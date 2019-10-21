Zion Williamson out 6-8 weeks after meniscus surgery

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who was selected No. 1 overall in this year's draft, will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to address a torn right lateral meniscus, the team announced Monday.

In his only season at Duke University, Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

Williamson entered the league as one of the most-hyped prospects since LeBron James. In his first four preseason games, he averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals, while shooting 71.4% from the field.