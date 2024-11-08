"Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly on possible Beth and Rip spin-off series

Kelly Reilly on the final season of "Yellowstone" and what's next for Beth Dutton

Yellowstone fans feel a deep connection to Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, the couple at the heart of the show's success. As the series approaches its end, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, addressed speculation about their future during an appearance Friday on "CBS Mornings."

When asked about a potential spin-off featuring Beth and Rip, Reilly responded with an enthusiastic, "Yes, please." She added, however, that her focus remains on bringing Beth's story to a powerful close in the main series.

Reilly's portrayal of Beth — the only daughter of patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner —has become iconic for her fierce loyalty, deep love and unpredictable nature. In season five, Beth is locked in a bitter conflict with her brother Jamie, whose manipulative schemes threaten to tear their family apart. Reilly said Beth's intensity comes from a painful past.

"She's not just one thing. She's like 10 women in one," Reilly said. "There's an incredible depth of heart and love and devotion for her family."

Despite Beth's wild behavior, Reilly says she feels a profound sympathy for her.

"She breaks my heart," Reilly said. "I think over the years, over the seasons, you're able to sort of unpeel the layers and get to see why she does some of the things she does."

Beth's difficult past includes growing up on a rugged ranch with her brothers and a tragic accident where a horse bucked, fell on her mother and killed her. Beth's mother blamed her for the incident before dying, a moment that scarred Beth.

One of Beth's few sources of happiness is her relationship with Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. Their love story has resonated so deeply with fans that they even dress up as Beth and Rip for Halloween. Reilly described the relationship as deeply protective.

"They're both savages ... but they are so fiercely protective of one another," Reilly said.

Reilly, who is British, also discussed her process of capturing Beth's American accent with the help of a dialect coach.

"It's not the first time I've played American...and I'm married to an American, I live in New York," she said.

"Yellowstone" is coming to an end with the final episodes beginning Nov. 10 on Paramount Network. Paramount Network is a subsidiary of Paramount Global, CBS News' parent company.