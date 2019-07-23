Zion Williamson inks deal with Nike's Jordan brand

New Orleans Pelicans rookie and this year's top NBA draft pick Zion Williamson has inked a multiyear shoe deal with the Jordan Brand, the company announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately released.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said in a statement.

"Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today," he added. "He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can't express how happy and excited I am for this journey."

The 19-year-old former Duke Blue Devils star enters the league with a surreal amount of hype. His decision on a shoewear brand became a huge storyline when his Nike sneakers busted wide open less than a minute into a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The shoe malfunction sidelined Williamson for nearly a month, CBS Sports writes.

"Zion's incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," NBA legend Michael Jordan said in the statement. "He's an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would 'shock the world,' and asked us to believe him. We do."