Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested days after alleged brutal attack on ex-girlfriend caught on video

Orlando, Florida — Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was arrested Thursday by Orlando police, court records show, days after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend in a home in Oakland, Florida.

He was being held in the Orange County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

The brutal attack was caught on surveillance video, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports.

Oakland police said they were called to a home on a domestic violence investigation November 13, but Stacy had fled by the time they arrived.

Oakland police said they notified the Orange County Sheriff's Office about the search for Stacy, but deputies determined he'd left Florida.

Booking photo shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy in the Orange County, Florida Jail after his arrest on November 18, 2021. Orange County (Florida) Corrections Department records

Court records show the victim told police she and Stacy have a child together, and she was letting him see the child as an "olive branch" since they were in mediation.

She said they began arguing and Stacy attacked her.

Surveillance video posted to social media shows a man hitting a woman and throwing her into a television, which then falls on her after she hits the ground. A child was in the room. Police confirmed it's the same video the victim gave them and they're using it in their investigation, WKMG says.

Stacy played for the NFL's New York jets and then-St. Louis Rams from 2013-2015.