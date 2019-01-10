Jayme Closs, Wisconsin teen who went missing in October, found alive

Minneapolis — Jayme Closs, 13, who went missing almost three months ago from her Wisconsin home, was located alive Thursday evening, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office. Police said a suspect is in custody.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook: "A suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not [have] any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight."

Jayme Closs has been located On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO... Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, January 10, 2019

CBS Minnesota spoke to Jayme's aunt Sue on Thursday evening, who said her niece was currently in the hospital.

"There was rumors earlier today, and I prayed and prayed and they come to not be true," said Jayme's aunt, Sue. "And I just shut myself totally down. I thought today was going to be the day, and then I find out two hours later that she's found and I just cannot believe this."

Closs disappeared Oct. 15, 2018, the same day her parents — James and Denise Closs — were found shot to death inside their Barron home.

CBS Minnestoa reports that up until Thursday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has said investigators had not received any credible leads in this case, despite thousands of tips.

A 911 call with garbled audio was made from Denise Closs' cellphone at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 15. Police arrived four minutes later to find her and her husband dead. There was no sign of Jayme inside the home.

Investigators will discuss the case with the media Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Barron County Sheriff's office.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for latest updates.