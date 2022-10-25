6 found dead after Wisconsin apartment fire suffered gunshot wounds, police say

Six people who were found dead following an apartment fire in Wisconsin last week were each found to have suffered a single gunshot wound, police said Monday. Connor McKisick, one of the people who was found dead, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

"The details and context of all the other individual's wounds are still under investigation," said Hartland police chief Torin Misko."

Misko also said that there was "evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where it normally would not be located."

The fire occurred Friday in Hartland, Wisconsin, located about 26 miles west of Milwaukee. Two adults and four children, all members of the same family, were found dead inside one of the apartment units.

The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.

Multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate tenants from the building and from apartment balconies, Misko said.

A total of 10 people were displaced by the fire, including two families of four and an adult couple, American Red Cross spokesman Justin Kern said.