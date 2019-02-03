2 homes in flames after plane crash in Yorba Linda, California

Firefighters are responding to a plane crash in Yorba Linda where at least two homes are burning, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Orange County Fire Authority said the crash site is in the area of Kellogg Drive and Orangethorpe Avenue.

There were no immediate word of injuries, how many were onboard or the cause of the crash.

Images from the scene showed flames engulfing the two homes and residents fleeing the scene.

The aircraft has been identified as a Cessna 414A and had departed the Fullerton Municipal Airport when it went down before 2 p.m. local time.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.

A Cessna 414A is a twin engine prop plane first introduced in 1978 as a variant of the 414. The 414 went out of production in 1985. The plane can hold a crew of one or two pilots and up to eight passengers and has a 1,500 mile range. It can reach a top speed of 270 mph.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for latest updates.

Kris Van Cleave contributed to this report.