Yusef Salaam continues trend of political newcomers to lead Central Harlem

NEW YORK - Turnout was expectedly low for New York City's primary elections Tuesday, but Central Harlem saw thousands more voters than any other district. It resulted in a landslide victory for City Council candidate Yusef Salaam.

With more than 50% of the more than 11,000 primary votes, Salaam secured the District 9 council seat surrounded by supporters chanting his name. Facing established State Assembly members Inez Dickens and Al Taylor, the Exonerated Five member used his personal plight as a falsely convicted prisoner as a platform.

"The system that was trying to make me believe that I was my ancestors' wildest nightmare, but I am my ancestors' wildest dreams," Salaam said during his victory speech at Harlem Tavern Tuesday night.

Political strategist Basil Smikle said the result of the race could signal a shift for the community.

"Considering now this is the second time where voters have chosen someone other than the old guard," Smikle said, referring to current seat holder Kristin Richardson Jordan, "suggests that there is a growing movement, that has been for a little while, to change course."

Key to the victory was mentorship from New York County Democratic leader Keith Wright, who once served Harlem alongside Salaam's opponents.

"He took the bullets for this community," Wright said, "and quite frankly I believe that he is Harlem's answer to Nelson Mandela because he was a political prisoner."

Wright lost his last election to Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who endorsed Dickens along with Mayor Eric Adams.

"I think it's a loss for them," Smikle said of Espaillat and Adams, "but I think it's a bigger victory for Keith Wright. That he was able, with those forces notwithstanding, that he was able to pull this off."

Salaam, father of ten, now plans to use his past to better Harlem's future.

"I was born for this," Salaam said in his speech. "Every single thing that happens to you happens for you."

The Muslim Community Network reports Salaam is just the third Muslim in history to win a council seat, although they make up 9% of the city's population.

