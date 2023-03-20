3 men convicted of murder in 2018 robbery-killing of rap star XXXTentacion
Three men were found guilty Monday in connection with the murder and robbery of the late rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop in 2018. A jury in Broward County returned the verdicts on Monday morning.
Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm for the 2018 ambush that led to the death of XXXTentacion. The rapper's real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
