World Media Awards. She also earned a National ACE Award for Excellence in Journalism, a Clarion Award for Excellence in Reporting, and the ACIM Award for Excellence in Community Service.

She joined WCBS-TV in 2002 from News 12 Westchester where she served as anchor and assistant news director. She also worked with News 12 Long Island and served as a national correspondent for USA Networks. She began her career in New York in radio.

Calvi graduated magna cum laude from the S.I. Newhouse School at Syracuse University with a degree in journalism. A native of Westchester County, Calvi lives in her hometown with her husband and their three children.