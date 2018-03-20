A glimpse into the final days of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino

The last male northern white rhino in the world died Monday night at a reserve in Kenya. Scientists had been trying to help him mate with the last two surviving females to save the species from extinction. The aging rhino, Sudan, had been ill for some time and was euthanized by caretakers after his condition deteriorated quickly over the weekend.

Earlier this month, CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti traveled to meet Sudan at the the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where the animal spent his final days.

Although known as "the last male standing," Sudan was not all alone. Zachariah Mufai and a team of caretakers dedicated their lives to the aging beast.

CBS News



"He's a great friend of mine and just like my family. So that's why I take great care of him," Mufai said. "I worked with him for eight years now. So I know him very well."

Sudan's breakfast consisted of a buffet of hay, carrots, and bananas to hide his pain relieving medication. At 45 years old, he was well past the average life expectancy of a rhino. He suffered from arthritis and bedsores and died, essentially, of old age. The park decided to euthanize him when he was in too much pain and unable to stand.

Sudan spent most of his life in a zoo as northern white rhinos in the wild were poached to extinction.

"The reason that rhinos are threatened by poaching is because of demand for their horn. Pure and simple," said conservationist Richard Vigne, who created the Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

In his final years, Sudan lived in Ol Pejeta with the two remaining northern white rhino females Najin and Fatu. The hope was that they would reproduce.

"We were expecting to have babies in the natural way but it just never worked," Mufai said.

There is already an international effort underway to extract eggs from Najin and Fatu and fertilize them with sperm previously collected from Sudan and other northern white rhinos. That process is both complex and untested and, now, the only hope for the future of the species.

Scientists may also attempt to use southern white rhinos as surrogates to carry northern white rhino embryos and give birth. The AP reports there are an estimated 20,000 southern white rhinos living in Africa after efforts to save them from extinction began in the 1950s.