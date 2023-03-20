3 men convicted of murder in 2018 robbery-killing of rap star XXXTentacion

Three men were found guilty Monday in connection with the murder and robbery of the late rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop in 2018. A jury in Broward County returned the verdicts on Monday morning.

Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm for the 2018 ambush that led to the death of XXXTentacion. The rapper's real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

In this surveillance video image, Jahseh Onfroy, 20, whose stage name was XXXTentacion, places $50,000 he withdrew from his account in a Louis Vuitton bag at a Bank of America branch, on June 18, 2018, in a video that was shown during the murder trial of defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Amy Beth Bennett / AP



