"NCIS" hints at return of beloved character Ziva, leaving fans guessing

After watching the "NCIS" Super Bowl ad, many fans had the same desperate question: "Did they just say Ziva?" The promo teased that a major character may be making her return to the hit CBS series, but the big secret won't be revealed until February 12.

Fan favorite Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo, left the show in 2013 after eight seasons. But according to the quick commercial, she may be making her return to the hit crime drama. "You thought her story was over, now the biggest NCIS secret of all will be revealed," a voiceover taunts fans, who immediately took to social media to write about the teaser.

NCIS ZIVA http://spr.ly/6188ER352 Did she say Ziva!? The biggest NCIS secret of all will be revealed on February 12! Posted by NCIS on Monday, February 4, 2019

De Pablo left the show by her own choosing. "We respect Cote's decision, thank her for being an important part of the 'NCIS' team, and for eight terrific years playing Ziva David," CBS said in a statement at the time. "Cote and CBS share a great respect for the 'NCIS' audience, and we look forward to working with her and the producers on appropriate closure in this chapter of Ziva's story." It appears Ziva's story was left open just a crack — and it may be pried open very soon.

De Pablo went on to star in another CBS program, "The Dovekeepers," two years after departing from "NCIS." The Chilean-American actress had been with the "NCIS" cast since the third season. "NCIS" is now on its 16th season and fans are still engrossed.

Some fans said the mini reveal was the best part of an otherwise boring Super Bowl. "Finding out Ziva is coming back to NCIS has been the most exciting part of the Super Bowl so far," one fan tweeted.

IM SHOOK NCIS JUST DROPPING A TRAILER LIKE THAT. I HAVENT WATCHED SINCE ZIVA LEFT. WUT. — Alice: Mindset Matters (@Alice_wandrlnd) February 4, 2019

y’all i’ve been telling my family for years that ziva is not dead you guys better not let me down #ncis — Rachel (@racheltiule) February 4, 2019

me after seeing the latest #NCIS commercial. ZIVA LIVES ON pic.twitter.com/g9Z2QliUcL — Nokka (@_MissyJo_) February 4, 2019

Another fan favorite character, played by Pauley Perrette, left the show last year. Abby Sciuto received an emotional send-off after 15 seasons and the beloved character was written off with a twist.

The "NCIS" writers are certainly no strangers to a twist ending — or twist returns, in the case of Ziva.