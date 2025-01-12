The first full moon of 2025, January's Wolf Moon, peaks Monday. Here's where and when to see it.

Once a month a group of photographers in southern California take on a very unusual challenge

Once a month a group of photographers in southern California take on a very unusual challenge

The next and first full moon of the year, also known as the Wolf Moon, will be in peak view on Monday.

January's full moon will reach peak illumination at 5:27 p.m. ET on Monday, according to NASA.

The moon will appear full for three days, starting Sunday evening to Wednesday morning. The Old Farmer's Almanac details specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes across the United States.

The origin of the Wolf Moon

Dating back to the 1930s, the Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing what it said were Native American names for each full moon and the names have stuck since. January's full moon is called the Wolf Moon due to the "packs of wolves heard howling outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter," according to NASA.

How to view the Wolf Moon

You don't need any specific tools to view the moon but if you want a closer look, NASA suggests picking up a pair of binoculars or using a telescope if available.

The next full moon

February's full moon, known as the Snow Moon, will reach peak illumination at 8:53 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 12., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.