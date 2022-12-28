Cleanup and warmup continue in Buffalo after killer blizzard

Nearly 50 inches of snow covering the city of Buffalo

The monster storm that killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travelers nationwide Tuesday, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the "blizzard of the century."

Kathy Hochul, New York state's governor and a Buffalo native, described the storm's aftermath as resembling "a war zone."

"Certainly, it is the blizzard of the century," Hochul told reporters Monday.

But crews continued to clear roads in hard-hit Buffalo Wednesday, the city's main airport prepared to re-open, very few power outages remained and temperatures were beginning what forecasters said would be a steady rise there and in the rest of the Northeast.

The mercury was expected to be in the upper-30s to mid-40s Wednesday, CBS Buffalo affiliate WIVB-TV said, the mid-to-upper 40s on Thursday and the lower-to-mid 50s on Friday. Officials warned that melting snow could result in minor flooding.

All driving bans in Erie County had been lifted except in Buffalo as of Wednesday morning.

Matt Russell, a resident of Chapel Road, snow blows his street following a deadly Christmas blizzard in Cheektowaga, N.Y., in the Buffalo area, on Dec. 27, 2022. ROBERT KIRKHAM / REUTERS

Still, the number of deaths attributed to the winter storm rose to at least 57 in eight states, according to a CBS News count, with at least 31 of them in Erie County, N.Y., mostly in Buffalo, and at least one in neighboring Niagara County.

That number surpasses the most commonly reported death toll of 29 from the Blizzard of '77 — widely known as Buffalo's worst storm of all time until this one, WIVB pointed out.

As temperatures plummeted, commuters and some residents fleeing their freezing homes became trapped on highways, unable to be rescued.

The problem was compounded when some areas were rendered inaccessible to ambulances for dozens of hours and snowplows were unable to perform their job due to the ferocity of the storm — necessitating rescuers being rescued in certain cases.

Crews at Buffalo Niagara International Airport scramble to clear runways on Dec. 27, 2022. Fatih Aktas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One father described being trapped in his vehicle on the streets of Buffalo with his four young children for 11 hours before being rescued, according to The New York Times.

Zila Santiago, 30, said he kept his engine running to provide some warmth and fed his children some juice found in his trunk.

They were finally rescued at dawn by a passing snowplow.

In a city well-accustomed to snowstorms, some residents were blaming a travel ban they said was enacted too late on Friday morning as contributing to the mayhem.

Buffalo resident Mark Eguliar remained at his workplace, where he was stuck for more than 40 hours.

"Too many people were driving, too many people were not listening to the ban, so the cars were blocking all the roads, making it a lot harder to get home," he said.

The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com.

Most of the cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60% of its flights due to cascading logistics issues, earning it a rebuke from the federal government.

The Department of Transportation tweeted that it was "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations" and would examine if the company was "complying with its customer service plan," while the U.S. Senate committee overseeing aviation said it would look into causes that "go beyond weather."

In a video statement on Tuesday, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he was "truly sorry" for the disruptions and that a "massive effort to stabilize the airline" was underway.

He also noted that he had spoken with transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg about the issues, and pledged to "double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now."

President Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York state, freeing up funds to help it recover from the disaster.