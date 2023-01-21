Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown.

In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff.

The woman has confined herself to her husband's room, police say, and officials are currently "negotiating" with her to "get her to surrender and come out of the hospital."

This is a developing story and will be updated.