Woman shoots and kills terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say

Daytona Beach, Fla. — A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said.

Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers her 77-year-old husband, Jerry Gilland, had been ill for some time and they'd planned the shooting together, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

After shooting her husband at about 11:30 a.m., she refused to come out until about 3:30 p.m. after negotiating with police, McCallister said.

Ellen Gilland didn't harm herself and no one else was wounded, police said.

Part of the hospital was evacuated and some doctors, nurses and others took cover in locked closets and rooms.

CBS Miami reports that Gilland shot him in the head.

The station says she was ordered held without bond in a hearing Sunday on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CBS Miami cites investigators as saying that after she surrendered, she told police of the couple's plans.

"She killed him and then she was going to turn the gun on herself, but then decided she couldn't go through with it," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.