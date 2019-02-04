Witnesses describe people "yelling for their lives" after plane crash in California neighborhood

Yorba Linda, Calif. — Security cameras captured the final moments a twin-engine plane appears to break apart in midair, raining debris on a Yorba Linda neighborhood and setting a house on fire Sunday. Neighbors had to run from the flames.

"I heard glass breaking, people yelling for their lives, screaming, 'God help me,'" said witness Trista Fishel.

The pilot, retired police officer Antonio Pastini, and four people inside the home were killed. Witnesses said at least one woman made it out alive.

Video posted online shows a home engulfed in flames after a plane crashed in Yorba Linda, Calif., on Sun., Feb. 3, 2019. Twitter/@JoshuaRNewman

"She passed out and then she woke up. And then she started yelling for her family," one neighbor said.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Cessna 414A took off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport around 1:35 pm Sunday and climbed to about 7,800 feet. About 10 miles into the flight, it began descending rapidly.

The main cabin and an engine wound up in a backyard and plane parts were scattered for several blocks. Nancy Mehl and her husband barely escaped the flying debris.

"Shot through this window and went through that wall. Went through two drywalls, hit a third drywall and bounced back into the bathroom," she said.

"It's a big area so it will take time to recover all of those parts," said NTSB investigator Maya Smith.

Investigators are now recovering pieces of the plane and taking them to a secure location in Arizona where they will be further examined. They're also combing through maintenance records to see what could have caused this crash.