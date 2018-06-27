Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Pauline Kelley sentenced to 8 years in prison

Singer Wynonna Judd's daughter is in prison after getting sentenced to eight years for violating probation on drug charges. A West Tennessee State Penitentiary rep told ET that Grace Pauline Kelley, 22, has been incarcerated since April, when she was sentenced.

Kelley violated probation after she left a court-mandated drug recovery program in November before she was scheduled to finish. In May 2017, she reportedly pleaded guilty in Williamson County Court to manufacturing, delivering, selling and possessing methamphetamine.

According to ET, her plea deal meant she was handed a suspended sentence which she could serve on probation after 30 days in jail and 180 days at an in-patient rehab center. But Kelley was put behind bars after she violated the terms of her sentence. Kelley is scheduled for release on Aug. 10, 2025, but she is up for parole in Feb. 4, 2019.

She is the daughter of Wynonna Judd and her first husband, Arch Kelley, and is the niece of actress Ashley Judd. She has had several drug-related run-ins with the law.

Kelley is not the only celebrity kid to get in trouble with the law recently. Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son, Hopper Penn, was arrested in Nebraska for drug possession in April, and Redmond O'Neal, son of Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett, was charged with attempted murder earlier this month after years of drug-related arrests.