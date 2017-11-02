Woman who says TripAdvisor removed post about rape speaks out

The travel website TripAdvisor is accused of deleting posts about serious crimes against tourists visiting Mexico. An investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA Today network, found the posts included numerous first-person accounts that described rape, robbery, sexual assault and druggings with tainted alcohol.

One woman told CBS News' Tony Dokoupil about a horrific experience at a Mexican resort that TripAdvisor initially refused to post. Mexico has opened more than 34,000 homicide investigations this year.

More than 400 million website visitors turn to TripAdvisor every month, primarily for consumer hotel reviews. The site says it's changing its policies, amid questions about whether people reading these reviews are getting the full picture.

Seven years ago, Kristie Love and a friend were on vacation at all-inclusive resort Iberostar Paraiso Maya on the Mexican Riviera when she says a hotel security guard dragged her into the bushes and raped her.



"I got up, ran through the resort. Made it to the lobby. Please call, I've been raped, I've been raped. Please call the police. 'No, we're not going to call the police ma'am,'" Love said.

Iberostar disputes Love's account. In a statement to CBS News, the companys says it "recommended she file a complaint with police" but she "chose not to."

Love insists she tried to seek justice for weeks to no avail.

"I felt I was completely out of options, and my next greatest weapon was TripAdvisor," she said.

But when Love posted her experience on TripAdvisor, she says it was deleted and that the site repeatedly scrubbed the content telling her it violated the company's "family-friendly" policies.

The Journal Sentinel reports that after TripAdvisor deleted Love's post, at least two more women were sexually assaulted at the same resort complex.

One says she too had her story removed from the website, which deemed it "hearsay."

She told the paper, if she'd been warned "maybe that wouldn't have happened to me."

In the wake of the investigation, TripAdvisor tells CBS News it apologizes to Love and has republished her post.

Furthermore, the company says, "Since 2010, when the forum post was removed, our policies and processes have evolved to better provide information like this to other travelers."

"Ethically, I think it has a responsibility. Legally, no. There's no express responsibility in any law," said Tim Bukher, a legal expert on travel and the internet.

Iberostar tells CBS News it's committed to guest safety and has zero tolerance for any illegal conduct. TripAdvisor says it has revised its policies to allow comments like love's to be posted.

Love tells CBS News her review is now online, but buried under nearly 3,000 other posts.