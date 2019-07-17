Hossein Ensan wins World Series of Poker; Vegas massacre survivor finishes 4th

Hossein Ensan of Germany won the World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas overnight. The 55-year-old beat Dario Sammartino of Italy with a pair of kings when Sammartino missed a flush.

Ensan takes home the $10 million first-place prize and the coveted World Series of Poker bracelet. Sammartino takes home $6 million.

Hossein Ensan, of Germany, poses with the bracelet after winning the World Series of Poker main event, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP

Ensan is an Iran native who immigrated to Germany 30 years ago. He had won $2.6 million playing poker since 2013.

Alex Livingston of Canada finished third.

The international trio advanced Monday night to the final table at the Rio Convention Center where Garry Gates of Henderson, a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, took home $3 million for finishing fourth.

Garry Gates waits with fans after going all-in at the final table of the World Series of Poker main event, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Gates lost the hand and finished the tournament in fourth place. John Locher / AP

Kevin Maahs of Chicago pocketed $2.2 million for fifth. Play began July 3 with a field of 8,569.